Africa Live: Al-Shabab attack Somali border town, Zimbabwe army 'profiting' from diamond mining
By Natasha Booty and Damian Zane
South Africa's Anderson: I'll be back
Nick Cavell
BBC Africa Sport
South Africa’s Kevin Anderson failed to become the first tennis player from the continent to win a grand slam title since 1981 as he lost in the final of the US Open in straight sets to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.
Johan Kriek was the last winner from the continent when he won the 1981 Australian title as a South African, he went on to defend his title the following year but by then he had become an American citizen.
After the defeat, the 31-year-old Anderson was full of praise for Nadal as one of his idols, saying:
Al-Shabab attack military base close to Somalia-Kenya border
At least 10 Somali soldiers have been killed in a dawn attack by Islamist militants al-Shabab on a border town of Balad Hawo, near Kenya, the Reuters news agency is reporting quoting a military source.
Major Mohamed Abdullahi confirmed the causalities:
A spokesman from the militants however told Reuters that they had killed 24 Somali soldiers during the attack.
A resident, Suleiman Nur, who is a shopkeeper in the town, told Reuters:
Other reports say that the attackers have withdrawn from the base.
Zimbabwe army 'profiting' from diamond mining
BBC World Service
International campaign group Global Witness has released a new report outlining what it says are the significant stakes held by Zimbabwe's security forces in the country's diamond mines.
The report alleged that Zimbabwe's military intelligence, blamed for human rights abuses, profited from partnerships with several companies based outside the country, in what it called an opaque and secretive industry.
Neither the company representatives nor Zimbabwean government officials were available for comment.
Global Witness spokesman Michael Gibb said the people of Zimbabwe deserved to know how much had been made from their diamonds, and where the money had gone.
