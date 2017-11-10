Oscar award winning Kenyan actress Lupita Ny'ongo has tweeted that UK magazine Grazia has "edited out and smoothed" her hair to fit what she says is a Eurocentric view of beauty.

She shared the November cover of the magazine alongside the original pictures in which she has longer hair.

Nyong'o also used the hashtag #dtmh (don’t touch my hair), which is a title of a song by Solange about people respecting black hair.

The artist was also involved in a similar row with another UK magazine, Evening Standard, recently when it edited her cover photo.

The magazine has since apologised.

Solange had spent a lot of the article talking about her architectural braids.