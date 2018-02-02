Women in elaborate neck adornements from the local Turkana community look on at Kalobeyei refugee settlement scheme in Kakuma

Africa Live: US, UK criticise Odinga 'inauguration' and Kenya TV blackout

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 2 February 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Summary

  1. Call for peaceful resolution to Kenya stand-off
  2. At least 10 dead after migrant boat capsizes off the Libyan coast

At least 10 dead after migrant boat capsizes

Rana Jawad

BBC North Africa correspondent, Tunis

A Libyan coastguard shows pictures and documents found on the body of a migrant that had washed ashore on a beach on August 28, 2015 in the port town of Zuwara, about 160 kms West of Tripoli, after two boats carrying hundreds of migrants and refugees sank off the coast of the town
AFP
A rescue worker looks at documents found on a beach in Zuwara, Libya, in 2015

At least 10 people have died and dozens are missing after a boat carrying migrants from Libya to Europe capsized.

Just three people are known to have made it back to land, officials say, out of an estimated 90 who set out across the Mediterranean.

Most of the bodies, which washed up on the beach in the coastal city of Zuwara, are nationals of Pakistan.

But - unusually - there were also Libyans among the dead and survivors.

The Facebook page of the city's security directorate said a Libyan woman had drowned, but that, of the three survivors, two were Libyan nationals.

Libyans rarely attempt the dangerous and illegal boat journey from their country to southern Europe.

Some cases of illegal Libyan migration were documented last year, but they usually involved sturdier boats that were carrying few people.

This latest development comes as the EU border agency FRONTEX announced the launch of operation Themis on Thursday.

Unlike its previous mission, known as Triton, rescued migrants at sea will now be taken to the country that is coordinating the rescue, rather than just Italy.

US and UK criticise Kenya 'inauguration'

The leader of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga (C) raises a bible as he "takes an oath" during the "swearing-in" ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, 30 January 2018
EPA
Raila Odinga (centre) declared himself "the people's president" on Tuesday

The US and the UK have criticised the mock inauguration of Kenya's opposition leader, Raila Odinga, saying it undermines the country's constitution and rule of law.

On 30 January, Mr Odinga declared himself "the people's president" at a ceremony in Uhuru Park in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

The stunt left the US "gravely concerned", State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"Grievances must be resolved through appropriate legal mechanisms," she said.

But she was also critical of the Kenyan's government decision to take hree of the country's biggest television channels - KTN, NTV, and Citizen TV - off air ahead of his "swearing-in".

Despite a court suspending the government's ban, it remains in place.

Ms Nauert said the US was deeply concerned by the government's tactics of intimidation and restriction of the media.

