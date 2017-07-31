Africa Live: God 'speaks to Zulu king', Nigeria gay suspects due in court
Summary
- South African monarch reportedly 'coughs it out' at God's command
- More than 40 arrested in Nigeria for alleged homosexual acts
- Vehicle of missing Kenya election official found
- Al-Shabab kills AU troops
- Avian flu strikes in Zimbabwe
God 'speaks to Zulu king'
South Africa's influential Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has said that God sometimes speaks to him, and he has to "cough it out" to the nation, the local IOL news site has reported.
The monarch made the claim at a glittering gala dinner held on Saturday in Nongoma, his seat of power in KwaZulu-Natal province, as part of celebrations to mark his 69th birthday.
He was showered with gifts including wine, cattle and horses, IOL reported.
It quoted him as saying:
According to the news site, he added that God sometimes told him to pray for certain people and to put his hand on them to heal them:
King Zwelithini also called on his subjects to donate towards building a church that his grandfather had foretold:
The king also complained that the Zulu rural household was one of the poorest, despite the fact that the government had allocated it an annual budget of more than 50m rand ($3.8m; £3m), IOL reported.
The dinner was attended by high-profile guests, including US pastor Bishop Justice Jones of Global Justice Ministries and South African Air Force chief Lt-Gen Fabian Msimang, according to the news site.
Avian flu strikes again in Zimbabwe
A large commercial poultry farm in Zimbabwe has been hit by avian flu for a second time this year, the state-owned Herald newspaper reports.
The earlier outbreak killed 7,000 chicken and another 140,000 were slaughtered as a preventative measure, the BBC's Shingai Nyoka says.
The Herald quotes the head of the ministry of agriculture, Josphat Nyika, as saying that the farm had already been under quarantine and that will now be extended for three months "until the disease is completely resolved".
Mr Nyika added that "every effort is being made to prevent infection from escaping" the farm.
Last month, Zimbabwe banned the importation of poultry products from neighbouring South Africa following an avian flu outbreak, Reuters news agency reports.
Nigeria army apologises for false story on Boko Haram rescue
Last week's statement from Nigeria's army which incorrectly reported that all the civilians targeted in an ambush by Boko Haram militants were rescued was "most regrettable", an army spokesman has said.
Initially, the army had said that nine soldiers died in the rescue attempt following the attack on a convoy last Tuesday in the north-east of the country.
Later, there were reports that at least 40 people had died and several others had been kidnapped.
Three of those taken appeared in a Boko Haram video that was uploaded at the weekend.
In his latest statement, head of army public relations, Brig-Gen Sani Kukasheka Usman, said that "the error in the statement was not deliberate".
"We have strived to keep the public informed of our activities with no intention of distorting any fact," he added.
The army now said that it has recovered 21 bodies, but it is not clear if this figure includes the nine that it spoke about last week.
Nigeria's army is currently battling Islamist militants Boko Haram in north-eastern Nigeria. In the past year, the group has lost a lot of territory but continues to carry out bomb attacks, ambushes and kidnappings in the region.
AU troops killed in Somalia ambush
Somalia's militant Islamist group al-Shabab says it has killed 39 African Union (AU) troops in an ambush on their convoy in the Lower Shabelle region, Reuters news agency reports.
The AU failed to give casualty figures but said on its Twitter account that "a lot of damage was inflicted on the enemy while our troops took fatalities".
Lower Shabelle deputy governor Ali Nur told Reuters that 23 AU troops and a Somali soldier were killed in Sunday's ambush.
Kenya poll IT head missing
A senior member of Kenya's electoral commission, Chris Musando, has been missing since Friday, although police have found his vehicle in a car park in the capital, Nairobi.
Nairobi County Police Commander Japhet Koome said the vehicle had been dusted for fingerprints, and police were trying to trace the movements of Mr Musando - the head of IT at the commssion, Kenya's privately owned Daily Nation newspaper reports.
Mr Koome added:
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is seeking a second term in the general election due on 8 August. He is facing a strong challenge from veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.
More than 40 Nigerians due in court over alleged homosexuality
Police in Nigeria's commercial hub, Lagos, are expected to bring more than 40 men to court today after they were arrested for alleged acts of homosexuality at the weekend.
The men were detained at a hotel in Lagos' Owode Onirin area, the Punch newspaper reports quoting a police spokesman.
Olarinde Famous-Cole added that the hotel had been "cordoned off while the investigation is carried out”.
