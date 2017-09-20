Africa Live: Kenya court explains why election was annulled
Summary
- Kenya court explaining why election was annulled
- Chief Justice has condemned intimidation of judges
- Were problems mistakes or fraud?
- Can new election be held on 17 October?
- Decision was unprecedented in Africa
By Tom Spender, Clare Spencer and Dickens Olewe
Election failures 'were deliberate'
Kenya's Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is reminding us of the arguments that were made when the presidential petition was being argued in the court.
The electoral commission , the IEBC, " became a law unto itself. It completely subverted will of electorate" she said.
"Failing to ensure that the conduct of the election was simple, accurate, transparent, verifiable, secure and accountable."
The electoral commission's failure was found to be "deliberate systemic and systematic", she added.
One judge missing from Supreme Court bench
One of the four judges who voted to annul the elections is missing from the bench.
Chief Justice David Maranga has told the court that Smokin Wanjala, has travelled out of the country but had added his signature to the final judgment.
Another judge, Mohamed Ibrahim, did not participate in the hearing of the presidential petition because he was taken ill.
The two judges who dissented with the majority verdict are present.
Mr Maranga has said that the judges will only read a summary of their judgments and make copies available.
Key things to look out for in Supreme Court's explanation
As the explanation is being given by the Kenyan Supreme Court for annulling last month's election here are the key things we are looking out for:
- Will we get clarity on any supposed wrong-doing in the 8 August election?
- What does this judgment mean for the electoral commission (IEBC)?
- Do changes have to be made before the next election?
- When will the next election be? The proposed date of 17 October is looking less and less feasible.
Kenyan Supreme Court reading final judgment
Judges of Kenya's Supreme court are currently reading their lengthy judgment on why they annulled the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
A local TV station is live streaming the event.
Kenya court to explain why they cancelled election
BBC World Service
Roads leading to the Supreme Court in Kenya have been sealed as it prepares to announce its full reasons for annulling last month's presidential election.
The court ruled three weeks ago that President Uhuru Kenyatta's win was marred by "illegalities and irregularities", following an appeal by his defeated rival, Raila Odinga.
But it has not made clear yet whether it believes there was systematic abuse.
The court ordered that a new vote be held within 60 days - though the French technology firm which supplied the electronic voting system said it would struggle to be ready in time.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from Kenya's Supreme Court on why they decided to annul the presidential election.