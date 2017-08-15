Africa Live: Grace Mugabe accused of assaulting woman, mudslide updates

The police minister of South Africa's Gauteng province has urged Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe to hand herself over to police - or face arrest - over allegations that she assaulted a young woman during a visit to South Africa, Johannesburg-based Eyewitness News has reported .

The woman, described by South African media as a 21-year-old model, is alleged to have sustained injuries to the face after being assaulted at a hotel in the posh suburb of Sandton near Johannesburg on Sunday night.

Gauteng police minister Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane was quoted by privately owned Eyewitness News as saying:

We are now requesting that the first lady come forward. If not, police will ensure that she’s arrested and goes to court like any other person. We are also looking for her two sons.”

Mrs Mugabe has not yet commented. Her two sons live in South Africa.

Zimbabwe's Information Minister Christopher Mushowe told BBC Africa Live that he was unaware of the alleged assault:

This is news to me. I haven't heard of it."

Reuters Two sons of President Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe live in South Africa

Mrs Mugabe was in South Africa to be treated for an ankle injury during a freak road accident last month when the alleged assault took place, according to Zimbabwean media.

It is unclear what prompted the alleged assault.