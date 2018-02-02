Africa Live: US, UK criticise Odinga 'inauguration' and Kenya TV blackout

AFP A rescue worker looks at documents found on a beach in Zuwara, Libya, in 2015

At least 10 people have died and dozens are missing after a boat carrying migrants from Libya to Europe capsized.

Just three people are known to have made it back to land, officials say, out of an estimated 90 who set out across the Mediterranean.

Most of the bodies, which washed up on the beach in the coastal city of Zuwara, are nationals of Pakistan.

But - unusually - there were also Libyans among the dead and survivors.

The Facebook page of the city's security directorate said a Libyan woman had drowned, but that, of the three survivors, two were Libyan nationals.

Libyans rarely attempt the dangerous and illegal boat journey from their country to southern Europe.

Some cases of illegal Libyan migration were documented last year, but they usually involved sturdier boats that were carrying few people.

This latest development comes as the EU border agency FRONTEX announced the launch of operation Themis on Thursday.

Unlike its previous mission, known as Triton, rescued migrants at sea will now be taken to the country that is coordinating the rescue, rather than just Italy.