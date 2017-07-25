Africa Live: Tanzanian charged with 'abusing' Magufuli, Nigeria has 'most children out of school'

The mining multi-national Rio Tinto has said it will co-operate with an inquiry by the UK's Serious Fraud Office into suspected corruption in the development of the world's biggest untapped iron-ore deposit in Guinea.

Rio Tinto reported itself to the authorities in November after being alerted to emails that referred to unexplained payments.

The company secured exploration rights to Simandou in 1997, but sold its stake last October to a Chinese company with whom it had been developing the mine.

Guinea's government has not commented on the investigation.