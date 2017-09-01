Africa Live: Top Kenya court to rule on presidential election

Kenya's front pages are dominated by the Supreme Court ruling expected shortly on a challenge by the main opposition party to the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

As we reported earlier, the National Super Alliance (Nasa) claims hackers manipulated the electoral database.

The Star newspaper quotes Nasa leader, Raila Odinga, as saying they will be winners, whatever the outcome:

Star

The Daily Nation highlights the drama of the court case that has kept the country gripped:

Daily Nation

The Standard sets out the arguments of each side - the ruling party, the opposition and the electoral commission - on its front page: