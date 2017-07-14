Africa Live: Nearly 100 'killed in Cameroon over fishing levies', Nigerian monarch 'faked own kidnap'
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 14 July 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive
Summary
- Nigerian monarch suspended 'for faking own kidnap'
- Nigeria to investigate fishermen deaths over border in Cameroon
- Uganda police boss 'bans' public debate over extending president's age limit
Live Reporting
By Paul Bakibinga and Clare Spencer
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Video shows 'Nigerian safety officer smashing window to stop car'
Nigeria’s road safety agency has opened an investigation a video what appears to be a safety officers struggling to take control of a moving vehicle, the Nigerian newspaper the Independent reports.
Towards the end of the video, which was posted on Facebook, another officer appears to jump out of the agency van and shatter the front window on the passenger side of the car:
The Independent quotes public education officer Bizi Kazeem as saying the investigation will try to determine the authenticity of the video.
Five Egypt police 'shot dead near capital'
Assailants have shot dead five Egyptian policemen in Badrasheen, a town south of Cairo, the interior ministry has told AFP news agency.
It is the latest of a series of attacks targeting the country's security forces, AFP adds.
The ministry told AFP that three gunmen opened fire on a police car and then fled.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
However, jihadist militants have killed hundreds of police and soldiers since the military overthrew Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013.
Veteran Kenyan diplomat Bethuel Kiplagat dies
Veteran Kenyan politician and diplomat Bethuel Kiplagat has died after a long illness, The Star, The Standard and Daily Nation papers are reporting.
Mr Kiplagat was Kenya's special envoy to the Somalia peace process and the South Sudan peace talks.
Mr Kiplagat, who was 81, also served as chairman of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) from 2009 to November 2010.
According to the Daily Nation he was forced to resign after he came under investigation for alleged past human rights abuses, including his role in the Wagalla Massacre.
Mr Kiplagat is alleged to have been a member of the Kenya Intelligence Committee (KIC) which authorised action that led to a massacre. The massacre has been described as one of the worst incidents of human rights violations in the country's history.
Over 700 Kenyan Somalis were killed by security forces in Febuary 1984. Bethuel Kiplagat was however later reinstated in 2012.
Mr Kiplagat served in various other capacities including being Kenya's ambassador to France as well as High Commissioner to the UK.
Nigerian monarch suspended 'for faking own kidnap'
A traditional Nigerian ruler has been suspended after the Lagos State authorities accused him of faking his own kidnapping, reports Vanguard Newspaper.
Lagos State government has ordered Chief Yusuf Ogundare, baale of Shangisha, "to stop parading himself henceforth as the baale of the community", reports Premium Times.
The newspaper goes on to quote the state’s commissioner of police as alleging that Mr Ogundare staged a scene where he was dropped off by a car which sped off.
But, by that point, investigations had already revealed that "he was just on a frolic", driving around on the day he said he was kidnapped, alleges police boss Fatai Owoseni.
After a spate of kidnappings in the area around Lagos, the governor introduced the death penalty for the crime.
It's not uncommon to be kidnapped in Lagos State. Some people shared their personal experiences with us of what it's like to be kidnapped:
Gold miner agrees to pay higher Tanzanian royalties
Gold miner Acacia mining has agreed to pay higher royalties brought in by new mining laws in Tanzania, they have said in a statement.
Their royalty rate has gone up from 4% to 6% when new mining laws were brought in swiftly earlier this month.
The law change comes after the Tanzanian government have accused the mining company of under-reporting the amount they were exporting for two decades something Acacia denies.
But the company says that, while it is accepting the higher royalties, to "minimise further disruptions", it "continues to monitor the impact" of the new law.
Rwanda's presidential campaigns kick off
Rwanda's 19-day-long presidential campaigns start today, the private pro-government New Times is reporting.
Three candidates are vying for the top job. They are President Paul Kagame, of the RPF Inkotanyi, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and Philippe Mpayimana, who is an independent. All the campaign rallies today are outside the capital Kigali.
Mr Kagame who has ruled the country since 2000 is seeking another seven year term.
Below is one of his posters.
The New Times is tweeting news about the campaigns:
Ugandan police boss 'bans' presidential age limit debate
Uganda's Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura says that he will not allow politicians to take the debate over whether the age limit of the president should be raised to universities and villages, the Observer paper reports.
Gen Kayihura told the paper that he had got intelligence reports that some opposition leaders have been inciting youth, especially students at university, to cause confusion about the age limit bill.
Earlier this week the government appeared to say that a bill to amend the constitution was not on the cards. However the Observer reports that the Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana has confirmed that the bill that seeks to amend the an article concerning the age limit is due to be tabled later this year.
Under the current constitution a person over the age of 75 is not eligible to stand for president.
President Museveni,who turns 73 this year, would not be able to stand for re-election at the next polls in 2021.
Cameroon gendarmes accused of killing 97 over fishing levy
Nigerian authorities have ordered an investigation into the allegation that Cameroonian gendarmes killed 97 Nigerians over their inability to pay a fishing levy, reports Nigeria's The Guardian.
The Guardian says the gendarmes are accused of killing the fishermen after they didn't pay a 100,000 Naira ($318; £245) levy for each fishing boat.
The incident is alleged to have taken place on the Bakassi peninsula, on the Cameroonian side of the border between the two countries.
The House of Representatives ordered the Committee on Foreign Affairs to carry out the investigation, the newspaper adds.
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here to send us your African proverbs
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.