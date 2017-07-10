Africa Live: 'God needs dollars' - Uganda cleric, Rooney to play in Tanzania

BBC

At least eleven people have been confirmed dead and several others are still missing in a major flood disaster in Nigeria.

Residents of Suleja town, near the capital, Abuja, say a five-hour downpour on Sunday morning caused buildings to collapse, leaving their occupants trapped under the rubble.

Some residents were washed away while trying to leave their submerged homes.

Many household items have been destroyed, and children have lost their school books.

The Suleja flooding came at a time when the commercial capital, Lagos, is trying gto cope with massive flooding cause by week-long downpour.

The country's most populous city, Lagos, was also severely affected by floods following heavy rains at the weekend.