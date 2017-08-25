Africa Live: 'Kidnapped' SA musician found, 'racist coffin' case verdict due
- South African musician Vusi Nova safe after kidnapping
- South Africa judge to rule in case of white farmers who forced black man into coffin
SA musician Vusi Nova safe after 'kidnap ordeal'
South African Afro-pop musician Vusi Nova is reported to have been found safe after being kidnapped outside his home in Johannesburg, South Africa's media including News24 are reporting
Jead Stehr of Muthaland Entertainment is reported to have told News24 that Nova along with members of the band 047 were taken outside his home by a group of four armed men.
The band members were pulled out of their car and the gang fired one gunshot. The group then drove off with Nova and one band member, Ms Stehr said.
The band member was left in the Riverlea neighbourhood of Soweto but Nova was still being held.
Nova was himself then let go of Nova an hour later, Ms Stehr said.
"He phoned in from someone's phone to say he is alive and he was rushing to Brixton Police station," she said.
News24 reports that a police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told them that she was not able to confirm details about Nova's alleged kidnapping.
Verdict expected in South Africa's 'racist coffin' trial
Nomsa Maseko
BBC Africa, Middleburg
Judgement in the trial of two white farmers accused of assaulting and forcing a black South African into a coffin and threatening to douse him in petrol and burn him alive is expected soon.
Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson were arrested late last year for allegedly assaulting Victor Mlotshwa and pushing him into a coffin after he was accused of trespassing on a farm.
The victim's mother Malehlohonolo Mlotshwa has told the BBC that she wants justice for her son, who she said had been left psychologically affected by the ordeal. She also said her family still lived in fear.
The two farmers are facing seven charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and assault. They were arrested after a video of the alleged attack was posted on social media.
In sworn statements in a previous court appearance, the accused said they had wanted to teach the victim, Victor Mlotshwa, a lesson for trespassing on their farm but meant him no harm.
But a magistrate said their actions were sadistic and racist. Supporters of the governing ANC are expected to protest against racism outside the court.
