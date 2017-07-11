Africa Live: Ugandan Afrobeats star sworn in as MP, SA communists ban Zuma
- Afrobeats star Bobi Wine has been sworn in as an MP in Uganda
- South African communists do not want Zuma at party congress
- Melinda Gates to pledge millions of dollars for contraceptives
- French diplomatic delegation 'denied Rwanda visas'
- Anger over Macron comment blaming African women
- New vaccine to protect against gonorrhoea
By Paul Bakibinga and Dickens Olewe
Kenya ready for IAAF World Under-18 Championships
Idris Situma
BBC Swahili, Nairobi
The stage is set for the 10th and final edition of the IAAF World Under-18 Championships, at the Safaricom stadium Kasarani in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
This is after the IAAF president Lord Sebastian Coe gave the venue a big thumps up, thanks to a $25m (£20m) renovation.
More than 800 athletes from at least 131 countries have already arrived in the country ahead of tomorrow's official opening.
Organisers have planned a grand opening ceremony to be hosted by the President of the International Athletics Federation (IAAF) Lord Sebastian Coe and President Uhuru Kenyatta.
When Lord Coe visited the 30-year-old, newly refurbished stadium, he was treated to a trip down memory lane.
He got an opportunity to meet some of his stiffest rivals during his days as a competing athlete- including Billy Konchella the former 800m World Champion.
He said it was a pleasure to meet some of his former rivals:
Coe a former track and field world champion was impressed by the work on the ground and declared Nairobi ready for the biggest athletics event ever to be hosted on African soil:
Security is extremely tight at the venue with a police station set up on the grounds.
Tanzania's sports council dissolved
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Tanzania's national sports council, the body in charge of sport management in the country, has been dissolved following allegations of corruption.
This news has not come as a surprise as it has long been accused of incompetence.
While dissolving the council, the sports minister Harrison Mwakyembe, said their failure to improve sports in the country had nothing to do with a shortage of funds but rather out of negligence.
He also accused the council’s operation of being dominated by corruption.
However the former Secretary General of the council Mohammed Kiganja denies this:
The shut down of the council comes just a fortnight after the president and other top officials of the country’s football federation were charged with money laundering.
'Who Fears Death' to get HBO treatment
Nigerian-American author Nnedi Okorafor has announced her book has been picked up by arguably the world's most famous fantasy fiction writer, George RR Martin.
The man behind the hugely successful Game of Thrones series looks set to be executive producer on Okorafor's 2012 book "Who Fears Death".
She shared the exciting news on Twitter:
AMISOM 'returns' university to Somalia
A university campus used as military base for the last decade has been handed back to Somalia's government.
In what appears to be another step to normalcy, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) today gave back the main campus of Somalia's National University, the BBC's Mogadishu reporter, Ibrahim Mohamed Adan, said.
The rundown campus has been used as a base by AMISOM for 10 years.
At the ceremony was the AU representative for Somalia, Francisco Caetano Jose Madeira, Somalia's education minister, Abdirahman Dahir Osman, Italy's ambassador to Somalia, Carlo Campanile, and the UN special representative, Michael Keating.
'Rooney will play in Tanzania'
Nick Cavell
BBC Africa Sport
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that English international Wayne Rooney will play against Kenya’s Gor Mahia in a friendly in Tanzania on Thursday.
It will be Rooney’s first match back in an Everton shirt since he returned to the club from Manchester United.
Koeman told the Everon website: “I’ve been several times to Africa but never to Tanzania, I’m looking forward to it. We leave on Tuesday evening and are back on Friday."
That’s good because it’s not too long and it won’t have a negative effect on our pre-season. This is our first friendly and everybody will be involved for 45 minutes in the game. You play football to win and we will do that in Tanzania.”
'Women like me don't play music'
A Burkinabe musician is hoping to encourage more women to pick up traditional instruments.
Salimata Diabate overcame many challenges in order to pursue a career in music whilst growing up in Burkina Faso.
Ms Diabate is now a renowned singer and balafon player and she hopes others will follow her lead.
MSF calls for release of abducted colleagues in DR Congo
The international humanitarian NGO, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is calling for the release of three of its members four years from the day they were abducted in North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo)
According to a statement four of them were in North Kivu, on July 11 2013, to assess medical needs in Kamango, in the region when they were abducted during an attack on the village by the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
The ADF has been operating in Uganda and DR Congo since the late 1990's.
In August 2014 one of four who had been taken hostage managed to escape during an operation by the Congolese army against the ADF.
There has however not been no news of the whereabouts of Philippe Bundya Musongelwa, Richard Muhindo Matabishi and Romy Ya-Dunia Ntibanyendera.
The statement says that the ADF continues to fuel a climate of terror in the region between the Rwenzori Mountains and the forests of Virunga National Park.
Abductions are still common and hundreds of people- Congolese, Ugandans, Burundians and Tanzanians have disappeared in this regional conflict.
Afrobeats star Bobi Wine now MP
Afrobeats musician Robert Kyagulanyi better known as Bobi Wine has been sworn in as a member of parliament, New Vision is reporting
The paper says he was sworn in by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga at the parliament's building in the capital, Kampala.
The Speaker gave Wine a copy of the house rules and the constitution:
Since he is an independent MP, Mr. Kyagulanyi was asked to choose which side of the house he preferred to sit and he picked the opposition side, the New Vision reports.
Madonna to open new Malawi children's hospital
US pop superstar Madonna is due to open a children's hospital wing in Malawi's second city of Blantyre, that her charity, Raising Malawi, has built.
The Mercy and James Centre is named after two of her four adopted Malawian children.
The paediatric hospital unit has taken two years to build and includes three operating theatres and a 50-bed ward.
It is the first specialist health unit for children in the southern African nation, doubling the capacity for paediatric care at the Queen Elizabeth hospital, the report says.
Madonna tweeted a video of the new hospital wing:
President Peter Mutharika is expected to attend the opening ceremony.
Madonna, 58, set up the Raising Malawi charity in 2006, and has been a regular visitor to Malawi.
SA communists ban Zuma from addressing party event
South Africa's Communist Party (SACP), a key ally of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) has banned President Jacob Zuma from addressing its congress this week, the party spokeswoman told AFP news agency reports.
Hlengiwe Nkonyane said the decision was based on Mr Zuma's political problems:
"We advised the ANC that due to the tensions we are having... it would be best for the president not to address the national congress."
It will be the first time that President Zuma, who came to power in 2009, has not addressed the congress, held every four years, AFP reports.
SACP has been increasingly critical of Mr Zuma and called on him to step down over his alleged scandals and his connections to the controversial Gupta family, which is said to have undue influence over his government, a situation that has negatively affected ANC's public support.
In May, he was forced to abandon a rally after he was jeered by the crowd, and the SACP said it did not want the same to happen at its event.
The SACP, along with the ANC and the trade union federation Cosatu, was at the forefront of the struggle to end white-minority rule that led to the first non-racial elections in 1994.
Mr Zuma will on 8 August face a motion of no-confidence in parliament called by the opposition.
He is due to step down as ANC leader in December and as national president ahead of the 2019 election.
How a Zimbabwean rain dance works
Zimbabwean cultural expert Pathisa Nyathi explains how important dance and other performance arts are to many African cultures.
He spoke to Zeinab Badawi as part of the History of Africa documentary series:
All roads lead to Ugandan parliament
Patience Atuhaire
BBC Africa, Kampala
There is plenty of excitement around Uganda's capital Kampala.
As we reported earlier one of the country's best known Afrobeat musicians, Bobi Wine, is being sworn in today as a member of parliament.
Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, won his seat as an independent candidate in a by-election held at the end of June.
An entourage of bodaboda riders ( motorycycle taxis) have taken to the street to escort him to parliament buildings:
Did Macron blame African women for the continent's problems?
A 28-second video clip of French President Emmanuel Macron making controversial remarks about Africa and African women in particular has been doing the rounds on social media since late yesterday.
Mr Macron said during a press conference in the recent G 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, that African problems were "civilisational" and argued, in an answer as to why there was no concerted effort to help the continent economically, that Africa's high birth rates made it untenable to achieve economic success:
Vox reports that "Macron’s full response is somewhat obnoxious and ham-handed, but it’s actually not as obnoxious and ham-handed as it originally sounded."
In it he says:
French diplomatic delegation 'denied Rwanda visa'
A French diplomatic delegation recently suffered an embarrassing visa refusal by Rwandan authorities when they presented an application for a visa which bore a picture of the former Rwandan flag that was in use at the time of the 1994 genocide, Jeune Afrique reports.
The paper describes it as the first hitch in the relationship between the new French government and Kigali.
It says on 9 and 10 July, an official French delegation was due to travel through Rwanda on it's way to Cameroon. The delegation comprised of the Director of Africa and the Indian Ocean matters at France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Director of the Sub-Saharan Africa Department of the France's development Agency (AFD) as well as an economic advisor who were due to meet Rwanda's Foreign Minister, Louise Mushikiwabo, in Kigali..
In early July, the French Foreign Ministry submitted the delegation's visa applications to the Rwandan embassy in Paris, as well as their travel itinerary.
In front of each country they were to travel through was a picture of a flag. The Rwandan flag printed was complete with three vertical bands (green, yellow, red) and a huge capital R in the middle.
The problem, however, was that Rwanda changed its flag in 2001. The one in the French Republic's archives was that used by the former government of Rwanda's late president Juvénal Habyarimana.
Jeune Afrique says when they contacted the ministry of foreign affairs they did not deny that the planned journey had been postponed. Their explanation was that due to an administrative error the visas could not be issued in time. A source familiar with the matter added. "It is only a postponement, not a diplomatic problem, "
A Rwandan official, not named by the paper, is reported as saying:
Vaccine to protect against gonorrhoea
A vaccine has for the first time been shown to protect against the sexually transmitted infection gonorrhoea, scientists in New Zealand say.
There are fears gonorrhoea is becoming untreatable as antibiotics fail.
The World Health Organization sees developing a vaccine as crucial in stopping the global spread of "super-gonorrhoea".
The study of 15,000 young people, published in the Lancet, showed infections were cut by about a third.
About 78 million people pick up the sexually transmitted infection each year, and it can cause infertility.
But the body does not build up resistance, no matter how many times someone is infected.
Symptoms can include a thick green or yellow discharge from sexual organs, pain when urinating and bleeding between periods.
However, of those infected, about one in 10 heterosexual men and more than three-quarters of women and gay men have no easily recognisable symptoms.
Untreated infection can lead to infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease and can be passed on to a child during pregnancy.
Last week, the World Health Organization warned about the global spread of gonorrhoea that could not be treated with antibiotics.
For more read: First vaccine shows gonorrhoea protection
Push for contraceptives use
A conference is taking place in London today which aims to improve access to contraception for millions of women in the world's poorest countries.
It is expected to address a gap of hundreds of millions of dollars left by the US funding cuts to the programme.
International donors, including the philanthropic foundation run by Bill and Melinda Gates, are expected to pledge hundreds of millions of dollars of additional funding.
It's thought that 214,000 million women worldwide who want access to family planning services still don't have it.
Melinda Gates will tell delegates she's "deeply troubled" by the Trump administration's proposed budget cuts to foreign aid.
A similar event in London five years ago resulted in contraception reaching an extra 30,000.
Ahead of today's conference Dr. Josephine Mbae, director general of the Population Council, spoke to the BBC's Newsday programme about what her organisation is doing to deal with resistance to distribution of contraceptives to young people below 19 in Kenya.
Ugandan reggae star to be sworn in as MP
Ugandan musician and Afrobeats star Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, best known as Bobi Wine, will be sworn today as MP for Kyadondo East in central Uganda.
Wine, who ran as an independent candidate, beat four challengers by garnering 25,659 votes of 33,310 cast in a by-election held on 29 June.
A local journalist has tweeted a picture of Wine preparing for the event:
He said that he is going to the parliament as " preferably, a leader and not a politician, " state-linked New Vision reports.
Wine has been courted by the ruling NRM and opposition parties, the report says.
A picture of him shaking hands with President Yoweri Museveni at a vigil of a local businessman was met with disapproval on social media by some of his supporters
Wine says that he was not going to ignore the president and it was the right thing to do:
Wine began his music career in early 2000s and has released several hits.
Following the 2016 election he released a song titled Situka, which means rise up in Luganda.
Part of the lyrics include a challenge to Ugandans to play an active role in fighting corruption and injustice in their country:
