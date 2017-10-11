Chess players in Khartoum, Sudan

Africa Live: New candidate to contest Kenya poll, SA 'super-cell storm' kills eight

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Wednesday 11 October 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Summary

  1. Court orders minor candidate to contest Kenyan poll
  2. South African 'super-cell storm' kills eight

By Dickens Olewe and Lucy Fleming

All times stated are UK

South Africa 'super-cell storm' kills eight

At least eight people have died in South Africa after a devastating storm hit the country.

The SA Weather Service described it as a "super-cell thunderstorm", which South Africa’s Times paper says is characterised by a deep rotating up-draft like a tornado, large hailstones, strong winds.

According to the Business Day paper, winds of 70km/h (90km/h) pummelled KwaZulu-Natal province on Tuesday.

An eight-year-old was among those who died in the north of the province, a provincial official told the IOL news site.

"In ward eight, Mbewunye, an eight-year-old girl was struck by lightning and in ward two, KwaMngxangala area, a 46-year-old male drowned while trying to cross a river,” Lennox Mabaso said.

The hashtag #DurbanStorm has been trending on Twitter, with people posting images of the destruction:

A container ship came away from its mooring during storm and blocked Durban port:

Container ship in Durban
Reuters

Wise words

Today's African proverb:

When a bird doesn't fly, it sleeps on an empty stomach"

A proverb sent by Asiedu Johnson in Accra, Ghana
Ibis birds on a tree in South Africa
Getty Images

Click here to send in your proverbs.

Good morning

Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news and trends across the country.

