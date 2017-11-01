Children bikes in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa - February 2017

Africa Live: Liberia court halts run-off preparations, protests hit Eritrea capital

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Wednesday 1 November 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Summary

  1. Liberia's Supreme Court halts presidential run-off over fraud case
  2. The Liberian electoral commission says it will abide by the decision
  3. Gunfire heard in Eritrea's capital amid protests
  4. Knife attack outside Tunisian parliament

Live Reporting

By Farouk Chothia and Lucy Fleming

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Knife attack outside Tunisian parliament

A suspected militant Islamist has been arrested after stabbing two policemen near Tunisia's parliament in the capital, Tunis, the interior ministry has said.

One policeman was wounded in the neck and was rushed to hospital for treatment, while the other was only lightly wounded, the ministry says.

Liberia poll officials will 'respect court order'

Liberia's election commission has not yet been officially informed of the Supreme Court's order to halt preparations for next week's presidential election run-off until it hears a challenge to the results of the first round, its spokesman has told the BBC.

If there is an injunction, the commission will abide by it as the Supreme Court is the highest court and its decisions are final, Henry Flomo added.

A woman casts a ballot during presidential and general elections in West Point, Monrovia, Liberia, 10 October 2017
EPA
The 10 October poll has been marred by allegations of fraud

Rare protests hit Eritrea's capital

Protests have broken out in Eritrea's capital, Asmara, with reports of shooting in the city.

The US embassy in Asmara said it had received reports of gunfire in “several locations in Asmara” because of the demonstrations.

Information Minister Yemane Meskel confirmed in a tweet that there had been trouble, but downplayed reports of violence.

“Small demonstration by one school in Asmara dispersed without any causality hardly breaking news,” he said.

This tweet has unverified footage which appears to show some of the trouble:

View more on twitter

The US embassy advised US citizens to avoid the downtown area of Asmara “where protests appear to be more prevalent”.

Its statement continued:

Streets in the downtown area may be closed, and police continue to maintain a significant presence.

Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence."

Liberia court halts run-off poll preparations

George Weah (L) and Joseph Boakai (R)
Reuters/ EPA
George Weah (L) and Joseph Boakai in the candidates in the presidential run-off

The Supreme Court in Liberia has ordered the suspension of next week's presidential election run-off so that it can consider allegations of fraud by a candidate who was eliminated in the first round of voting.

The court has asked the candidate, Charles Brumskine, who came third, to present his case today.

The run-off, due to be held next Tuesday, is between the front-runner, former football star George Weah, and Vice-President Joseph Boakai.

Charles Walker Brumskine, presidential candidate of the Liberty party speaks to supporters during a protest at party headquarters in Monrovia, Liberia, 23 October 2017.
EPA
Charles Brumskine has refused to accept the result of last month's election

Mr Brumskine's Liberty Party welcomed the court's decision.

"This is a big step in the right direction," its chairman, Benjamin Sanvee, said in a statement quoted by Reuters news agency.

"Thankfully, the court recognizes the gravity of the issues, and has taken action in defence of the law and democracy," he added.

The poll is expected to lead to the first smooth transfer of power in more than 70 years, following President Ellen Johnson Sitrleaf's decision to step down at the end of her two terms.

Mr Weah failed to secure an outright majority in last month's election, forcing a run-off.

Today's wise words

Our African proverb of the day:

You don't call a hungry dog when empty-handed."

A Dagaare proverb from Ghana sent by Simon Aaternir in Darwin, Australia

Click here to send us your proverbs

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.

