Africa Live: Liberia court halts run-off preparations, protests hit Eritrea capital

Protests have broken out in Eritrea's capital, Asmara, with reports of shooting in the city.

The US embassy in Asmara said it had received reports of gunfire in “several locations in Asmara” because of the demonstrations .

Information Minister Yemane Meskel confirmed in a tweet that there had been trouble, but downplayed reports of violence.

“Small demonstration by one school in Asmara dispersed without any causality hardly breaking news,” he said .

This tweet has unverified footage which appears to show some of the trouble:

The US embassy advised US citizens to avoid the downtown area of Asmara “where protests appear to be more prevalent”.

Its statement continued:

Streets in the downtown area may be closed, and police continue to maintain a significant presence.