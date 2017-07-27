Africa Live: Buhari in 'much better condition', Winnie denies role in Mandela book
- Nigerian governors meet Nigeria's ailing President Buhari
- Winnie Madikizela-Mandela distances herself from a controversial book about Nelson Mandela
By Paul Bakibinga and Damian Zane
Are Somalia's leaders selfie obsessed?
The new generation of Somali politicians take full advantage of social media to let the people know what they are up to.
But there have been some complaints that their accounts are full off selfies - so are they just showing off?
The BBC’s Mohammud Ali Mohamed explains which pictures are causing problems.
President Buhari in 'much better condition'
In the latest update on the health of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said he is "in a much better condition".
He released a video message after he, and some other state governors, met the president in London.
Mr Buhari has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness in London since early May - his second trip for medical reasons this year.
His office also released photos of Wednesday's meeting:
Earlier this week we reported Governor Rochas Okorocha saying that the president was expected back in the country in "two weeks".
Mr Buhari's long absence has led some to question whether he will be able to resume his duties.
Winnie distances herself from controversial Mandela book
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the ex-wife of South Africa's former President Nelson Mandela, has denied that she gave permission to his doctor to write a book about his last years, Eyewitness News reports.
The book, written by Dr Vejay Ramlakan, was wihtdrawn by the publishers earlier this week "out of respect" for the family after complaints that it revealed personal details about his death in 2013.
Dr Ramlakan has defended the book saying that a member of the family gave him permission to write it.
There was some suspicion that it was Mrs Madikizela-Mandela who gave the doctor the go-ahead as the book suggests that it was her and not Graca Machel, Mr Mandela's wife at the time of his death, who was with him when the former president died.
But Mrs Madikizela-Mandela has denied that was behind the book's publication saying in a statement that she only agreed to give the author an autograph.
