Africa Live: Zimbabwe investigates Grace Mugabe's degree, injuries after SA train crash

A commuter train has crashed in South Africa, just five days after a collision left 19 dead.

The train crashed on Tuesday morning in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, with a number of injuries reported.

Nana Radebe, a spokeswoman for Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services, tweeted:

Metrorail spokeswoman Lillian Mofokeng told South Africa's TimesLive website an incoming train hit a stationary train from behind.

She added there had been "some cable theft" which meant the train drivers were using a manual system.

Meanwhile, families have begun identifying their loved ones following the fatal crash in Kroonstad, in Free State province, last week.

News site IOL says local police have now confirmed 19 people died after the train collided with a truck, before bursting into flames.

However, another 15 are still unaccounted for.

Sipho Sithole, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), told EyeWitness News the families would receive assistance: