Africa Live: The Gambia rejoins the Commonwealth
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Wednesday 7 February 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- The West African state returns to the body almost five years after it withdrew
- Nigeria airline blame passenger after door falls off
Live Reporting
By Flora Drury and Farouk Chothia
All times stated are UK
Get involved
The Gambia rejoins Commonwealth
Laeila Adjovi
BBC Africa, Dakar
The Gambia is rejoining the Commonwealth, almost five years after it withdrew under the rule of ousted President Yahya Jammeh who branded it a "neo-colonial institution".
The occasion will be marked at the Commonwealth's headquarters in London later today.
President Adama Barrow applied for The Gambia's readmission to the body soon after he took office last January.
Mr Jammeh fled into exile, ending 22 years of authoritarian rule in the small West African state - a popular tourist destination.
The Gambia will be the fourth country to return to the Commonwealth - after South Africa, Pakistan and Fiji.
Mr Jammeh clashed with the Commonwealth over his government's poor human rights record.
Mr Barrow has sought to improve The Gambia's relationship with Western governments, and to secure much-needed funding to tackle poverty and unemployment.
Nigeria airline blame passenger after door falls off
A Nigerian airline has blamed a passenger after one of its aircraft doors fell off on landing.
Dana Air says it is impossible for a door to fall off by itself "without a conscious effort by a passenger to open it”.
Reports of the apparent maintenance fail began to circulate yesterday after several social media users tweeted:
The flight had travelled from Lagos to Abuja when the door apparently came away.
But a Dana Air spokesman said there was no way it could have been shaken as, "when an aircraft is airborne, it is fully pressurized".
What's more, the airline went on to say it had been inspected by engineers alongside a Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority team and "no issue was reported".
The spokesman added: “The [return] flight was only delayed for eight minutes as we needed to demonstrate to the regulators that the safety and comfort of our guests is at the centre of our operations.”
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here to send us your African proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and view from around the continent.