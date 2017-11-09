Africa Live: Zimbabwe airport renamed 'Mugabe', Cameroon issues warrants for separatist leaders
Zimbabwe airport renamed after Mugabe
Zimbabwe's main airport has been officially renamed after President Robert Mugabe.
Harare International Airport will now be known as Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
A local news site has shared this picture of the official ceremony in the capital, Harare:
A letter from the country's aviation authorities advising of the name change was widely shared on Twitter in September.
The veteran leader, now 93 years old, has ruled the country since 1980.
Zanu-PF expels Mnagagawa
Zimbabwe's ruling party Zanu-PF has expelled sacked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the party, the AFP news agency reports.
Party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo said that Mr Mnangagwa "was lacking supreme discipline".
He added that the decision to remove Mr Mnangagwa was unanimous and that the party will deal with other "conspirators".
The move follows yesterday's statement by the former vice-president announcing that he had fled the country amid death threats.
In it, he criticised President Robert Mugabe, 93, and his wife, accusing the couple of hijacking the party and using it as personal property.
With Mr Mnangagwa out of the sucession race to replace President Mugabe, First Lady Grace Mugabe is now the favourite to succeed her husband.
Mrs Mugabe had been pushing for the removal of the former vice-president, referring to him as a snake that "must be hit on the head".
She is now expected to be appointed as her husband's deputy at a special congress of the ruling Zanu-PF party next month.
Mr Mnangagwa allies termed the ongoing succession plot as a "coup by marriage certificate", adding that they will resist it.
Cameroon issues arrest warrants for Anglophone separatists
Cameroonian authorities have issued 15 international arrest warrants against leaders of an Anglophone separatist party, the Southern Cameroon National Council (SCNC), reports news site Cameroon Online (in French).
The news site reports that the president of the Anglophone consortium, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, is among those wanted.
Mr Tabe, pictured below making a speech in the US state of Minnestoa, now faces arrest and extradition.
English speakers, who make up a fifth of the population, have long complained of discrimination in Cameroon.
They say they are often excluded from top civil service jobs and that many government documents are published only in French, even though English is an official language.
Protests began in October 2016 over the appointment of Francophone judges in the English-speaking region.
Since then, dozens of activists have been detained without trial and an 'opposition' English-language TV channel' has been banned. Some schools had even stayed shut in protest at the use of French-speaking teachers.
Shortly after the authorities banned pro-independence rallies in September, dozens died in clashes with security forces last month.
