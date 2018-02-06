Africa Live: Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in hospital

Getty Images The truck bomb killed at least 500 people, making it the country's worst attack.

A military court in Somalia has sentenced a man to death for his involvement in the country’s deadliest-ever bombing last October.

At least 500 people died when a truck bomb exploded in the capital Mogadishu.

Although no group claimed to have carried out the attack, the government believes al-Shabab jihadi militants were behind it.

It's rare for such attacks to lead to convictions in Somalia.

The 23-year-old man at the heart of the trial has been accused of being a member of al-Shabab, specifically in charge of a unit that carried out bomb attacks.

Another suspect, who is believed to be on the run, was sentenced in absentia to life in prison, while a third man was also found guilty and will serve three years.

Two other suspects initially named were freed for a lack of evidence against them.

The bombing prompted outrage from the Somali public at al-Shabab for its perceived role in the attack, and at the government for failing to prevent it.

This pressure is being seen to be paying off following the progress in the trial of the suspects.