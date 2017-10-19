Africa Live: Four killed in Togo protests

Getty Images Large amounts of money has been spent attempting to resolve crises like Burundi's

Leaders from 12 African nations are due to meet in the Congolese capital, Brazzaville, for a two-day summit that will address some of the continent's most intractable problems.

The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region will discuss a diverse range of violent conflicts including those in the Central African Republic, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

Large amounts of money, resources and expertise have been spent without success attempting to resolve these crises in the past.

The group of political leaders - from Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia - has not met at summit level since June 2016.