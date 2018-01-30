Africa Live: Weah vows to abolish 'racist' law, 'at least 35 dead' in Nigeria air raids

Getty Images Raila Odinga (R) will declare himself the "people's president" later today

Kenya's government has switched off the signals of leading television and radio stations ahead of a controversial event held by the opposition.

Later today, Raila Odinga of the NASA Coalition, will hold a swearing in ceremony naming him as the "people's president" in reference to his supporters' belief that he was the rightful winner of last year's election.

The government, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, has said the ceremony amounts to treason and has warned media owners and managers against live broadcasting the event.

Mr Odinga's supporters have begun gathering in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi as other residents stay in their homes, fearing violence.

Kenya's Information Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has refused to comment on the shutdown of television and radio stations.