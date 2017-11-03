Dancers from Sudan and Eritrea performing in Egypt

Africa Live: Zambia's leader warns judges, court bid to extend Pistorius sentence

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 3 November 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Summary

  1. Edgar Lungu tells judges not to cause chaos by barring him from seeking re-election
  2. South African prosecutors say athlete's jail term "shockingly light"

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Court bid to increase Pistorius' sentence

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves court after appearing for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, June 14, 2016.
Reuters
Oscar Pistorius had his legs amputated below the knee as a baby

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal is hearing an application by prosecutors to increase disgraced Olympic and Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius' six-year prison sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Prosecutors say the sentence is "shockingly light", and he should be given a 15-year jail term.

Defence lawyers are opposing the application, arguing that the six-year sentence handed down by a lower court is appropriate.

Pistorius says he shot dead Ms Steenkamp after mistaking her for a burglar at his upmarket home in the capital, Pretoria.

Judge Thokozile Masipa said mitigating circumstances, such as rehabilitation and remorse, outweighed aggravating factors, such as his failure to fire a warning shot, for deviating from the prescribed 15-year sentence.

Zambia's president Lungu warns judges over poll

Kennedy Gondwe

BBC World Service, Lusaka

President Edgar Lungu addresses tens of thousands of supporters on May 21, 2016 at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka
AFP
Edgar Lungu was elected president after Michael Sata died in office

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu has warned the judiciary that there will be chaos if he is barred from standing in the 2021 election, saying they should not be a "copycat" of Kenyan judges who plunged the country into crisis after annulling President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory in elections in August.

Mr Lungu's eligibility for the poll is being challenged by critics who argue that he is serving his second and final term, and cannot stand for re-election.

They say that the period he served after the death of President Michael Sata in 2014 counts as his first term.

Mr Lungu's supporters maintain that he merely finished his predecessor's term, and he has been serving his first term since his victory in the disputed 2016 election.

Addressing his supporters in the north-west, Mr Lungu said:

To my colleagues in the judiciary, my message is just do your work, interpret the law without fear or favour and look at the best interest of this country. Don’t become a copycat and think that you are a hero if you plunge this country into chaos.

I want to close by saying that those people who don’t like peace and freedom will say President Lungu is intimidating the courts of law. I am not intimidating the judiciary. I am just warning you because I have information that some of you want to be adventurous. Your adventure should not plunge us into chaos, please.

People are saying Zambian courts should emulate Kenyan courts... People are saying Zambian courts should be brave and make decisions which are in the interest of the people but look at what’s happening in Kenya now.

I am saying the courts of law in Zambia should also see what’s happening. They should not behave like they are not part of our African continent. The most important thing I can say now is, 2021, I am available to stand if my party chooses me.”

