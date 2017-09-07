Africa Live: Tanzania opposition MP shot, Togo protesters back on streets

As the working day is nearly over in Kenya, it seems that the meeting between the country's main political parties and the electoral commission (IEBC) to break the impasse over the 17 October presidential election re-run will not be taking place, reports the BBC's Gladys Njoroge in Nairobi.

The IEBC was supposed to meet with members of the governing Jubilee party and the opposition National Super Alliance to sort out issues over the make up of the commission.

It is not clear why the meeting has not taken place.