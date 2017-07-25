Kenya guard of honour

Africa Live: Tanzanian charged with 'abusing' Magufuli, Nigeria has 'most children out of school'

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Tuesday 25 July 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Summary

  1. Tanzanian politician charged with using abusive language against president
  2. Nigeria has 'highest' number of children out of school

Live Reporting

By Clare Spencer and Farouk Chothia

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Mining giant to co-operate with UK corruption inquiry

The mining multi-national Rio Tinto has said it will co-operate with an inquiry by the UK's Serious Fraud Office into suspected corruption in the development of the world's biggest untapped iron-ore deposit in Guinea.

Rio Tinto reported itself to the authorities in November after being alerted to emails that referred to unexplained payments.

The company secured exploration rights to Simandou in 1997, but sold its stake last October to a Chinese company with whom it had been developing the mine.

Guinea's government has not commented on the investigation.

Nigeria has 'most children out of school'

Students of government college listen to a lecture in a classroom following the re-opening ceremony of public schools in Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria, on October 10, 2016.
AFP
Poverty and unrest are among the reasons why school enrollment is low

More than half of the world's children who are out of school are in Nigeria, the education department's permanent secretary has said.

The Premium Times newspaper reported that in a speech delivered to educationists in the northern city of Kano, Adamu Husaini said it was "sad to note" that the highest number of out-of-school children in the world - 10.5 million out of 20 million - were in Nigeria.

He added:

The recent decades witnessed heavy donor agencies and government intervention on education to address the problems. But, the reality remains that there is still low attendance and low attainment and completion rate among the marginalised and vulnerable groups.

The Federal Government believes that no nation can achieve economic prosperity without a sound inclusive and functional education system. This cannot be achieved without security and stability of the nation.’’

Tanzanian charged with 'abusing' president'

Sammy Awami

BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam

John Pombe Magufuli salutes members of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi Party (CCM) at the party"s sub-head office on Lumumba road in Dar es Salaam, October 30, 2015.
reu
Mr Magufuli is accused of being intolerant of critcism

A prominent opposition politician in Tanzania has been charged with using abusive language against President Magufuli after he allegedly called him a dictator and accused him of making government appointments based on favouritism and nepotism.

Tundu Lissu of the main opposition Chadema party has been in police custody since Thursday after a video of him purportedly making the comments was widely circulated on social media.

He is due to make a second court appearance on Thursday to press for bail.

In court on Monday, the prosecution said Mr Lissu should be refused bail as he has repeatedly made seditious remarks.

However, his lawyer denies this, arguing that the allegations against him are unproven.

Mr Magufuli has been increasingly accused by his critics of intolerance since he won elections by a landslide in 2015.

But his supporters say he is tackling corruption, and guaranteeing stability in the East African state.

Good morning

Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news stories on the continent.

