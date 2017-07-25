Africa Live: Tanzanian charged with 'abusing' Magufuli, Nigeria has 'most children out of school'
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Tuesday 25 July 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive
Summary
- Tanzanian politician charged with using abusive language against president
- Nigeria has 'highest' number of children out of school
Live Reporting
By Clare Spencer and Farouk Chothia
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Mining giant to co-operate with UK corruption inquiry
The mining multi-national Rio Tinto has said it will co-operate with an inquiry by the UK's Serious Fraud Office into suspected corruption in the development of the world's biggest untapped iron-ore deposit in Guinea.
Rio Tinto reported itself to the authorities in November after being alerted to emails that referred to unexplained payments.
The company secured exploration rights to Simandou in 1997, but sold its stake last October to a Chinese company with whom it had been developing the mine.
Guinea's government has not commented on the investigation.
Nigeria has 'most children out of school'
More than half of the world's children who are out of school are in Nigeria, the education department's permanent secretary has said.
The Premium Times newspaper reported that in a speech delivered to educationists in the northern city of Kano, Adamu Husaini said it was "sad to note" that the highest number of out-of-school children in the world - 10.5 million out of 20 million - were in Nigeria.
He added:
Tanzanian charged with 'abusing' president'
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
A prominent opposition politician in Tanzania has been charged with using abusive language against President Magufuli after he allegedly called him a dictator and accused him of making government appointments based on favouritism and nepotism.
Tundu Lissu of the main opposition Chadema party has been in police custody since Thursday after a video of him purportedly making the comments was widely circulated on social media.
He is due to make a second court appearance on Thursday to press for bail.
In court on Monday, the prosecution said Mr Lissu should be refused bail as he has repeatedly made seditious remarks.
However, his lawyer denies this, arguing that the allegations against him are unproven.
Mr Magufuli has been increasingly accused by his critics of intolerance since he won elections by a landslide in 2015.
But his supporters say he is tackling corruption, and guaranteeing stability in the East African state.
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news stories on the continent.