Africa Live: Grace Mugabe scornful of 'ice cream plot', Nigeria monkey-eating warning

Firefighters in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, are battling a fire that broke out at the popular Gikomba market near the city centre.

Local media report that the fire started early on Friday morning.

The Daily Nation reports that the firefighters are struggling to access the area because of congestion and bad roads in the market.

The Star is reporting that city authorities have appealed to private operators of fire engines to assist in putting out the fire.

Gikomba is a popular second-hand clothes market but is also renowned as the centre of the capital's informal economy, attracting a diverse number of traders.

The market's name is trending on Twitter with people sharing pictures, videos and reports from the scene.

