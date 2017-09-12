Africa Live: Ex-SA president: 'Good for ANC to lose', child migrants 'likely to be abused'
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Tuesday 12 September 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive
Summary
- SA ex- President Motlanthe says ANC needs to lose to renew itself
- UN research reveals that sub-Saharan child migrants are most in danger
Live Reporting
By Natasha Booty and Damian Zane
All times stated are UK
SA to decide on Senegal re-match order
Nick Cavell
BBC Africa Sport
The South African Football Association (Safa) are set to announce whether they will appeal against an order from Fifa for them to replay a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal.
The association met yesterday to discuss the order from football's world governing body to replay the game in November because of "match manipulation" by the referee during the original tie last year.
South Africa beat Senegal 2-1 at home in last year's game but Ghanaian match referee Joseph Lamptey has since been banned for life by Fifa, a ban has been upheld by sports highest appeal body, the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Neither South Africa nor Senegal are accused of any wrongdoing in the match.
Norman Arendse - Chairman of Safa's legal committee and member of the executive committee - said at the time they were upset at the lack of detail on how the decision was taken.
African children 'most vulnerable migrants to Europe'
Paul Adams
BBC diplomatic correspondent
UN children's agency Unicef says that sub-Saharan children are the most vulnerable of all migrants attempting to reach Europe from Libya and Turkey.
African teenagers who travel through Libya as part of their journey to Europe are more likely than anybody else to be abused, trafficked and exploited, say Unicef and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a report released today.
Racism is a significant reason for this, the report authors say, with numerous migrants interviewed saying they had been singled out for abuse simply because they were black.
If they lack education or if they're travelling alone, the risk increases.
The BBC recently spoke to Hennessy, who spent three years at school in London, returned to South Sudan and was detained on his way back to Europe:
In general, the migrants passing through Libya are younger than those attempting the so-called Eastern Mediterranean route, through Turkey.
The authors of the report say levels of trafficking, imprisonment and forced labour are all infinitely greater in Libya, and the the journeys are longer and more hazardous.
Ex-SA president: Good for ANC to lose
South Africa's former President Kgalema Motlanthe has said that it would be good for his party, the ANC, to lose the next election in 2019 in order for it to renew itself.
"But that will take lots of courage and failing that it has to hit rock bottom. It has to lose elections for the penny to drop," he told the BBC's Hardtalk programme.
Mr Motlanthe has long been a critic of President Jacob Zuma and the alleged corruption within the ANC and has called on the leadership to step down.
He served as president between 2008 and 2009, making way for Mr Zuma after the 2009 elections.
