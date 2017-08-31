Fishing

Africa Live: Ethiopian Airlines in talks to take over Arik Air, UK halves aid to Nigeria

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Thursday 31 August 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Summary

  1. The UK cuts the money it gives to north-eastern Nigeria
  2. Ethiopian Airlines in talks to take over Arik Air

By Clare Spencer and Natasha Booty

Britain halves aid to Nigeria

Priti Patel
Reuters
Priti Patel is in charge UK's aid budget

Britain is to halve the amount of money it gives in humanitarian aid to Nigeria over the next few years.

In 2016 the UK spent £100m ($129m). But for the next four years they have only pledged £200m. That’s £50m per year on average.

The money is aimed at victims of Boko Haram terror attacks in northern and eastern Nigeria.

During a two-day visit to the country, the British International Development Secretary, Priti Patel, said the Nigerian authorities should do more to defeat the extremists.

She also added that other countries needed to share the aid burden.

Boko Haram attacks have displaced more than 1.5 million people - this has wiped out local farming, leading to acute malnutrition.

Libya trial for Manchester bomber's brother

Hashem Abedi is seen next to the logo of Libya's Special Deterrence Forces in a handout photo dated May 25
Libyan Interior Ministry

A senior Libyan official says that Hashem Abedi, the brother of a suicide bomber who killed 22 people in the English city of Manchester, will be tried in Tripoli for his role in the attack.

Hashem Abedi, who was 20, was arrested in Tripoli shortly after the Manchester blast.

Libya's chief investigator in the case, Sadiq Al-Sour, told the BBC that all the signs pointed to him assisting his brother, Salman.

Their father, who'd also been arrested, has been released from custody.

Read more on the BBC News website.

Ethiopian Airlines in talks to take over Nigerian carrier

Ethiopian airlines
AFP

Ethiopian Airlines is in talks to take over management of Nigeria's troubled Arik Air.

Nigeria’s government took over Arik Air early this year after it declared heavy losses.

Ethiopian Airlines’ head for international services, Esayas Woldemariam, told the Associated Press news agency that the negotiations follow a request by Nigeria’s aviation ministry.

“We definitely are willing and able to take over the management of Arik Air,” he told AP.

Ethiopian Airlines is Africa's most profitable carrier, according to Business Daily.

