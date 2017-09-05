Africa highlights: France investigates Papa Diack for corruption, Benin's ex-leaders told to pay bills
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Tuesday 5 September 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Ghana win 5-1 to Congo in World Cup qualifier
- Senegal's Papa Diack faces more corruption allegations
- Lesotho army chief shot dead
- Benin's former presidents told to pay their own bills
- GDP figures show Nigerian and South African economies grow
- Kenya's opposition leader Odinga 'not ready' for election re-run
- Rwandan opposition leader 'back home'
- Former ANC youth leader dies after shooting
- Trade body throws out PR firm Bell Pottinger
Live Reporting
By Clare Spencer and Paul Bakibinga
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Scroll down for Tuesday's stories
We'll be back tomorrow
That's all from BBC Africa Live today - thanks for joining us in our coverage about Benin's former presidents being told to pay their own bills, sub-Saharan Africa's two largest economies - South Africa and Nigeria - emerging from recession and Partey's goal-fest at Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Congo.
We'll be back tomorrow with the latest on these stories and more.
In the meantime, you can keep up-to-date with what's happening across the continent by listening to the Africa Today podcast or checking the BBC News website.
A reminder of today's African proverb:
Click here to send us your African proverbs.
And we leave you with this picture of the latest collaboration between Accra creatives, fashion stylist Daniel Quist and DJ Evans Kissi:
Egypt and US joint military exercises set to resume
The Egyptian military is going to host an exercise with the US army next week for the first time in eight years, AFP is reporting, quoting a military statement.
The Bright Star exercise, which took place every two years since 1981, is scheduled to start from September 10 to 20. The last exercise was held in 2009, two years before the revolution that overthrew the former military and political leader Hosni Mubarak.
AFP says that the then-president Barack Obama cancelled the exercise in 2013 after the military toppled the elected president Mohamed Morsi and launched a crack down on his supporters.
Partey hat-trick inspires Ghana to 5-1 win
A hat-trick from Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey inspired Ghana to a 5-1 in Congo in Group E of World Cup qualifiers.
Ghana move up to five points - ahead of Egypt facing Uganda in Alexandria later on Tuesday.
Read more on the BBC Sport website.
Goal-fest for Ghana against Congo
Ghana have scored another two goals in their World Cup qualifier match against Congo in Brazzaville, ending the game with a score of 5-1 to Ghana.
Ghana really needed to win this match if they were to have any chance of playing in Russia 2018.
Senegal's Papa Diack faces more corruption allegations
More allegations of corruption have been levelled at Senegalese sports administrator Papa Massata Diack.
France's financial prosecutor is the latest body to accuse Mr Diack who is the son of the former president of athletics world governing body the IAAF Lamine Diack.
The French say:
"There are several consistent indications that payments have been made in return for the votes of IAAF and International Olympic Committee members over the rights to host the biggest global sporting events."
Their investigations included the award of the 2020 games to Tokyo and the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.
He has not yet commented on these allegations, though he has previously denied allegations of taking money to cover Russian doping failures.
Schools fail to open in English-speaking Cameroon
Schools in Cameroon’s English-speaking region have failed to open for the second day of the new academic year.
Residents are observing a three-day ghost town protest which includes preventing their children from attending classes.
However, two ministers of education visiting the two affected English-speaking regions have criticised activists for getting children involved in their fight.
Anglophone activists declared the ghost-town protest in a bid to pressure the government to release scores of people arrested over several months and detained in the capital Yaounde.
The Yaounde military court has been trying some of them on charges of terrorism and secession that carry a maximum penalty of death or life imprisonment.
Markets, shops and banks have remained closed and troops have been deployed throughout the entire north-west and south-west regions.
The ghost town protests have been observed every Monday for nine straight months.
A total of 55 English speakers were freed from jail last week but activists say talks will only take place when all those in detention are released.
What has become known as the Anglophone crisis was sparked off when English-speaking teachers and lawyers started a strike demanding sweeping reforms that would have removed Francophone teachers and judges from classes and courtrooms.
But talks between trade unionists and the government stalled when the activists demanded a federal form of government.
Separatist groups have been championing a cause for an independent state for English-speaking regions as a means of ending what they describe as their second-class status imposed by the majority francophone government.
Ghana score another goal against Congo
This World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Congo is turning out to be very lively indeed, with Ghana scoring another goal, making it 3-1 to Ghana.
Our sports reporter says this is incredible for Ghanaian footballer Partey:
Tense situation in Lesotho after army deaths
Nomsa Maseko
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
The shooting to death of Lesotho’s army commander Khoantle Motsomotso and two other senior officials could revive instability.
It’s alleged the two high ranking army officers who died alongside the army commander were behind the attack.
Lesotho has experienced periods of political instability since an attempted coup in 2014.
A new coalition government took office in June under Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who is expected to address the nation later today.
The situation in the capital Maseru has been described as tense, with the military and police patrolling the streets.
The latest shooting takes place a few days after two opposition party leaders fled into neighbouring South Africa saying they were living in fear.
Congo score against Ghana
The World Cup qualifier between Congo and Ghana is turning out to be goal-heavy. With Congo scoring a goal in the 43rd minute, after Ghana's two goals.
Ghana score two goals in three minutes
Our sports reporter tweets the latest from the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Congo in Brazzaville:
Realistically, Ghana need to win in Congo to retain any chance of making it to Russia 2018.
'Four Nigerian farmers die after Boko Haram attack'
Islamist militants Boko Haram have killed four farmers in a drive-by shooting in Borno, northeast Nigeria, local vigilantes have told AFP news agency.
The militants, who are reported to have been on motorbikes, shot at the farmers who were working in fields in a village outside Maiduguri.
A member of the vigilante force fighting the Boko Haram militants said that the incident occurred on Monday. Babakura Kolo told AFP, "Four people were killed while many have gone missing and our assumption is that they ran into the bush to escape the attack." Militia leader Ibrahim Liman corroborated the story, saying that at least one of those who had gone missing had later returned to the village.
AFP also reports that last week a farmer was killed and four others were kidnapped by the militants near the town of Konduga, nearly 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Maiduguri.
For more read: Nigerian vigilantes fight Boko Haram one bullet at a time
Call for action over Ugandan murders
Twenty women have been killed in four months in a spate of murders in and around the Ugandan capital, Kampala.
Since May, the bodies of victims have been found dumped in two areas, one just north of the capital and the other south of the city.
Two more senior military officers killed in Lesotho
We reported earlier that Lesotho’s army chief has been killed.
It has emerged that two other senior officers also died in the gun fight in a military barracks.
The country has been through bouts of instability since an attempted coup in 2014.
BreakingLesotho army chief shot dead
The commander of the Lesotho defence force has been shot dead this morning.
There are reports that there was gunfire at an army barracks between high-ranking officers earlier today.
Benin's former presidents told to pay their own bills
BBC World Service
The presidency in Benin says it will no longer pay the utility bills of former heads of state.
It said the former presidents living in Benin should pay their own bills using other allowances they receive.
Some people in the commercial capital, Cotonou, criticised the move.
They told the BBC it was undignified for former presidents to have to pay their own water, phone and electricity bills.
Ex-heads of state in many African countries often receive perks including housing, cars and generous pensions.
Rwandan opposition leader 'back home'
BBC World Service
Police in Rwanda say they have released a prominent opposition leader who they are investigating for fraud.
Diane Rwigara, her mother and sister disappeared from their home a week ago.
Relatives say the family has returned home but their phones have been seized and bank accounts frozen.
Ms Rwigara is accused of using fraudulent signatures when she was gathering support for this year's presidential election.
She was disqualified from running. Her family members have been accused of tax evasion. The police say they have not completed their investigations.
Doctors' strike affects Nigerian hospitals
The indefinite strike of resident doctors in Nigeria is now being felt in a number of hospitals across Nigeria, several newspapers are reporting.
The health minister Isaac Adewole has instructed the directors of federal government hospitals to make sure that other medical doctors are brought in to fill the current vacuum, reports The Premium Times.
The resident doctors are usually the first point of contact for patients. They are doctors undergoing post-graduate training, especially at teaching hospitals, the Times reports.
During this training the post-graduate doctors are employed by the federal government.
The post graduate doctors are reported to have gone on an indefinite strike in a bid to get the government to agree to their demands.
One of their demands is to get back-payment for their wages.
While negotiations are still underway with the resident doctors,The Times reports, that the health minister is making arrangements for other health facilities belonging to the armed forces and the police to be used as well.
Mystery in Italy after four-year-old dies of malaria
The medical world is completely baffled following the death of a four-year-old girl from cerebral malaria, the AFP news agency is reporting. They are quoting Claudio Paternoster, head of the infectious diseases department at the Santa Chiara hospital in the city of Trento.
The girl had not traveled to any at-risk nations, but is reported to have been admitted to the paediatric ward of the Santa Chiara hospital due to another illness. There she came into contact with two other children who had contracted malaria during a visit to Burkina Faso.
Dr Paternoster further told AFP that only certain types of mosquito can transmit malaria to another person and that those mosquitoes did not exist in Italy.
"It was a very hot summer and with climate change we cannot rule out the adaptation of some species (of mosquito) or the re-introduction of others" which could transmit the disease," Dr Paternoster told AFP.
Uganda appeals to judges to go back to work
The Uganda government is appealing to striking judges and magistrates to go back to work, the privately-owned Observer newspaper is reporting.
Judges and magistrates abandoned court rooms last week, complaining the government failed to improve their working conditions.
They want the salary of the Chief Justice to be raised 55 million Ugandan Shillings ($15,290; £11,800) from the $5,560 he currently earns.
They want the lowest paid magistrate to earn at least $3,600 per month. They are also demanding medical insurance, housing and fuel allowances.
The minister of justice Gen Kahinda Otafiire is reported to have assured the judges and magistrates that high level consultations were underway between the judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission in a bid to address their concerns.
Why has Nigeria been in recession?
Stephanie Hegarty
BBC Africa, Lagos
We reported earlier that, after a terrible year for Africa’s largest economy, it seems Nigeria is finally limping out of recession.
Falling oil prices decimated an economy almost entirely dependent on one export.
The government was widely accused of mismanaging the crisis, limiting access to foreign currency and plunging the country into its worst economic crisis in 25 years.
While its stiffest economic competition on the continent - South Africa - seems to have rebounded, Nigeria is struggling still.
Even in the oil sector growth has been relatively small.
And the effects of a push to diversify the economy is not being felt yet - non–oil growth actually slowed since last year.
One of the fastest growing countries in the world, Nigeria needs to maintain around 3% growth just to keep up with its booming population. So, while the news for now is good, the country has a way to go before it fully emerges from the economic doldrums.
Wizkid cancels US tour due to ill health
Nigerian superstar Wizkid has cancelled his US tour due to ill health, reports Nigerian news site Pulse.
He made the announcement on Twitter:
He didn't give specifics about the illness, leaving fans worried, Pulse adds.
The site also points out that this isn’t the first time Wizkid will be postponing concerts due to the state of his health. In December 2016, he cancelled two concerts in Lagos after his doctors "pressured him" to stop performing.
One of Wizkid's most watched YouTube videos is his collaboration with Canadian star Drake, Come Closer:
Zimbabwe electoral commission keen to avoid 'Kenya-gate'
Zimbabwe's general election is set for next year and all eyes appear to be set on the recent Kenyan presidential election.
Zimbabwe's government-owned newspaper The Herald reports that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said it will conduct elections in accordance with the country's electoral laws to avoid the Kenyan situation where presidential elections were nullified last week.
The ZEC chairperson Justice Rita Makarau is reported as saying that the success of the biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise depended on the integrity of the electoral commission.
Justice Makarau who was speaking at the opening of a BVR training workshop urged participants to follow the training they are being given strictly.
"The Supreme Court of Kenya has decided to set aside the presidential elections in that country for no reasons other than the elections were not conducted in accordance with the law," Justice Makarau was quoted as saying.
The Herald then appears to take a swipe at the main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai by stating: "Justice Makarau's statement puts egg on the face of MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai who celebrated the unprecedented ruling in Kenya."
The paper reports that Mr Tsvangirai told an opposition alliance rally at the weekend that "if it happened in Kenya it can happen as well happen in Zimbabwe".
Nigeria's economy emerges from recession
Muhammad Kabir Muhammad
BBC Africa, Abuja
Nigeria's economy has emerged from recession with quarter on quarter real GDP growth of 3.23%,
It comes after five consecutive quarters of contraction, says Nigeria's National Bureau of Statistics.
The statistics office reports a growth in the oil sector as well as crop production and the finance industry.
South Africa’s economy is out of recession
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
South Africa’s economy is out of recession following 2.5% growth results announcement quarter-on-quarter.
Agriculture, forestry and fishing were the largest contributors to the growth.
Africa’s most industrialised economy entered into a technical recession in early 2017 after two consecutive negative growth quarters were recorded.
This is welcome relief here particularly following the downgrade to junk status by international credit ratings agencies.
With all that said overall GDP growth is still slow.
African teams' hopes for World Cup
Matthew Kenyon
BB Africa Sport
After Nigeria moved to the brink of qualification for the World Cup with that draw against Cameroon last night, several more teams will be hoping to take a giant stride towards the finals today.
No African side can confirm a place at Russia 2018 tonight, but if Tunisia beat Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa later in Group A then they would have a six point lead with only two games remaining. A DR Congo victory, however, would bring them level with their rivals in the standings.
Uganda's achievement in qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year - the first time they had done that in 39 years - would be eclipsed ten-fold if they were to make it to Russia. There is a long way to go, but if they were to take even a point from their match against Egypt tonight, they would be clear at the top of Group E. That will be a huge challenge, not least because the Egyptian authorities have lifted the restriction on fans attending the match - meaning more than 60,000 home fans can be expected in Alexandria.
Realistically, Ghana need to win in Congo in the same group to retain any chance of making it.
Burkina Faso have a lead of a point in Group D at the moment and are hosting Senegal, who are in second place, so a win would take the Stallions further clear. But they will be keeping an eye on South Africa's match with Cape Verde, because Bafana Bafana are also only a point behind the leaders, so they are right in contention.
In Group C, Mali seem out of it - and Morocco will be determined to get a good result against them in Bamako, because they will expect group leaders Ivory Coast to beat Gabon at home and thus go to 10 points from four games.
With only two rounds of matches remaining in African qualifying after today's action, the picture will be a lot clearer by the time the last match of the day - Algeria against Zambia in Group A - comes to a close.
Odinga's demands for Kenya election re-run
We reported earlier that Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said he is not ready for a re-run of the presidential election.
AFP news agency adds that Mr Odinga has set several conditions for taking part in the election on 17 October.
His conditions include the sacking of several election commission officials, a review of the electronic transmission of results and for all eight presidential candidates who took part in the 8 August poll to be allowed to contest in the upcoming election, reports AFP.
The Supreme Court annulled last month's poll won by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Nigeria's Boko Haram have killed 400 since July - Amnesty
BBC World Service
The rights group, Amnesty International, says nearly 400 civilians in Nigeria and Cameroon have been killed since April in a surge in attacks by the Islamist group Boko Haram.
Amnesty said that was double the number of deaths in the previous five months.
The group said the figure had been boosted by Boko Haram's increasing use of suicide bombers in crowded areas who are usually young women and girls.
Amnesty official Alioune Tine said the wave of violence highlighted the need for swift action by the region's governments to protect civilians from a campaign of terror.
Kenya's opposition leader Odinga 'not ready' for election re-run
Jonah Fisher
BBC News
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga has just announced that he's not "ready" to take part in a planned re-run of the country's presidential election.
Mr Odinga said he wanted "legal and constitutional guarantees" in place before agreeing to take part.
He also called for changes to the country's electoral commission, which was blamed by the Supreme Court for irregularities which led to the August election being annulled.
Former ANC youth leader dies after shooting
A former ANC Youth League leader has died, two months after being shot, several South African papers are reporting.
According to the Times Live newspaper, Sindiso Magaqa's death was confirmed by the ANC last night.
The paper reports that Mr Magaqa and two other ANC councillors were shot by unknown assailants in southern KwaZulu-Natal in July. They were taken to hospital where Mr Magaqa has been ever since.
Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) political party was one of the first to send a message of condolence following the news:
According to the Times newspaper Mr Magaqa was the secretary-general of the youth league until 2012 when it was disbanded after its leadership was found guilty of bringing the ANC into disrepute.
While Mr Magaqa was suspended‚ Julius Malema‚ who was then the ANCYL leader and his spokesman Floyd Shivambu were expelled from the party, the paper says.
Trade body expel Bell Pottinger for 'inflaming racial tension' in SA
One of Britain's top public relations agencies, Bell Pottinger, has been expelled from the industry's trade association, for allegedly mounting a campaign likely to inflame racial tensions in South Africa.
The trade association ruled that Bell Pottinger had produced reprehensible work, by portraying opponents of the South African president, Jacob Zuma, as agents of white business interests.
The campaign prompted a complaint by South Africa's main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance. Bell Pottinger, which was expelled from the trade association for at least five years, said there were lessons to be learned but it disputed the basis of the ruling.
We reported yesterday that a separate investigation found the PR firm tried to "mislead or undermine journalists who were asking questions" about its controversial campaign on behalf of the wealthy Gupta family.
The Gupta family is said to have wanted to distract attention from the allegations that it exerted undue influence on President Jacob Zuma by blaming the country's problems on white-owned businesses, or "white monopoly capital".
Both the Guptas and President Zuma deny wrongdoing.
'Whole family persecuted' says brother of Rwigara
The brother of arrested Rwandan opposition leader Diane Rwigara has told Newsday her treatment is "inhumane":
"All my sister did was run for president and now they are persecuting the family", Aristide Rwigara told BBC Newsday.
Her mother and sister have also been detained.
Listen to the full interview:
We reported yesterday that Police in Rwanda have confirmed they have arrested Ms Rwigara.
Ms Rwigara and members of her family have not been seen since Tuesday last week and the police previously denied they had been arrested.
She has been accused of using forged signatures when she was gathering support for her presidential campaign.
Ms Rwigara was disqualified from running in last month's election, which the incumbent Paul Kagame won with more than 98% of the vote.
The Rwandan authorities rarely hesitate when it comes to clamping down on the opposition. Another female opposition leader, Victoire Ingabire, was arrested in 2010. She is serving a fifteen year jail sentence.
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here to send us your African proverbs
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.