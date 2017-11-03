Africa Live: Zambia's leader warns judges, court bid to extend Pistorius sentence
- Edgar Lungu tells judges not to cause chaos by barring him from seeking re-election
- South African prosecutors say athlete's jail term "shockingly light"
Court bid to increase Pistorius' sentence
South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal is hearing an application by prosecutors to increase disgraced Olympic and Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius' six-year prison sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.
Prosecutors say the sentence is "shockingly light", and he should be given a 15-year jail term.
Defence lawyers are opposing the application, arguing that the six-year sentence handed down by a lower court is appropriate.
Pistorius says he shot dead Ms Steenkamp after mistaking her for a burglar at his upmarket home in the capital, Pretoria.
Judge Thokozile Masipa said mitigating circumstances, such as rehabilitation and remorse, outweighed aggravating factors, such as his failure to fire a warning shot, for deviating from the prescribed 15-year sentence.
Zambia's president Lungu warns judges over poll
Kennedy Gondwe
BBC World Service, Lusaka
Zambia's President Edgar Lungu has warned the judiciary that there will be chaos if he is barred from standing in the 2021 election, saying they should not be a "copycat" of Kenyan judges who plunged the country into crisis after annulling President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory in elections in August.
Mr Lungu's eligibility for the poll is being challenged by critics who argue that he is serving his second and final term, and cannot stand for re-election.
They say that the period he served after the death of President Michael Sata in 2014 counts as his first term.
Mr Lungu's supporters maintain that he merely finished his predecessor's term, and he has been serving his first term since his victory in the disputed 2016 election.
Addressing his supporters in the north-west, Mr Lungu said:
