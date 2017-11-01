Africa Live: Liberia court halts run-off preparations, protests hit Eritrea capital
- Liberia's Supreme Court halts presidential run-off over fraud case
- The Liberian electoral commission says it will abide by the decision
- Gunfire heard in Eritrea's capital amid protests
- Knife attack outside Tunisian parliament
By Farouk Chothia and Lucy Fleming
Knife attack outside Tunisian parliament
A suspected militant Islamist has been arrested after stabbing two policemen near Tunisia's parliament in the capital, Tunis, the interior ministry has said.
One policeman was wounded in the neck and was rushed to hospital for treatment, while the other was only lightly wounded, the ministry says.
Liberia poll officials will 'respect court order'
Liberia's election commission has not yet been officially informed of the Supreme Court's order to halt preparations for next week's presidential election run-off until it hears a challenge to the results of the first round, its spokesman has told the BBC.
If there is an injunction, the commission will abide by it as the Supreme Court is the highest court and its decisions are final, Henry Flomo added.
Rare protests hit Eritrea's capital
Protests have broken out in Eritrea's capital, Asmara, with reports of shooting in the city.
The US embassy in Asmara said it had received reports of gunfire in “several locations in Asmara” because of the demonstrations.
Information Minister Yemane Meskel confirmed in a tweet that there had been trouble, but downplayed reports of violence.
“Small demonstration by one school in Asmara dispersed without any causality hardly breaking news,” he said.
This tweet has unverified footage which appears to show some of the trouble:
The US embassy advised US citizens to avoid the downtown area of Asmara “where protests appear to be more prevalent”.
Its statement continued:
Liberia court halts run-off poll preparations
The Supreme Court in Liberia has ordered the suspension of next week's presidential election run-off so that it can consider allegations of fraud by a candidate who was eliminated in the first round of voting.
The court has asked the candidate, Charles Brumskine, who came third, to present his case today.
The run-off, due to be held next Tuesday, is between the front-runner, former football star George Weah, and Vice-President Joseph Boakai.
Mr Brumskine's Liberty Party welcomed the court's decision.
"This is a big step in the right direction," its chairman, Benjamin Sanvee, said in a statement quoted by Reuters news agency.
"Thankfully, the court recognizes the gravity of the issues, and has taken action in defence of the law and democracy," he added.
The poll is expected to lead to the first smooth transfer of power in more than 70 years, following President Ellen Johnson Sitrleaf's decision to step down at the end of her two terms.
Mr Weah failed to secure an outright majority in last month's election, forcing a run-off.
