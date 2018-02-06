A South African child in the Waves For Change program wipes out whilst surfing during the Waves For Change Ocean Festival at Monwabisi beach in Cape Town, South Africa, 03 February 2018

Africa Live: Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in hospital

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Tuesday 6 February 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Summary

  1. Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is in a South African hospital
  2. Somalia court sentences man to death for deadliest Mogadishu blast

Live Reporting

By Flora Drury and Mirren Gidda

All times stated are UK

Somalia sentences man to death over 'deadliest bombing'

Tomi Oladipo

BBC Africa security correspondent

Somali security officers patrol on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 15, 2017.
Getty Images
The truck bomb killed at least 500 people, making it the country's worst attack.

A military court in Somalia has sentenced a man to death for his involvement in the country’s deadliest-ever bombing last October.

At least 500 people died when a truck bomb exploded in the capital Mogadishu.

Although no group claimed to have carried out the attack, the government believes al-Shabab jihadi militants were behind it.

It's rare for such attacks to lead to convictions in Somalia.

The 23-year-old man at the heart of the trial has been accused of being a member of al-Shabab, specifically in charge of a unit that carried out bomb attacks.

Another suspect, who is believed to be on the run, was sentenced in absentia to life in prison, while a third man was also found guilty and will serve three years.

Two other suspects initially named were freed for a lack of evidence against them.

The bombing prompted outrage from the Somali public at al-Shabab for its perceived role in the attack, and at the government for failing to prevent it.

This pressure is being seen to be paying off following the progress in the trial of the suspects.

Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in South Africa

Zimbabwe"s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai speaks during a press conference
AFP
Morgan Tsvangirai, pictured in November, is understood to be critically ill

Supporters of Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwe's opposition leader, are "bracing for the worst", Reuters news agency has been told.

Mr Tsvangirai, 65, has been in South Africa receiving treatment for colon cancer since January.

However, a source close to the politician has told Reuters "the situation is not looking good".

They added: "He is critically ill and we should brace for the worst."

Family sources told local news outlets he is suffering from exhaustion, weight loss and muscle thinning.

Mr Tsvangirai became the symbol of resistance to long-time leader Robert Mugabe's ageing, repressive regime in the mid-2000s, leading the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

During his long political struggle against Mr Mugabe - who finally lost power in November last year - he has been badly beaten and imprisoned numerous times.

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will be bringing you the latest news and views from around the continent.

