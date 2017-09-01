Kenya voter

Africa Live: Top Kenya court to rule on presidential election

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 1 September 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Summary

  1. Kenya's chief justice to rule on Kenyatta's election
  2. Opposition leader challenging the result
  3. Odinga says results were tampered with

Live Reporting

By Clare Spencer and Damian Zane

All times stated are UK

Kenya's newspapers gear up for 'judgement day'

Kenya's front pages are dominated by the Supreme Court ruling expected shortly on a challenge by the main opposition party to the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

As we reported earlier, the National Super Alliance (Nasa) claims hackers manipulated the electoral database.

The Star newspaper quotes Nasa leader, Raila Odinga, as saying they will be winners, whatever the outcome:

Newspaper
Star

The Daily Nation highlights the drama of the court case that has kept the country gripped:

newspaper
Daily Nation

The Standard sets out the arguments of each side - the ruling party, the opposition and the electoral commission - on its front page:

newspapers
The Standard
Kenya Supreme Court to rule on disputed election

Tomi Oladipo

BBC Monitoring's Africa security correspondent

Supreme Court judges
AFP

Kenya’s Supreme Court is due to begin its ruling at 11:00 local time (08:00 GMT) on a challenge by the main opposition party to the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The opposition National Super Alliance, or Nasa party, says the result of the August election was fraudulent.

The electoral commission declared Mr Kenyatta winner with more than half of the votes, ahead of his rival, the veteran politician, Raila Odinga.

Nasa says that hackers manipulated the electoral database to the disadvantage of Mr Odinga.

It also accused the electoral authority of using vote numbers that had not been officially verified.

The court has already granted the opposition’s lawyers access to data and equipment used in the elections.

Kenya digitised its electoral process after the disputed 2007 elections led to violence.

But the new electronic system failed during the 2013 election count and Mr Odinga says it failed yet again this year.

If today’s ruling goes in his favour, the election would be annulled and a new vote held in 60 days.

But if things stay as is, then President Kenyatta would have a huge challenge ahead to unite a politically-divided nation.

Man holding up ballot paper
AFP
The opposition says the electronic counting system was tampered with
