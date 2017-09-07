Africa Live: Tanzania opposition MP shot, Togo protesters back on streets
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Thursday 7 September 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive
Summary
- Tanzanian MP Tundu Lissu is now being treated in hospital after being shot
- Protesters come out in Togo for a second day
- Kenya's election commission to meet party officials over bias claims
- South African FA official says decision to replay qualifying match is unfair
- South Sudan's information minister and two others face travel bans
- Government calls measures 'unfortunate'
- Report into corruption in Tanzanian mining reveals high-level corruption
Live Reporting
By Paul Bakibinga and Damian Zane
All times stated are UK
Kenya election meeting postponed
As the working day is nearly over in Kenya, it seems that the meeting between the country's main political parties and the electoral commission (IEBC) to break the impasse over the 17 October presidential election re-run will not be taking place, reports the BBC's Gladys Njoroge in Nairobi.
The IEBC was supposed to meet with members of the governing Jubilee party and the opposition National Super Alliance to sort out issues over the make up of the commission.
It is not clear why the meeting has not taken place.
Protesters return to the streets of Togo capital
Anti-government protesters have begun a second day of demonstrations in the Togolese capital, Lome.
They are protesting against President Faure Gnassingbe, in power since 2005, and calling for a two-term limit for heads of state.
Wednesday's demonstrations in several cities across the country were described as "unprecedented" in their scale.
The BBC's Nicolas Agbossou took this video clip of the protesters today:
Tanzania opposition MP 'seriously wounded' in shooting
Tanzania's main opposition Chadema party has released a statement following the shooting of one of its leading members. Tundu Lissu is now being treated in hospital.
The party says:
BreakingTanzania MP in hospital after being shot
The Tanzanian opposition MP who has been shot in the capital, Dodoma, suffered multiple wounds and is being treated in hospital, officials from his Chadema party have told the BBC.
BreakingTanzania MP 'shot'
Tanzanian Opposition MP Tundu Lissu has been shot in the capital, Dodoma, local media are reporting.
He is now being treated in hospital, sources say.
Mr Lissu of the Chadema party has been arrested several times for criticising the government and inciting public disorder and on several occasions he has called President John Magufuli a dictator, the BBC's Sammy Awami reports from Tanzania.
Uganda minister makes statement on recent murders
Uganda's Minister of Internal Affairs, Jeje Odongo, is delivering a statement on a recent spate of murders close to the capital Kampala. At least 20 women have been killed since June this year. Several people have been arrested, although the murders are reported to have continued.
On Wednesday a parliamentary session was called off because of the minister's failure to appear before it to make a statement regarding the murders.
According to a Parliament of Uganda tweet, Gen Odongo has apologised for his absence:
Earlier this week we reported on the murders in Uganda.
We will keep you updated on what Uganda's Interior minister says.
Nigeria's praised but unpaid Ebola heroes
The medics who in 2104 helped save Nigeria from the Ebola epidemic that struck West African neighbours Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, have not been paid properly, journalist Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani writes in her latest piece for BBC News Online.
The core team of staff from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control who led the effort have since quit their jobs, because their salaries had not been paid for nearly three years.
"If they play back the clock, they won't get me to do that job again," says Dr Kenneth Madiebo, the 53-year-old medic who dealt with the body of Patrick Sawyer, the first identified Ebola case Nigeria in 2014.
"Everybody was afraid," said Dr Madiebo. "Nobody else wanted to do it. But I did it because it was my job."
Dr Madiebo has tried to take matters into his own hands, but still has not got the money.
Read more of his story here.
Calm ahead of planned protests in Togo
Opposition leaders yesterday called for a second day of anti-government protests today in towns and cities across Togo.
Demonstrators are calling for changes to the constitution as well as for President Faure Gnassingbe to step down.
According to our reporter, Blamé Ekoué, the capital Lomé is calm and the streets "quieter than usual" with little traffic for a normal working day.
Opposition leaders have reportedly gathered at an undisclosed location to plan their strategy for today. The protests are expected to start around 12:00 local time (12:00 GMT).
AFP is reporting that mobile internet services are blocked though some social media sites can be accessed in Lomé using intermittent Wi-Fi access.
We will keep you updated regarding any developments.
Nigeria's first skate crew finds home in Lagos
"Don't break your head!"
That's one of the popular heckles members of Nigeria's first skate crew get from confused residents in the commercial capital Lagos.
Meet the group helping the skate scene to take off in the African megacity.
Video journalists: Stephanie Hegarty and Omi Ogundipe
SA chief justice criticises Kenyatta comments
South Africa's Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is the latest legal figure to express concerns over recent remarks made by Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta against the judiciary, SABC reports.Last Friday, Kenya's Supreme Court annulled the country's presidential election results, citing irregularities in the voting system and ordering a new poll within 60 days.
While Mr Kenyatta accepted the ruling, he blasted the court, calling the chief justice a crook. He also vowed to "fix" the court if he is re-elected.Chief Justice Mogoeng, speaking as the head of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa, said the remarks were unfortunate, ill-advised and disturbing.
SABC further reports that the chief justice said that President Kenyatta's remarks unintentionally projected judges as enemies of the will of the people.
Magufuli wants 'soul searching' over corrupt mining deals
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Tanzania's President John Magufuli has called for national "soul searching" after two parliamentary reports revealed large-scale corruption in the country's mining industry (see earlier entry).
Responding to the reports, the president ordered immediate legal action against the officials who have been implicated and said they should resign.
He said the industry needs to be looked at afresh:
President Magufuli has been looking for ways for Tanzania to benefit more from its mining industry.
South Africa opposition leader Malema graduates with honours
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News
South Africa’s firebrand opposition leader, Julius Malema, 36, is the talk of the town for all the right reasons.
Many have taken to social media to congratulate the Economic Freedom Front (EFF) party founder on his latest academic qualification – a BA Honours degree in Philosophy through the University of South Africa (Unisa).
The ceremony was attended by his grandmother, Sarah, who raised him since his was 14 following his mother's death, wife, Mantwa Matlala and members of his party.
Once the subject of ridicule after a grim certificate from his final year in school was published in the media, Mr Malema has since quietly furthered his studies.
His party, which boasts a number of recent graduates including Mbuyiseni Ndlozi who recently completed a doctorate in politics, has been praised for their efforts to get an education, a message to many young people that it is never too late to study.
This is a big deal in a country where many young black people struggle to get a good education due to a lack of funding or even access to opportunities to study later in life.
People have been tweeting about Mr Malema's achievement:
New candidate for ANC party leader in South Africa
African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize has thrown his hat into the ring to be the next leader of the ANC, several South African newspapers are reporting.
Johannesburg-based Eyewitness News reports that Mr Mkhize said that he was ready to accept nominations from branches who wanted him to be the next party president: “I’m ready to be part of the leadership and I’ll be ready to serve. I’ll accept the nominations where they nominate me.”
The party is due to elect a replacement for President Jacob Zuma in December. That person would then lead the party into elections due in 2019.
Mr Mkhize told EWN that if elected president, some of his top priorities would be to renew the party and improve governance.
He is also reported to have stated that he was aware that there could be smear campaigns against him now that he has declared his intentions.
IOL reports that Mr Mkhize was responding to allegations that another candidate, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, had been involved in extramarital affairs. On Sunday Mr Ramaphosa admitted to having had an affair not multiple affairs.
Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma is also running to become the party leader in December.
Allegedly corrupt Tanzania mining deals under investigation
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Tanzania's mining industry will come under the spotlight today as two parliamentary committees are presenting reports to President John Magufuli, after investigating diamond and tanzanite mining deals.
The reports implicate several former ministers and top government officials in signing corrupt deals.
In one incident, the investigation found a top government official received a gift of diamonds worth $200m (£153m) in dubious circumstances.
The reports are also faulting the government for relying on mine company statistics for key data such as the size of the diamond reserve in the mining area.
These reports come as negotiations between the government and the Barrick Gold mining company are under way to resolve a tax payment dispute.
Earlier this year President Magufuli launched an extensive investigation into the mining industry and introduced strict mining laws as he argued the country was not getting a fair share of profit from its mineral resources.
Senegal 'expels controversial activist Kemi Séba'
The controversial French-Beninese activist Kemi Seba has been expelled from Senegal, RFI Africa is reporting.
According to RFI, Senegal said that it considered Mr Seba's presence in the country a serious threat to public order.
The activist who is opposed to the use of the CFA franc in several West and Central African countries, burned a 5,000 CFA ($9;£7) franc note in public last month.
He was charged for his action but was acquitted by a court in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.
Le Parisien, the French daily newspaper, reports that one of Mr Seba's lawyers, Khouraissi Ba, confirmed that he was deported to France on Wednesday and denounced the action as "an illegal expulsion".
Despite this expulsion, Kemi Seba's supporters have vowed to continue their protest against the CFA franc, RFI reports.
Read more: African protests over the CFA 'colonial currency'
Safa 'cannot accept' Fifa re-match decision
A senior member of the South African Football Association (Safa) has said that it "cannot accept" the decision by football's world governing body, Fifa, to order a re-match of a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal after officiating referee, Joseph Lamptey, was banned for life.
South Africa won the match last year, but the referee has been accused of "match manipulation" after wrongly awarding a penalty to South Africa.
Norman Arendse, who heads Safa's legal committee, told the BBC's Newsday programme:
Analysis: Kenya's crisis meeting
Wanyama wa Chebusiri
BBC Africa
If the on-going events in Kenya are anything to go by, then today’s gathering between the electoral commission (IEBC) and the governing Jubilee Party and the Nasa opposition alliance qualifies as a crisis meeting.
Both sides have rejected a new team appointed by the IEBC chair to oversee the re-run of the presidential election ordered by the Supreme Court.
Nasa says it could boycott the 17 October poll as it says it was not consulted on the date.
And Jubilee also has questions about the make up of the commission.
These issues could yet derail plans for the new election.
Kenya row over 'biased' election officials
Kenya's electoral commission (IEBC) is due to meet the governing Jubilee party and the main opposition Nasa alliance in a bid to solve an impasse over the make up of the commission.
Opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga said earlier this week that he would not take part in the 17 October election re-run if there were not personnel changes at the IEBC.
He has accused the IEBC of being biased against him.
For its part, President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has said that the some of IEBC officials who have been recently named are "partisan".
Last week, Kenya's Supreme Court annulled August's presidential election result, won by Mr Kenyatta, as the IEBC had not carried out the election in accordance with the constitution.
South Africa to respond to World Cup qualifier replay
The South African Football Association (Safa) says that it is studying a decision, upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday, that a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal should be replayed.
This was taken after the match referee, Joseph Lamptey, was banned for life by Fifa. The Ghanaian referee was accused of "match manipulation".
In a statement on its website Safa says that it is studying the contents of the report before issuing a statement on its intentions as to whether to challenge the decision.
Safa also denies that it was involved in any wrongdoing related to the referee's actions as was "stated in the Fifa report".
Lamptey awarded a penalty to South Africa in their 2-1 win in November last year for handball but replays showed the ball hit Senegal's Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly on the knee.
The match is due to be replayed in the November 2017 international window.
South Sudan sanctions 'unfortunate'
BBC World Service
South Sudan's government has described sanctions on three leading figures as "unfortunate", the Reuters news agency reports.
The US has imposed sanctions on two senior South Sudanese officials and the country's former army chief in a warning over increased attacks on civilians.
Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth, deputy defence chief Malek Reuben Riak Rengu and the former head of the army, General Paul Malong have been banned from travelling to the US and had their assets frozen.
Three companies owned by the deputy defence chief have also been targeted.
The US Treasury said the men had abused human rights and tried to derail the peace process.
There is currently a civil war in South Sudan which began in December 2013.
Attempts to get the sides to stick to a peace deal have failed.
