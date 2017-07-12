South African artist Esther Mahlangu poses in front of her artwork in March 2017 at a gallery in Johannesburg

Africa Live: Rooney fans go wild in Tanzania, Nigeria's sick Buhari 'back very soon'

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Wednesday 12 July 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Everton's footballers are given a huge welcome in Tanzania
  2. South African jazz legend Ray Phiri loses battle with cancer
  3. Nigeria's acting leader says President Buhari is 'recuperating fast'
  4. Chinese troops head to Djibouti base

Live Reporting

By Paul Bakibinga and Farouk Chothia

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Sick Buhari will be 'back very soon'

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum at the Plaza Hotel, September 21, 2016 in New York City.
AFP
The government has failed to disclose details of the president's illness

Nigeria's Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is "recuperating fast", and he expects him back "very soon".

Mr Osinbajo made the comments at a very brief press briefing in the capital, Abuja. He met Mr Buhari in London on Tuesday - their first meeting since the president flew to the UK in May to be treated for an unspecified illness.

See earlier post for more details

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SA music star died 'with relatives at bedside'

Nomsa Maseko

BBC Africa, Johannesburg

Ray Phiri
AFP
Ray Phiri suffered from cancer

South African jazz legend Ray Phiri, 70, was surrounded by family and friends when he died this morning at a private hospital in the eastern city of Nelspruit, family spokesman Paul Nkanyane has said.

Ray Phiri (L) and Nana of Sitmela performs on stage during the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2007 held in Newtown on August 25, 2007 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
AFP
Phiri (L) and Nana of Sitmela perform on stage in August 2007 at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival in South Africa's main city, Johannesburg

The Stimela lead vocalist was hospitalised two weeks ago and his condition became public when close friend and former band member Richard Mitchell started a crowdfunding initiative to help pay for his medical bills.

The musician received many awards in recognition for his contribution to music, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

See earlier post for more details

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Is Buhari's health improving?

Naziru Mikailu

BBC Abuja editor

The meeting in London between Nigeria's ailing President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo lasted for about an hour.

Mr Osinbajo, the vice-president, was invited by Mr Buhari. I understand that the meeting was to update the president on the state of the nation.

It was the first time the two leaders have met since President Buhari flew to London in May to be treated for an unspecified illness. It suggests that the president’s condition is improving.

Nigeria's Acting President Yemi Osinbajo speaks at the ground breaking for the construction Lagos-Ibadan rail line project at the Ebute-Metta headquarters of the Nigerian Railway Corporation in Lagos on March 7, 2017
AFP
Mr Osinbajo is said to have a good relationship with Mr Buhari

See earlier post for more details

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Everton rock into Tanzania

Stanley Kwenda

BBC Africa

Wayne Rooney meets young fans in Tanzania
BBC
Rooney's debut return to Everton will be in Tanzania

English Premier League side Everton have arrived in Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, for their first ever tour of East Africa.

The visit is part of their pre-season tour ahead of the 2017/2018 Premier League season kick-off.

Everton, who finished seventh in the league last season, have brought the entire first team squad.

The team touched down at Dar es Salaam's international airport at 8am local time from Liverpool.

Among the travelling party is newly signed Wayne Rooney, who returned to the Toffees from Manchester United at the weekend on a free transfer.

Rooney is a big draw card and is expected to make his first appearance for Everton since he rejoined the club on Thursday in the friendly against Kenya's Gor Mahia at the 60,0000-seater National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Many fans have travelled from neighbouring countries to watch the game.

Those who gathered outside the team's Dar es Salaam hotel were chanting "Rooney Rooney" as he made his way out of the bus.

Also on hand was a sizeable group of nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who were elated to see their hero Yannick Bolasie. They sung traditional songs, which Bolasie responded to with some dances.

Yannick Bolasie meets Congolese fans
BBC
Everton's Yannick Bolasie was greeted by Congolese fans in Dar es Salaam

Thursday's match is organised as part of Everton's new shirt sponsorship deal with football betting firm Sportpesa of Kenya.

During their visit, Everton players will conduct coaching clinics and play a match against Albino United to help raise awareness against attacks on albino people. Many albinos have been killed in Tanzania for ritual purposes.

Masaai warriors welcome Everton team
BBC
A traditional Masaai welcome was given to Everton in Tanzania
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chinese troops depart for first overseas military base in Djibouti

Chinese naval officers
CHINA NEWS SERVICE
The Chinese navy has visited Djibouti previously, with a ship docking at the tiny African nation's port in 2015

Ships carrying Chinese troops are heading to Djibouti to set up Beijing's first overseas military base, reports state media.

China says the support base will be used for peacekeeping and humanitarian aid in Africa and West Asia.

It will also be used for military co-operation, naval exercises and rescue missions, Xinhua said.

China has ramped up investment in Africa, as well as rapidly modernised its military in recent years.

Read the full BBC story here

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nigeria's sick president meets Osinbajo

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses delegates at the start of a conference to tackle corruption at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London on May 11, 2016
AFP

Nigeria's Acting President Yemi Osinbajo held a "very good" meeting with ailing President Muhammudu Buhari in London on Tuesday, Mr Osinbajo's spokesman has said.

It was the first meeting between the two leaders since Mr Buhari, 74, flew to the UK on 7 May to be treated for an undisclosed illness.

In a tweet, the spokesman, Laolu Akande, said that Mr Osinbajo had returned to Nigeria after the meeting and would chair a meeting of the cabinet later today:

View more on twitter

On Monday, First Lady Aisha Buhari warned the "hyenas and jackals" will be banished in a cryptic Facebook post apparently aimed at officials suspected of plotting to succeed her husband, amid mounting concern about his heath.

Mr Osinbajo, the vice-president, has been acting in his place while he is out of the country, but there is no suggestion he is part of any plot against Mr Buhari.

Read: Should Nigerians be worried about Buhari's health?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Graceland star dies

Ray Phiri
AFP
Before his death, the musician appealed to the media to respect his privacy

South African jazz legend Ray Phiri has died at the age of 70 after a two-month battle with lung cancer.

The guitarist, producer and vocalist rose to fame when he featured on Paul Simon's Graceland album in 1986.

He was admitted to hospital a few days ago, while a public appeal was launched to help pay for his medical bills.

In an interview with South Africa's The Sowetan newspaper earlier this month, Phiri said:

Let me suffer [in peace with my] pain, on my own with my dignity."

Tributes have been pouring in for Phiri on Twitter:

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Today's wise words

Our African proverb of the day:

A snake is not a rope."

A Yoruba proverb sent by Ademola Adesina in Barcelona, Spain

Click here to send us you African proverbs

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top