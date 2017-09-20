Africa Live: Kenya court explains why election was annulled

Kenya's Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is reminding us of the arguments that were made when the presidential petition was being argued in the court.

The electoral commission , the IEBC, " became a law unto itself. It completely subverted will of electorate" she said.

"Failing to ensure that the conduct of the election was simple, accurate, transparent, verifiable, secure and accountable."

The electoral commission's failure was found to be "deliberate systemic and systematic", she added.