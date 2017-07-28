Africa Live: Pangolin scale arrests, calls for signing to be official SA language
Summary
- Ivory coast arrests eight for pangolin smuggling
- 'Dozens' killed in Nigeria ambush
- Sign language proposed as South Africa's 12th language
Live Reporting
By Clare Spencer and Natasha Booty
All times stated are UK
'Dozens' killed in Nigeria ambush
More than 40 people have died during an attempt to free people during an ambush by militant Islamist group Boko Haram, sources have told the BBC.
At least five members of an oil exploration team were killed, a spokesman for the University of Maiduguri said.
Soldiers and members of a vigilante group also died in the ambush.
The high number of casualties will be a blow for the government, which insists the insurgency is all but defeated.
At least 20,000 people have been killed and thousands more abducted since Boko Haram launched its insurgency in 2009.
Read more on the BBC News website.
Sign language proposed as South Africa's 12th language
Campaingers are urging South African authorities to make sign language the country's 12th official language, according to local press.
Eye Witness News reports that the South African parliament’s constitutional review committee is recommending to the National Assembly that sign language be officially recognised, following requests from the deaf community.
Chief executive of the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB), Rakwena Monareng told ENCA news site that teaching South African sign language in schools prevented high-profile mistakes:
”[It will] limit challenges of incorrect sign language interpreters, such as the one at the memorial service of the former president Nelson Mandela in 2014".
The country already has 11 official languages.
Ivory coast arrests eight for pangolin smuggling
BBC World Service
The authorities in Ivory Coast say they've seized a record haul of three tonnes of pangolin scales.
They say the haul represents about 4,000 of the endangered nocturnal mammals, captured in several West African countries.
A senior police officer with Ivory Coast's organised crime unit, Thimotee Gnahore, said the scales were worth an estimated $82,000 (£63,000) on the local market but could fetch 100 times that amount in Asia, where they are used in traditional medicine.
Eight men of different nationalities have been arrested.
