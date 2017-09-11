Africa Live: Al-Shabab attack Somali border town, Zimbabwe army 'profiting' from diamond mining

AFP

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson failed to become the first tennis player from the continent to win a grand slam title since 1981 as he lost in the final of the US Open in straight sets to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

Johan Kriek was the last winner from the continent when he won the 1981 Australian title as a South African, he went on to defend his title the following year but by then he had become an American citizen.

After the defeat, the 31-year-old Anderson was full of praise for Nadal as one of his idols, saying:

I know we're the same age but I feel like I've been watching you my whole life. You're one of the toughest competitors in the game and one of the greatest ambassadors of our sport.