Africa Live: Africa's 'silent killer', Uganda denies making migrant deal with Israel

Somali prime minister reshuffles cabinet
The Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire, has replaced three senior ministers in a cabinet reshuffle.
The foreign minister, Yusuf Garaad Omar, interior minister, Abdi Farah Said Juha, and commerce minister Khadra Ahmed Duale have been dropped.
Mr Khaire's government has been criticised for failing to stem attacks by al-Shabab militants.
Africa's silent killer: Lack of elective surgery
Patients undergoing surgery in Africa are more than twice as likely to die following an operation than the global average, research in the Lancet medical journal reveals.
But researchers said the most worrying revelation was just how few Africans undergo elective surgery - surgery that is scheduled in advance. The number of these operations is 20 times fewer than the real need.
They called the deficit a "silent killer".
Prof Bruce Biccard, a co-author of the study from the University of Cape Town, told the Guardian the main problem is insufficient medical staff to spot complications.
“[The reason] that people do so terribly in Africa from a surgical point of view is that there are just no human resources,” he said.
It was the largest study of its kind ever undertaken in Africa, and included 25 countries.
Uganda denies making migrant deal with Israel
Uganda's foreign minister says he is "baffled" by reports the country is to accept thousands of African migrants being expelled from Israel.
Henry Oryem Okello told the Daily Monitor that no such deal had been reached with Israel, which is ordering Africans it labels "infiltrators" - meaning those who did not enter the country through an official border crossing - to leave within 90 days.
According to reports, Uganda was one of two African countries - the other being Rwanda - prepared to accept the migrants if they refused to return to their home countries.
Mr Okello, the state minister for international affairs, told the newspaper:
Many of the migrants facing expulsion come from Eritrea and Sudan, and say they are unable to return as they came to Israel to seek asylum after fleeing persecution and conflict.
But if they refuse, they risk being jailed.
