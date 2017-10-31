Africa Live: Cameroonian jailed for 'hostility' to state, rapper 'accidentally' livestreams penis

At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting which led to a head-on collision in South Africa's Ladysmith town in the coastal province of KwaZulu Natal, police say.

The shooting appears to be linked to a feud between rival taxi groups, with police spokeswoman Col Thembeka Mbhele saying that the deputy chairman of a taxi association was travelling with his bodyguards when two vehicles "appeared from nowhere" and opened fire, killing all five occupants.

The driver of one of the vehicles then lost control and collided with a taxi, killing another five people, Col Mbhele added.

“The motive is not known but investigations are continuing,” she said.