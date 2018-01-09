Africa Live: Zimbabwe investigates Grace Mugabe's degree, injuries after SA train crash
- Corruption investigation opened into Grace Mugabe's degree
- Injuries reported after South African train crash
Injuries after train crash in South Africa
A commuter train has crashed in South Africa, just five days after a collision left 19 dead.
The train crashed on Tuesday morning in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, with a number of injuries reported.
Nana Radebe, a spokeswoman for Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services, tweeted:
Metrorail spokeswoman Lillian Mofokeng told South Africa's TimesLive website an incoming train hit a stationary train from behind.
She added there had been "some cable theft" which meant the train drivers were using a manual system.
Meanwhile, families have begun identifying their loved ones following the fatal crash in Kroonstad, in Free State province, last week.
News site IOL says local police have now confirmed 19 people died after the train collided with a truck, before bursting into flames.
However, another 15 are still unaccounted for.
Sipho Sithole, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), told EyeWitness News the families would receive assistance:
Zimbabwe investigates Grace Mugabe's doctorate
Zimbabwean anti-corruption authorities have opened an investigation into the controversial awarding of a doctorate to Zimbabwe's former First Lady Grace Mugabe, news agency AFP reports.
Phyllis Chikundura, the spokesperson for Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, confirmed there was an ongoing investigation.
"We confirm there is such a report and there is such a probe," she said.
Mrs Mugabe reportedly got the PhD after months of study in 2014.
State-run The Herald newspaper reported at the time that Mrs Mugabe's dissertation was on the theme of "changing social structure (and) the functions of the family".
It reported she undertook research on Zimbabwean children's homes.
Mrs Mugabe was personally capped by her husband and then-president Robert Mugabe, who was also the chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe.
She was praised at the time by other government officials who defended the controversial degree award.
Mrs Mugabe had hoped to replace her husband as leader, but antagonised a faction of the ruling Zanu-PF party which led to a fallout within the party.
The military then stepped in and forced President Mugabe to end his 37 year rule of the southern African country and installing his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, as president.
Read: Grace Mugabe: Who is Zimbabwe's former first lady?
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.