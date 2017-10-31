Africa Live: Cameroonian jailed for 'hostility' to state, rapper 'accidentally' livestreams penis
By Clare Spencer and Farouk Chothia
Shooting and collision in South Africa 'kills 10'
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting which led to a head-on collision in South Africa's Ladysmith town in the coastal province of KwaZulu Natal, police say.
The shooting appears to be linked to a feud between rival taxi groups, with police spokeswoman Col Thembeka Mbhele saying that the deputy chairman of a taxi association was travelling with his bodyguards when two vehicles "appeared from nowhere" and opened fire, killing all five occupants.
The driver of one of the vehicles then lost control and collided with a taxi, killing another five people, Col Mbhele added.
“The motive is not known but investigations are continuing,” she said.
'My pictures depict life beyond the conflict in Maiduguri'
Photographer Fati Abubakar has taken hundreds of photos of normal life in her home city of Maiduguri in north-eastern Nigeria - better known for conflict and violence because of attacks by militant Islamist group Boko Haram.
For her it was about going "beyond the conflict" to show weddings, schools and people going to work.
She told BBC Newsday that she's now training local people to document their own lives through photos:
The resulting project is called Bits of Borno and you can see the results on Instagram:
Tanzanian opposition politician detained
John Solombi
BBC Africa
Outspoken Tanzanian opposition leader and MP Zitto Kabwe has been arrested by police for allegedly uttering seditious words during a recent by-election campaign in the main city, Dar es Salaam.
Mr Kabwe's lawyer confirmed his arrest, saying there were still no clear charges against him.
Bloomberg news agency reports that Mr Kabwe - the leader of the opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency - was being questioned over a speech he gave on 29 October.
SA rapper 'accidentally' shows penis on Instagram live
There's been much reaction in the South African press after local rapper Emtee accidentally exposed his penis on Instagram Live.
Times Live says the rapper, whose full name is Mthembeni Ndevu, has "stood tall despite the frenzy that erupted around leaked pictures of his manhood".
While entertainment site ZAlebs says people have been recreating the situation using the hashtag #emteechallenge. The site suggests this is a good thing for the rapper.
"You know you've made it when you mess up and a challenge is started after you," it explains.
Emtee told Times Live how it happened:
Cameroon opposition leader jailed for 25 years
Leading rights group Amnesty International has condemned the decision of a military court in Cameroon to sentence an opposition leader to 25 years in prison for hostility against the homeland, trying to instigate a revolution and contempt of the president.
Aboubakar Siddiki - the leader of an opposition party in the north - was the "latest victim of the Cameroonian authorities’ strangling of opposition voices", Amnesty said in a statement.
No credible evidence was presented to the court to convict him, it added.
He was arrested in 2014 after being accused of plotting to destabilise President Paul Biya's government.
Mr Biya has been in power since 1982, and his critics accuse him of being authoritarian.
Several people have been killed and hundreds arrested in a crackdown on protests in English-speaking regions where people are complaining of marginalisation in mainly French-speaking Cameroon.
The military has also been battling militant Islamist group Boko Haram in the far north, who cross the border from Nigeria to carry out attacks.
