Africa Live: New candidate to contest Kenya poll, SA 'super-cell storm' kills eight

At least eight people have died in South Africa after a devastating storm hit the country.

The SA Weather Service described it as a "super-cell thunderstorm", which South Africa’s Times paper says is characterised by a deep rotating up-draft like a tornado, large hailstones, strong winds.

According to the Business Day paper, winds of 70km/h (90km/h) pummelled KwaZulu-Natal province on Tuesday.

An eight-year-old was among those who died in the north of the province, a provincial official told the IOL news site.

"In ward eight, Mbewunye, an eight-year-old girl was struck by lightning and in ward two, KwaMngxangala area, a 46-year-old male drowned while trying to cross a river,” Lennox Mabaso said.

The hashtag #DurbanStorm has been trending on Twitter, with people posting images of the destruction:

A container ship came away from its mooring during storm and blocked Durban port: