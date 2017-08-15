Africa Live: Grace Mugabe accused of assaulting woman, mudslide updates
- Zimbabwe's first lady allegedly assaulted a model in South Africa
- Zimbabwe's Information Minister denies knowledge of alleged assault
- Rescue workers in desperate search for survivors after Sierra Leone mudslide
- Main morgue 'over-crowded' with corpses
Grace Mugabe accused of assaulting woman
The police minister of South Africa's Gauteng province has urged Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe to hand herself over to police - or face arrest - over allegations that she assaulted a young woman during a visit to South Africa, Johannesburg-based Eyewitness News has reported.
The woman, described by South African media as a 21-year-old model, is alleged to have sustained injuries to the face after being assaulted at a hotel in the posh suburb of Sandton near Johannesburg on Sunday night.
Gauteng police minister Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane was quoted by privately owned Eyewitness News as saying:
Mrs Mugabe has not yet commented. Her two sons live in South Africa.
Zimbabwe's Information Minister Christopher Mushowe told BBC Africa Live that he was unaware of the alleged assault:
Mrs Mugabe was in South Africa to be treated for an ankle injury during a freak road accident last month when the alleged assault took place, according to Zimbabwean media.
It is unclear what prompted the alleged assault.
Desperate dig for mudslide survivors
The desperate dig for survivors was due to resume at first light in Sierra Leone's capital, after mudslides and floods claimed the lives of more than 300 people.
Their homes in Freetown were engulfed after part of Sugar Loaf mountain collapsed following heavy rain early on Monday morning.
Many of the victims were still asleep in their beds when disaster struck.
Vice-President Victor Foh has warned the final death toll may be far higher.
