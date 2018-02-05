Silhouette of Baobab trees

Africa Live: Ivory investigator found dead in Kenya, singer's suspected killer arrested

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Monday 5 February 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Summary

  1. American ivory investigator found with a stab wound in Kenya
  2. Ugandan Afrobeats star's mother reportedly curses killers
  3. Pressure mounts on Zuma to grow

Live Reporting

By Yaroslav Lukov and Farouk Chothia

All times stated are UK

Today's wise words

Our African proverb of the day:

When the elephants fight, the monkeys huddle quietly on the highest branches of the tallest tree."

A proverb from Cuba’s Bakongo tradition sent by Roberto Carrasco

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will be bringing you the latest news and views from around the continent.

