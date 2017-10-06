Africa Live: Grace Mugabe scornful of 'ice cream plot', Nigeria monkey-eating warning
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 6 October 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive
Summary
- Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe scornful of "ice cream plot"
- Nigeria warns against eating monkeys and bush meat
- Fire guts Kenyan second-hand clothes market
Live Reporting
By Dickens Olewe and Lucy Fleming
All times stated are UK
Fire guts Kenyan second-hand clothes market
Firefighters in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, are battling a fire that broke out at the popular Gikomba market near the city centre.
Local media report that the fire started early on Friday morning.
The Daily Nation reports that the firefighters are struggling to access the area because of congestion and bad roads in the market.
The Star is reporting that city authorities have appealed to private operators of fire engines to assist in putting out the fire.
Gikomba is a popular second-hand clothes market but is also renowned as the centre of the capital's informal economy, attracting a diverse number of traders.
The market's name is trending on Twitter with people sharing pictures, videos and reports from the scene.
Here's a sample of some of the posts from mainstream media and the public:
Nigeria warns against eating monkeys
Health authorities in Nigeria have warned the public against eating monkeys and bush meat after 10 people contracted suspected monkeypox in the southern Bayelsa State, Nigeria newspapers are reporting.
Health Minister Isaac Adewole said in a statement that investigations into the outbreak was still ongoing.
He added that despite no known cure for the disease there was no cause for alarm because the virus was mild.
However, he advised the public to take preventative measures:
Mr Adewole said that medical samples had been sent to the World Health Organization centre in Senegal's capital, Dakar, for further tests.
He said the disease was a viral illness by a group of viruses that included chickenpox and smallpox.
Monkeypox is a rare but usually not fatal to humans.
Grace Mugabe scornful of 'ice cream poison plot'
Zimbabwe’s First Lady Grace Mugabe has dressed down Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, once seen as President Robert Mugabe’s heir apparent - calling him nothing but an “employee”.
It is the latest in a row over allegations that he was poisoned by ice cream from Mrs Mugabe’s farm.
The governing Zanu-PF has been battling to contain tensions within the party between rival groups wanting to succeed the 93-year-old president.
The first lady, also seen as a possible successor to her husband, denied claims that she would be involved in such dirty politics.
"I can’t prepare one cup of an ice cream to kill Mnangagwa. Who is he? I am the wife of a president,” she is quoted as saying.
Her comments came as Mr Mnangagwa fought back against allegations that he lied about being poisoned.
"I never said I was poisoned in Gwanda but that I fell ill," the AFP news agency quotes him as saying on Thursday.
He accused the country’s other Vice-President, Phelekezela Mphoko, of "subjective falsehoods and mischievous perceptions".
"I have an impeccable history of unflinching loyalty to the party, and his excellency the president, comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe and have never acted in a manner that undermines his authority or the stability of Zimbabwe."
Mr Mnangagwa fell ill in August at a political rally led by President Mugabe and had to be airlifted to South Africa.
Good Morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.