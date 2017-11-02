Africa Live: Zimbabwe bid to scrap bride price, Nigeria state imposes anti-grazing law
- Zimbabwean woman says in court papers that bride price turns her into a "property"
- Benue state's new law aims to end land conflict
- Top South African cleric in stinging rebuke of ANC
Archbishop criticises South Africa's ANC
BBC World Service
One of the most senior Christian clerics in South Africa has criticised the governing African National Congress (ANC), suggesting that its time may be coming to an end.
Thabo Makgoba, who's the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, told a radio discussion programme it was time for South Africans to take their destiny into their own hands.
He said political groups were failing to help the poor and were just holding on to power for themselves and their supporters.
The ANC, which was synonymous with the fight against apartheid, has been accused by many South Africans of mismanagement and corruption.
Next month the party is due to elect a new leader to succeed Jacob Zuma - and to fight an election in 2019.
Nigerian state bans open cattle grazing
A controversial ban on open cattle grazing comes into force today in south-east Nigeria's Benue state.
It follows violent clashes between cattle herders and local farmers last year over rights to grassland.
Hundreds of people were killed in the violence and whole communities destroyed.
The state government says the new law will affect everyone and all livestock must be kept on ranches.
Fulani herdsmen say they're being targeted and have described the law as a recipe for anarchy.
But the Benue government says its aim is to restore peace.
Anyone who breaks the new law could be jailed for up to five years.
Nigeria has large grassland areas dedicated to grazing, mainly in the north but desert encroachment and the eight-year insurgency by militant Islamist group Boko Haram means there is less grass available.
Cattle herders have since taken their animals southwards to seek greener pastures, increasing tensions over control of land.
Bid to outlaw bride price in Zimbabwe
A female lawyer in Zimbabwe has mounted a legal challenge to abolish lobola, or the bride price, saying it is an outdated practice which reduces women to mere "properties", the state-run Herald newspaper reports.
Priccilar Vengesai believes that if the custom is maintained, the families of both the bride and groom should pay lobola in the interest of gender equality, the newspaper adds.
She has filed papers in Zimbabwe's highest court, the Constitutional Court, asking it to hear her case on the grounds that the practice violates her rights as a citizen.
The newspaper quotes Ms Vengesai as saying that she wants to re-marry, and does not want her experience in a previous marriage to be repeated:
