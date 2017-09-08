Africa Live: Zuma says DA used witchcraft to win local elections, Nigerian police rescue kidnapped bus passengers
Tanzania police ask public not to speculate over MPs shooting
Tanzania's police boss Simon Sirro has asked the public not to speculate over Thursday's shooting of a lawmaker in the capital, Dodoma.
He said that it was causing "social disorder":
The lawmaker,Tundu Lissu, had emergency surgery in the capital but has since been transferred to a hospital in neighbouring Kenya.
The Reuters news agency had reported, quoting a spokesman of the main opposition party, Chadema, that Mr Lissu had "suffered multiple gunshot wounds".
The police told Reuters that they did not know the motive behind the attack and that the suspects were not in custody.
The BBC's Sammy Awami reports that Mr Lissu is the most vocal opposition politician in the country, a role which has found him in trouble with the authorities.
In July last year, he accused President John Magufuli of “creating a climate of fear in the country and constructing a system based on favouritism, tribalism and regionalism”.
President John Magufuli tweeted yesterday that he was praying for the MPs recovery.
"I've been saddened by the gun attack on Tundu Lissu, I'm praying to Almighty God that he may recover soon."
South Sudan not ready for 2018 elections, says UN
Emmanuel Igunza
BBC Africa, Addis Ababa
The United Nations says it is concerned by plans to have elections in war-torn South Sudan next year.
The South Sudan government last week announced it would go ahead with the polls in mid 2018, despite a bloody civil war that has lasted more than three years.
The UN Special Envoy to the African Union says the situation in South Sudan is currently not conducive for the holding of elections as announced by the government.
Speaking at a joint Security Council meeting between the UN and the African Union in Addis Ababa, the envoy instead urged the warring parties to focus on implementing a peace deal signed two years ago.
The agreement, which established a transitional government, has however failed to hold. Instead, fighting has spread into parts of South Sudan that were previously largely peaceful.
The UN says more than four million people have been displaced both internally and externally since fighting broke out in December 2013.
Should Africa's leaders just move their capitals to Europe?
That's the hare-brained suggestion from our satirical heads of state Kibarkingmad and Olushambles.
The Resident Presidents are convinced that moving Abuja's Aso Villa to London would be a "cheaper way to keep President Buhari going".
Listen to them setting the world to rights:
Maybe 'ghosts' keep the opposition in power, says Jacob Zuma
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has blamed witchcraft for his party's failure to beat the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) in its Western Cape stronghold, the Sowetan Live reports:
The news site quotes President Zuma as saying that ghosts might even been voting to keep the DA in power, during the speech made in both isiZulu and isiXhosa languages:
The Sowetan Live also quotes Mr Zuma as saying that witches even "use electricity" these days.
He made the comments yesterday while addressing fellow party members at Lwandle Hall‚ in the south-western town of Strand, a year after his governing ANC party suffered crushing defeats in local elections.
The DA won control from the ANC in key areas in 2016, including the capital Pretoria and the city of Cape Town‚ which it won with a two-thirds majority.
President Zuma accused his opponents of "[using] large sums of money‚ buying people", referring to the eight unsuccessful votes of no-confidence held against him, the Sowetan Live reports.
The news site also quote Mr Zuma as saying he would never disappear, even if people poisoned him:
'Eleven passengers released after kidnap ordeal in Nigeria'
Police in Nigeria say gunmen had kidnapped 14 passengers on board a bus in the south-east of the country.
A spokesman for Rivers State police Nnamdi Omoni told the BBC that the abductions happened on Thursday.
He said 11 people have been released but three are still being held.
Mr Omoni said the bus was heading north from the oil hub of Port Harcourt towards the city of Owerri.
SA designer makes custom outfit for Serena Williams' baby
A South African mother-of-two has designed an outfit using a distinctive local cloth for Serena Williams' baby daughter.
“I was looking for a way in which to incorporate shweshwe, a fabric produced in the Eastern Cape, into my baby wear range to make a garment that the international market could also appreciate,” Paula Jones told the Herald Live.
Tennis star Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl at a clinic in Florida last week.
Ms Williams and her partner, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have not yet shared the name of their first child.
Ms Jones has sent the two-piece outfit to the athlete's agent in the US, and says she hopes there will be a demand for more.
Ugandans charged in Kenya over witchcraft spectacle
Two Ugandan men have been charged in a court in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa for being in possession of a snake without a valid licence, and for operating a business without necessary documentation from the Kenyan wildlife authorities, the Daily Monitor reports.
Yassin Lokorobe and Ronald Nganga are said to be part of a gang of five who stage-managed a supposed display of witchcraft in the city on Wednesday.
In the incident, which drew a lot of attention, two Kenyan men pretended to be possessed by a spell after they allegedly stole a car from a man who had consulted a witch doctor to catch the alleged thieves.
The duo, who the court ordered to undergo psychiatric testing, danced and drank their own urine while performing several other bizarre acts for close to an hour, the Monitor reports.
Lokorobe and Nganga then appeared at the scene, posing as witchdoctors to exorcise the two men.
Police say that the whole spectacle was a ploy to "boost their sorcery business".
The prosecution told the court they had more evidence from CCTV cameras at the scene, which they say gives proof that the event was stage-managed.
The story was widely shared on social media:
US airstrike kills al-Shabab militant
The US military says it has carried out an air strike in Somalia against the Islamist group al-Shabab, killing one militant.
In a statement, the US command in Africa, known as Africom, said it had launched the attack yesterday afternoon near the town of Baraawe, south-west of the capital, Mogadishu.
It's the second such strike this week, in which a total of four Islamist militants have been killed.
Al-Shabab is fighting against Somalia's UN-backed transitional federal government and wants to impose a strict form of Islam in the country.
Plus-size models 'proud of their curves'
For the first time, Lagos is hosting a fashion week dedicated to the plus-sized woman.
The new event in Nigeria's commercial capital embraces body positivity, organisers say:
One of the models, Praise Oulaye, told the BBC how she had almost lost hope before landing a modelling contract with an agency in London:
PR firm Bell Pottinger 'nearing collapse'
British public relations firm Bell Pottinger, which was censured for running a campaign to stir up racial tension in South Africa, is expected to go into administration, the firm has said.
Acoording to UK media reports, an announcement was made to its UK staff late on Thursday saying that the firm could go into administration next week.
South Africa's main opposition party Democratic Alliance had reported Bell Pottinger to the UK's industry trade body, over what it called a "hateful and divisive campaign", leading to the company's expulsion.
Bell Potinger was found to have broken industry standards by running a social media campaign emphasising the power of white-owned businesses which used the #WhiteMonopolyCapital hashtag.
The campaign was run for Oakbay, a firm owned by the wealthy Gupta family, who have close links with President Jacob Zuma.
Taxi and Uber operators clash in South Africa
Ride hailing-app Uber has condemned Thursday night's violent clashes between its drivers and metered taxi-drivers in South Africa's largest city of Johannesburg, EWN reports.
The company said that it was investigating the circumstances that led to the violence and that it was relieved that the driver of one of the torched cars was not injured, the report says.
According to News24, the Uber drivers retaliated when a group of men, believed to be operators of metered-taxis, poured petrol on Uber vehicles and set them alight.
The clashes are over operating routes, with the metered taxis saying that Uber has encroached into their turf.
South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa condemned the violence on both sides:
He blamed “unequal competition” from Uber for sparking the violence, and added:
Tear gas fired at Togo protesters
The security forces in Togo fired tear gas in the early hours of this morning to disperse hundreds of anti-government protestors taking part in a late-night sit in in the capital, Lomé.
News agencies have been filing photographs of demonstrators bedding down for the all-night vigil:
Police moved in following 48-hours of mass country-wide demonstrations demanding an end to 50 years in power of the Gnassingbe family.
There's been no word on casualties.
The protests went ahead despite a pledge by President Faure Gnassingbe to reintroduce a two-term limit for Togo's heads of state.
The authorities have ordered widespread internet cuts over the past two days hours in an attempt to curb the demonstrations.
