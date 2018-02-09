Africa Live: Ugandans accused of inflating refugee figures
- Senior Ugandan officials suspended amid refugee figure allegations
By Flora Drury and Mirren Gidda
Ghanaian singer Ebony Reign dead aged 20
The Ghanaian singer Ebony Reign has reportedly died in a car crash at the age of 20.
The dancehall singer, who released her latest album Bonyfied in December, is reported to have died after her car collided with a bus in southwestern Ghana.
On social media, users have begun posting their condolences.
Ugandan officials 'created fake refugees'
Four Ugandan government officials have been suspended amid allegations of inflating refugee figures.
According to the Guardian, the country's commissioner for refugees Apollo Kazungu and three of his senior staff are being investigated for alleged collusion with the United Nations (UN) and the World Food Programme (WFP).
The Ugandan Daily Monitor, which first reported the allegations, says the issue was first raised by the UN country representative Rosa Malango.
The newspaper says she raised three issues, including "doubtful" numbers of refugees, the trafficking of women and children, and fraud.
One spot check found just 7,000 people when there were reported to be 26,000 needing aid - leading to questions about where the money and resources for the missing 19,000 were going.
Uganda is said to be hosting around 1.4 million refugees within its borders, coming from conflict ravaged countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.
Last year, it was reported to have seen the highest rise in new arrivals anywhere in the world.
But these allegations will cast a shadow over those figures.
As a result of the accusations, the United States, European Union and UK are all threatening to withhold funding to the country, the Guardian says.
Musa Ecweru, state minister for relief and disaster preparedness, assured the Guardian measures would be taken to prevent any fraud in future, suggesting biometric registration for all refugees entering the country.
Egypt begins security operation against 'terrorists'
BBC World Service
The Egyptian army says it has begun a major operation against terrorist organisations in several parts of the country.
An army spokesman said it would focus on the Sinai penninsula, as well as the Nile Delta and the Western Desert.
The Sinai is the scene of a long-running insurgency by militants linked to the Islamic State group.
There have also been frequent attacks elsewhere in the country since the military toppled the Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.