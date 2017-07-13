Africa Live: Three escaped lions killed in South Africa, bombers kill 12 in Cameroon market

Getty Images Previously a plane part was found in Reunion, also in the Indian Ocean

Scientists researching birds and turtles in Seychelles have found two pieces of debris that seemed to be from an aircraft, Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) told Reuters news agency.

"The direction of flow of the sea currents make it likely that the [debris] came from the general direction where other parts [of MH370] have been found in Indian Ocean countries," a senior SCAA official told Reuters.

The Seychelles authorities have told Malaysia, whose Flight MH370 vanished in 2014 with 239 people aboard, Reuters adds.

Michael Payet, a spokesman for the state agency that manages all Seychelles islands, told Reuters that the largest of the two bits of debris was about 120 cm (3.94 feet) long and 30 cm (one foot) wide and appeared to be made of aluminium and carbon fibre.

"It could be part of an engine cover," he told Reuters.

Read more: Is it likely that MH370 will ever be found?