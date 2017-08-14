Africa Live: Kenya 'mourning' strike, Zambia treason trial

Africa picked up six medals, including three golds, on the last day of the World Athletics Championships in London.

South Africa's Caster Semenya stormed home in the 800m, recording the fastest time this year, one minute 55 seconds. Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba came second.

AFP

Kenya picked up two golds.

Helen Obiri won the 5000m, beating Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana into second place:

Reuters

And Elijah Manangoi won the 1500m and his compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot came second, meaning that Kenya ended the night with three more medals.

Getty

Overall, the USA topped the medals table, Kenya came second and South Africa came third: