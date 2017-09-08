Africa Live: Zuma says DA used witchcraft to win local elections, Nigerian police rescue kidnapped bus passengers

Chadema

Tanzania's police boss Simon Sirro has asked the public not to speculate over Thursday's shooting of a lawmaker in the capital, Dodoma.

He said that it was causing "social disorder":

Police are continuing with the investigation and we urge the public to stop sharing speculation on social media as they instill fear and risk causing disorder among the public."

The lawmaker,Tundu Lissu, had emergency surgery in the capital but has since been transferred to a hospital in neighbouring Kenya.

The Reuters news agency had reported, quoting a spokesman of the main opposition party, Chadema, that Mr Lissu had "suffered multiple gunshot wounds".

The police told Reuters that they did not know the motive behind the attack and that the suspects were not in custody.

The BBC's Sammy Awami reports that Mr Lissu is the most vocal opposition politician in the country, a role which has found him in trouble with the authorities.

In July last year, he accused President John Magufuli of “creating a climate of fear in the country and constructing a system based on favouritism, tribalism and regionalism”.

President John Magufuli tweeted yesterday that he was praying for the MPs recovery.

"I've been saddened by the gun attack on Tundu Lissu, I'm praying to Almighty God that he may recover soon."