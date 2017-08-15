Niamey

Africa Live: Grace Mugabe accused of assaulting woman, mudslide updates

Summary

  1. Zimbabwe's first lady allegedly assaulted a model in South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe's Information Minister denies knowledge of alleged assault
  3. Rescue workers in desperate search for survivors after Sierra Leone mudslide
  4. Main morgue 'over-crowded' with corpses

Live Reporting

By Paul Bakibinga and Farouk Chothia

All times stated are UK

Grace Mugabe accused of assaulting woman

The police minister of South Africa's Gauteng province has urged Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe to hand herself over to police - or face arrest - over allegations that she assaulted a young woman during a visit to South Africa, Johannesburg-based Eyewitness News has reported.

The woman, described by South African media as a 21-year-old model, is alleged to have sustained injuries to the face after being assaulted at a hotel in the posh suburb of Sandton near Johannesburg on Sunday night.

Gauteng police minister Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane was quoted by privately owned Eyewitness News as saying:

We are now requesting that the first lady come forward. If not, police will ensure that she’s arrested and goes to court like any other person. We are also looking for her two sons.”

Mrs Mugabe has not yet commented. Her two sons live in South Africa.

Zimbabwe's Information Minister Christopher Mushowe told BBC Africa Live that he was unaware of the alleged assault:

This is news to me. I haven't heard of it."

President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace attend a rally of his ruling ZANU (PF) in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, July 29, 2017.
Reuters
Two sons of President Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe live in South Africa

Mrs Mugabe was in South Africa to be treated for an ankle injury during a freak road accident last month when the alleged assault took place, according to Zimbabwean media.

It is unclear what prompted the alleged assault.

Desperate dig for mudslide survivors

Sierra Leone military view damage caused by a mudslide in the suburb of Regent behind Guma reservoir, Freetown, Sierra Leone, 14 August 2017.
EPA
Some 3,000 people are estimated to have lost their homes

The desperate dig for survivors was due to resume at first light in Sierra Leone's capital, after mudslides and floods claimed the lives of more than 300 people.

Their homes in Freetown were engulfed after part of Sugar Loaf mountain collapsed following heavy rain early on Monday morning.

Many of the victims were still asleep in their beds when disaster struck.

Vice-President Victor Foh has warned the final death toll may be far higher.

Today's wise words

Our African proverb of the day:

The child knows how to run but not how to hide."

A Kissi proverb sent by Nyuma Allieu in Magburaka in Sierra Leone
