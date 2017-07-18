Africa Live: Malala calls for Nigeria education 'state of emergency', fresh Ethiopia protests
- Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai calls for boost to education in Nigeria
- Ethiopia's Oromia region hit by tax protests
- African football bosses to discuss changing Cup of Nations date
BBC Somali celebrates 60th anniversary
The BBC Somali service celebrates 60 years of broadcasting today.
The service's Bashkash Jugsodaay told us no other station matches the Somali service's reach.
He explained that due to the civil war in the 1990s Somalis have spread all over the world.
"Go to a village in China and you will find a Somali," he said. And, he adds, "they will stop everything they are doing to find out what is going on at home".
Listen to him on BBC Newsday:
Malala calls for state of emergency on Nigerian schools
Education rights campaigner Malala Yousafzai has said that there should be a "state of emergency on education" in Nigeria, the Reuters news agency reports.
Nearly half of primary-aged children, some 10 million children, are not enrolled in school in Nigeria, Reuters quotes state figures as saying.
Addressing journalists in the capital Abuja after a meeting with the acting president, Malala said spending on education at a federal and state level should be made public.
Malala, who is also a Nobel laureate who became well known after the Taliban shot her in the head in 2012, is visiting Nigeria.
She met some of the women who were kidnapped by the Islamist militants Boko Haram in Chibok in 2014:
Reuters adds that she appealed for the release of 100 girls who are still believed to be in captivity.
Could we now have Afcon in June?
BBC World Service
The African football authorities will begin a two-day meeting in Morocco today to discuss the future of the game on the continent.
Among the issues they will consider is the timing of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which is played every two years and currently clashes with the European football season.
This presents a problem for many of Africa's star players who also represent European club sides.
Liverpool's Joel Matip was one of seven Cameroon players who said they did want to go to Afcon earlier this year. The team did, however go on to win the cup.
Calls to move the Cup of Nations to June or July have previously been rejected, but Caf's new president has signalled that he is open to considering it.
Ethiopia hit by anti-tax protests
There are reports that military and police have been deployed to parts of Ethiopia's Oromia state following protests over a new business tax that has been introduced recently.
The Addis Standard newspaper says that last week residents in one city, Ambo, damaged two state-owned vehicles, and this week businneses in other cities have shut in protest.
The new tax is being levied on small businesses with an annual turnover of up to 100,000 birr ($4,300; £3,300) in an effort to boost the tax base and raise much needed government revenue.
But the Addis Standard reports that business owners say tax assessors have over-estimated their revenue and are demanding too much.
It quotes one hairdresser who has been asked to pay $400, which is not much less than she earns a year.
The government says that there has been a misunderstanding about the tax rates and has tried to address the problems.
Last year, Oromia was hit by a wave of anti-government protests which led to the establishment of a state of emergency.
