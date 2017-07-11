BBC Kenya spent $25m to refurbish the Kasarani stadium

The stage is set for the 10th and final edition of the IAAF World Under-18 Championships, at the Safaricom stadium Kasarani in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

This is after the IAAF president Lord Sebastian Coe gave the venue a big thumps up, thanks to a $25m (£20m) renovation.

More than 800 athletes from at least 131 countries have already arrived in the country ahead of tomorrow's official opening.

Organisers have planned a grand opening ceremony to be hosted by the President of the International Athletics Federation (IAAF) Lord Sebastian Coe and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

When Lord Coe visited the 30-year-old, newly refurbished stadium, he was treated to a trip down memory lane.

He got an opportunity to meet some of his stiffest rivals during his days as a competing athlete- including Billy Konchella the former 800m World Champion.

He said it was a pleasure to meet some of his former rivals:

So much of my career was defined by competing against Kenyan athletes this is incredible to meet some of my fierce rivals."

It’s a great pleasure to even get an opportunity to remind them of the good times across the world’’

Coe a former track and field world champion was impressed by the work on the ground and declared Nairobi ready for the biggest athletics event ever to be hosted on African soil:

Kenya is actually hosting the largest ever world Athletics championships to ever be held in Africa . This will be a formidable championship"

Security is extremely tight at the venue with a police station set up on the grounds.

BBC Will world records be broken in Nairobi?