Africa Live: Zimbabwe bid to scrap bride price, Nigeria state imposes anti-grazing law

Getty Images Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says the interests of the poor are being ignored

One of the most senior Christian clerics in South Africa has criticised the governing African National Congress (ANC), suggesting that its time may be coming to an end.

Thabo Makgoba, who's the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, told a radio discussion programme it was time for South Africans to take their destiny into their own hands.

He said political groups were failing to help the poor and were just holding on to power for themselves and their supporters.

The ANC, which was synonymous with the fight against apartheid, has been accused by many South Africans of mismanagement and corruption.

Next month the party is due to elect a new leader to succeed Jacob Zuma - and to fight an election in 2019.