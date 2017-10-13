Africa Live: SA court upholds Zuma corruption charges; Uganda girls 'burn dormitory'
- SA's President Zuma loses appeal over corruption charges
- Ugandan schoolgirls 'protest against being locked in dorm'
Zuma 'loses appeal against reinstating corruption charges'
A South African court has dismissed an appeal by President Jacob Zuma challenging the reinstatement of corruption charges against him, reports local media:
People watching the case are tweeting using the hashtag #SpyTapes because a key part of the case were secretly recorded phone conversations.
Mr Zuma and other government officials have been accused of taking kickbacks from the purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and other arms.
Charges were first brought against Mr Zuma in 2005 but dropped by prosecutors in 2009.
However, last year the High Court in Pretoria ruled that he should face the accusations.
Mr Zuma went on to lodge a challenge with the Supreme Court of Appeal to these charges being reinstated.
The president has always insisted he is innocent.
