Africa Live: Top Egypt cleric condemns Bitcoin, Nigeria New Year's Day massacre

Five Somali men have been charged in connection with the 14 October truck bombing in Mogadishu that killed at least 500 people.

It was the deadliest attack in Somalia since the Islamist al-Shabab group launched its insurgency in 2007.

Reuters

Although no group claimed responsibility for the bombing, the Somali government said it believed al-Shabab was behind it.

Prosecutors say one of the accused was al-Shabab’s head of explosions in Mogadishu.