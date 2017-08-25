Africa Live: 'Kidnapped' SA musician found, 'racist coffin' case verdict due

South African Afro-pop musician Vusi Nova is reported to have been found safe after being kidnapped outside his home in Johannesburg, South Africa's media including News24 are reporting

Jead Stehr of Muthaland Entertainment is reported to have told News24 that Nova along with members of the band 047 were taken outside his home by a group of four armed men.

The band members were pulled out of their car and the gang fired one gunshot. The group then drove off with Nova and one band member, Ms Stehr said.

The band member was left in the Riverlea neighbourhood of Soweto but Nova was still being held.

Nova was himself then let go of Nova an hour later, Ms Stehr said.

"He phoned in from someone's phone to say he is alive and he was rushing to Brixton Police station," she said.

News24 reports that a police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told them that she was not able to confirm details about Nova's alleged kidnapping.