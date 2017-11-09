Africa Live: Zimbabwe airport renamed 'Mugabe', Cameroon issues warrants for separatist leaders

AFP Emmerson Mnangagwa says the governing party has been hijacked

Zimbabwe's ruling party Zanu-PF has expelled sacked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the party, the AFP news agency reports.

Party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo said that Mr Mnangagwa "was lacking supreme discipline".

He added that the decision to remove Mr Mnangagwa was unanimous and that the party will deal with other "conspirators".

The move follows yesterday's statement by the former vice-president announcing that he had fled the country amid death threats.

In it, he criticised President Robert Mugabe, 93, and his wife, accusing the couple of hijacking the party and using it as personal property.

With Mr Mnangagwa out of the sucession race to replace President Mugabe, First Lady Grace Mugabe is now the favourite to succeed her husband.

Mrs Mugabe had been pushing for the removal of the former vice-president, referring to him as a snake that "must be hit on the head".

She is now expected to be appointed as her husband's deputy at a special congress of the ruling Zanu-PF party next month.

Mr Mnangagwa allies termed the ongoing succession plot as a "coup by marriage certificate", adding that they will resist it.

Watch:Zimbabwe's 'crocodile': Emmerson Mnangagwa