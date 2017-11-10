Africa live: Uganda doctors strike declared illegal, militia on trial for child rape
- Doctors ordered striking doctors to resume work immediately
- Militiamen on trial in eastern DR Congo for child rape
Lupita Nyong'o criticises magazine for editing her photo
Oscar award winning Kenyan actress Lupita Ny'ongo has tweeted that UK magazine Grazia has "edited out and smoothed" her hair to fit what she says is a Eurocentric view of beauty.
She shared the November cover of the magazine alongside the original pictures in which she has longer hair.
Nyong'o also used the hashtag #dtmh (don’t touch my hair), which is a title of a song by Solange about people respecting black hair.
The artist was also involved in a similar row with another UK magazine, Evening Standard, recently when it edited her cover photo.
The magazine has since apologised.
Solange had spent a lot of the article talking about her architectural braids.
Striking Ugandan doctors ordered back to work
Uganda's health minister has ordered striking doctors to resume work immediately, saying the strike was illegal, privately-owned Daily Monitor reports.
The doctors are protesting about poor pay, a lack of medical equipment and what they say are the arbitrary arrests of their colleagues accused of corruption.
Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng told a media briefing on Thursday that those who obey the order will not be disciplined:
“All health workers who adhere to this directive shall not be subjected to any disciplinary action,” she added.
She told reporters that the workers' body that organised the strike, which began on Monday, was not a registered union to lobby for labour rights.
She directed officials of Uganda Medical Association (UMA) to stop interfering with the doctors who want to return to work.
Ms Aceng also said that the striking health workers had not given the 90-day strike notice required by law.
She however said that the issues the doctors are pushing for are genuine.
Meanwhile, President Yoweri Museveni has ordered regional government officials to carry out a roll call for the doctors on duty.
Last week, President Museveni said he would call a state of emergency should the strike go ahead.
He hasn't followed through on his warning.
Congo militiamen go on trial for raping children
A provincial lawmaker and 17 others have gone on trial in eastern Congo for the rapes of at least 46 children, victims’ rights activists told Reuters news agency.
Some were as young as 18 months.
In June last year, authorities arrested Frederic Batumike, a deputy from South Kivu province, and members of a militia he is alleged to have led between 2013 and 2016.
Journalist Lauren Wolfe told BBC Newsday she has been to Kavumu to investigate the crimes:
The trial opened in a military court in Kavumu on Thursday and is expected to last several weeks.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.