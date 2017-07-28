Africa Live: Pangolin scale arrests, calls for signing to be official SA language

Getty Images Nigeria's military has been battling the insurgents since 2009

More than 40 people have died during an attempt to free people during an ambush by militant Islamist group Boko Haram, sources have told the BBC.

At least five members of an oil exploration team were killed, a spokesman for the University of Maiduguri said.

Soldiers and members of a vigilante group also died in the ambush.

The high number of casualties will be a blow for the government, which insists the insurgency is all but defeated.

At least 20,000 people have been killed and thousands more abducted since Boko Haram launched its insurgency in 2009.

Read more on the BBC News website.