Africa Live: Buhari in 'much better condition', Winnie denies role in Mandela book

In the latest update on the health of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said he is "in a much better condition".

He released a video message after he, and some other state governors, met the president in London.

Mr Buhari has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness in London since early May - his second trip for medical reasons this year.

His office also released photos of Wednesday's meeting:

Earlier this week we reported Governor Rochas Okorocha saying that the president was expected back in the country in "two weeks".

Mr Buhari's long absence has led some to question whether he will be able to resume his duties.