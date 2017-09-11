Lake Kivu

Africa Live: Al-Shabab attack Somali border town, Zimbabwe army 'profiting' from diamond mining

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Monday 11 September 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Summary

  1. Somali militants attack Balad Hawo near Somalia-Kenya border
  2. Zimbabwe's army accused of getting money from diamond mines
  3. South Africa's Kevin Anderson loses US Open final

Live Reporting

By Natasha Booty and Damian Zane

All times stated are UK

South Africa's Anderson: I'll be back

Nick Cavell

BBC Africa Sport

Kevin Anderson
AFP

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson failed to become the first tennis player from the continent to win a grand slam title since 1981 as he lost in the final of the US Open in straight sets to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

Johan Kriek was the last winner from the continent when he won the 1981 Australian title as a South African, he went on to defend his title the following year but by then he had become an American citizen.

After the defeat, the 31-year-old Anderson was full of praise for Nadal as one of his idols, saying:

I know we're the same age but I feel like I've been watching you my whole life. You're one of the toughest competitors in the game and one of the greatest ambassadors of our sport.

This isn't the result I always wanted but I'll keep fighting and I'll be back."

Al-Shabab attack military base close to Somalia-Kenya border

Al Shabab fighters
AFP

At least 10 Somali soldiers have been killed in a dawn attack by Islamist militants al-Shabab on a border town of Balad Hawo, near Kenya, the Reuters news agency is reporting quoting a military source.

Major Mohamed Abdullahi confirmed the causalities:

We lost at least 10 soldiers. We chased al-Shabab out of the town. We killed seven militants."

A spokesman from the militants however told Reuters that they had killed 24 Somali soldiers during the attack.

A resident, Suleiman Nur, who is a shopkeeper in the town, told Reuters:

First we heard a huge blast at the military base and then heavy exchange of gunfire followed.

Al-Shabab captured the military base, the police station and most part of the town."

Other reports say that the attackers have withdrawn from the base.

Zimbabwe army 'profiting' from diamond mining

BBC World Service

International campaign group Global Witness has released a new report outlining what it says are the significant stakes held by Zimbabwe's security forces in the country's diamond mines.

The report alleged that Zimbabwe's military intelligence, blamed for human rights abuses, profited from partnerships with several companies based outside the country, in what it called an opaque and secretive industry.

Neither the company representatives nor Zimbabwean government officials were available for comment.

Global Witness spokesman Michael Gibb said the people of Zimbabwe deserved to know how much had been made from their diamonds, and where the money had gone.

Diamonds
AFP
The army has been accused of being involved in human rights abuses at the Marange diamond field

Good morning

Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news stories on the continent.

