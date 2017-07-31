Africa Live: God 'speaks to Zulu king', Nigeria gay suspects due in court

AFP South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) is a subject of the Zulu king (R)

South Africa's influential Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has said that God sometimes speaks to him, and he has to "cough it out" to the nation, the local IOL news site has reported.

The monarch made the claim at a glittering gala dinner held on Saturday in Nongoma, his seat of power in KwaZulu-Natal province, as part of celebrations to mark his 69th birthday.

He was showered with gifts including wine, cattle and horses, IOL reported.

It quoted him as saying:

Sometimes when I speak, it is not me but someone is speaking through me. I am being commanded and I have to cough it out whether you like it or not."

According to the news site, he added that God sometimes told him to pray for certain people and to put his hand on them to heal them:

Even my birth was very different, it was prophesied."

King Zwelithini also called on his subjects to donate towards building a church that his grandfather had foretold:

My grandfather said the church will be called KwaNhliziyonye [the place of one's heart].”

The king also complained that the Zulu rural household was one of the poorest, despite the fact that the government had allocated it an annual budget of more than 50m rand ($3.8m; £3m), IOL reported.

The dinner was attended by high-profile guests, including US pastor Bishop Justice Jones of Global Justice Ministries and South African Air Force chief Lt-Gen Fabian Msimang, according to the news site.