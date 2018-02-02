Africa Live: US, UK criticise Odinga 'inauguration' and Kenya TV blackout
At least 10 dead after migrant boat capsizes
Rana Jawad
BBC North Africa correspondent, Tunis
At least 10 people have died and dozens are missing after a boat carrying migrants from Libya to Europe capsized.
Just three people are known to have made it back to land, officials say, out of an estimated 90 who set out across the Mediterranean.
Most of the bodies, which washed up on the beach in the coastal city of Zuwara, are nationals of Pakistan.
But - unusually - there were also Libyans among the dead and survivors.
The Facebook page of the city's security directorate said a Libyan woman had drowned, but that, of the three survivors, two were Libyan nationals.
Libyans rarely attempt the dangerous and illegal boat journey from their country to southern Europe.
Some cases of illegal Libyan migration were documented last year, but they usually involved sturdier boats that were carrying few people.
This latest development comes as the EU border agency FRONTEX announced the launch of operation Themis on Thursday.
Unlike its previous mission, known as Triton, rescued migrants at sea will now be taken to the country that is coordinating the rescue, rather than just Italy.
US and UK criticise Kenya 'inauguration'
The US and the UK have criticised the mock inauguration of Kenya's opposition leader, Raila Odinga, saying it undermines the country's constitution and rule of law.
On 30 January, Mr Odinga declared himself "the people's president" at a ceremony in Uhuru Park in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.
The stunt left the US "gravely concerned", State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.
"Grievances must be resolved through appropriate legal mechanisms," she said.
But she was also critical of the Kenyan's government decision to take hree of the country's biggest television channels - KTN, NTV, and Citizen TV - off air ahead of his "swearing-in".
Despite a court suspending the government's ban, it remains in place.
Ms Nauert said the US was deeply concerned by the government's tactics of intimidation and restriction of the media.
