Retired Jamaican Olympic and World champion sprinter Usain Bolt poses for a selfie with spectators as he arrives for the PUMA School of Speed Athletic event at the Ruimsig Stadium in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, on January 29, 2018

Africa Live: Weah vows to abolish 'racist' law, 'at least 35 dead' in Nigeria air raids

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Tuesday 30 January 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Liberian citizenship restricted to black people only
  2. Nigeria attack took place last month in Adamawa state

Live Reporting

By Flora Drury and Mirren Gidda

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Media shut down ahead of opposition 'swearing-in'

Kenyan opposition party National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga holds a bible during a rally in Homa Bay on the shores of Lake Victoria, on January 27, 2018
Getty Images
Raila Odinga (R) will declare himself the "people's president" later today

Kenya's government has switched off the signals of leading television and radio stations ahead of a controversial event held by the opposition.

Later today, Raila Odinga of the NASA Coalition, will hold a swearing in ceremony naming him as the "people's president" in reference to his supporters' belief that he was the rightful winner of last year's election.

The government, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, has said the ceremony amounts to treason and has warned media owners and managers against live broadcasting the event.

Mr Odinga's supporters have begun gathering in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi as other residents stay in their homes, fearing violence.

Kenya's Information Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has refused to comment on the shutdown of television and radio stations.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Elon Musk sells $5m of Boring Company flamethrowers

South African billionaire Elon Musk has claimed to have sold $5m (£3.5m) of flamethrowers through his Boring Company since the weekend.

The tech entrepreneur, who also founded the electric car company Tesla, promised to begin selling the devices if the Boring Company could shift 50,000 baseball caps at $20 (£15) each.

The flame thrower costs $500, and the billionaire has taken to Twitter to suggest he has shifted 10,000.

Mr Musk first tweeted about the flame throwers on Sunday, telling one of his followers that they offer "max fun for least danger. I’d be way more scared of a steak knife."

The Boring Company flamethrower guaranteed to liven up any party! Boringcompany.com/flamethrower

Elon Musk

elonmusk

The Boring Company flamethrower guaranteed to liven up any party! Boringcompany.com/flamethrower

A video posted to his Instagram shows him running around with the tool.

View more on instagram

There is no word yet from Mr Musk on how the Boring Company's other project is going: building "a large network of tunnels many levels deep [that] would fix congestion in any city".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nigerian air raids killed 'at least 35' last month

A picture taken on February 24, 2017 shows a crop of beans lost as fire smoulders inside a damaged house in the village of Bakin Kogi, in Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria
Getty Images
The Nigerian military has been trying to disrupt fighting between herdsmen and farmers, which has damaged homes like the one seen in this picture

Nigerian air raids killed at least 35 people in Adamawa state last month, human rights group Amnesty International reports.

On 4 December, fighter jets fired rockets at the Lawaru, Dong, Kodomti, Shafaron and Nzuruwei villages to disupt fighting between nomadic herdsmen and local farmers.

At least eight villages ended up seriously damaged or destroyed by fire.

The fighting is not just confined to Adamawa state.

Conflict across Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Ondo and Kaduna states has resulted in 168 deaths so far this month.

Despite this, Amnesty said Nigeria's response is both "inadequate, and in some cases unlawful".

The operation on 4 December came after herdsmen attacked the five villages, following a massacre of 51 members of their community in November.

Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, the Nigerian air force's public relations director, told local media that the air raids were "warning shots – not shots to kill". He added they caused people to flee the area, and had a “positive effect”.

But Amnesty is calling on the Nigerian government to release footage of the attack.

Last year, fighting between the herdsmen and farmers resulted in at least 549 deaths and thousands displaced across Nigeria.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Liberian president vows to abolish 'racist' law

Liberian President George Weah speaks to legislators during his State of the Nation address at the joint chambers of the National Legislators in Monrovia, Liberia, 29 January 2018
EPA

Liberia's new president, George Weah, has said he is looking to abolish a "racist" law which restricts citizenship to black people only.

The former footballer said the clause - which has existed since Liberia was founded by freed US slaves in 1847 - was "unnecessary, racist, and inappropriate for the place that Liberia occupies today in the comity of nations".

He said the original intention to create "a refuge and a haven for freed men of colour" after fleeing the United States was not applicable in today's society.

What's more, Front Page Africa reported, he added:

It contradicts the very definition of Liberia, which is derived from the Latin word 'liber', meaning 'liberty'.”

In his first annual State of the Nation address, Mr Weah noted that another clause, which bans foreigners owning property, was also harmful to Liberia's economy, while he said he hoped to lift a ban on people having dual-nationality.

Mr Weah also promised to slash his own pay by 25% immediately - an announcement met with cheers - as he issued a stark analysis of Liberia's prospects:

Our economy is broken; our government is broke. Our policy is in freefall, inflation is rising, unemployment is at an unprecedented high and our foreign reserves are at an all-time low."

The new president ran on a platform of promising to improve Liberia's economy, but has said he cannot do it without the support of the people.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top