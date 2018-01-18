Africa Live: Crackdown on Tanzanian parents paying schools, Zimbabwe election 'by July'
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Thursday 18 January 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Tanzanian president spoke against parents paying state schools
- Zimbabwe's president "says elections will be in four to five months"
Live Reporting
By Clare Spencer and Natasha Booty
All times stated are UK
SA pupils to move after Afrikaans dispute
Dozens of English-speaking schoolchildren at the centre of a language dispute in South Africa are to move to another school while local authorities appeal a court ruling.
Hoërskool Overvaal (Overvaal high school), in the north-eastern Gauteng province, had been ordered by local authorities to take in a group of local students and teach them in English.
But the school insisted it would only teach in Afrikaans - and a court has supported it - leading to protests outside the school's gates yesterday, as described to BBC Newsday:
A spokesman for Gauteng's education department, Panyaza Lesufi, is quoted in local media as saying he’s pleased that the parents of 55 English-speaking pupils at Hoërskool Overvaal have agreed for them to be admitted at nearby Riverside High School.
Mr Lesufi confirmed that his department is still pursuing its appeal against the High Court ruling in the meantime.
Zimbabwe elections ‘within five months’
Zimbabwe will hold elections in four to five months, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reported in the state-owned Herald as saying.
It will be the first vote since independence in 1980 that Robert Mugabe does not participate in, after he was forced to resign as president last November after a military takeover.
President Mnangagwa – who had served as Mr Mugabe’s deputy – replaced the longtime leader as head of the governing Zanu-PF.
Speaking during an official trip to Mozambique, President Mnangagwa is quoted as saying:
Mr Mnangagwa also said "we need to have peace, peace, peace". Since independence, Zimbabwean elections have been marred by vote rigging, intimidation and violent suppression of the opposition.
According to the constitution, Zimbabwe "should hold elections between 22 July and 22 August but parliament can elect to dissolve itself, triggering an early vote", Reuters news agency reports.
The governing Zanu-PF party currently has a two-thirds majority in parliament.
Analysts say the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change, has been weakened and divided by the ill health of its leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who is receiving treatment for colon cancer.
Magufuli cracks down on parents paying schools
Tanzanian President John Magufuli has spoken against parents giving contributions to public primary schools insisting that the government provide free education, reports the independent Citizen newspaper.
Free government primary education was introduced in 2002 and in 2015 the education ministry banned state schools from seeking contributions from parents.
But state schools have been known in the past to request contributions from parents of about $100 (£72) a year, which many cannot afford.
