Africa live: Father begs Nigerian army to find abducted daughter
Bringing you the news from around Africa on Monday 26 February 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Nigerian army 'must act quickly'
Bringing you the news from around Africa on Monday 26 February 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Live Reporting
By Clare Spencer and Dickens Olewe
All times stated are UK
Kenyan court orders return of deported politician
The High Court in Kenya has ordered the government to facilitate the return of opposition politician Miguna Miguna who was deported to Canada, local news site The Nation reports:
The Kenyan-born politician was deported to Canada, where he also holds citizenship, after being held for days by the police.
Kenyan authorities say that under the old constitution, Kenyans couldn't hold dual-citizenship meaning that Mr Miguna's acquisition of a Canadian passport in 1988 cost him his Kenyan nationality.
Under Article 17 of the Kenyan Constitution, a person born in Kenya can only have their citizenship revoked if it was acquired by fraud, if they or their parents were already a citizen of another country, or if the person was older than eight when they were found in Kenya.
Before he was deported on 7 February, the government had refused to obey several court orders demanding the authorities arraign Miguna Miguna in court.
Mr Miguna had been arrested for his role in the mock swearing-in ceremony of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the "people's president".
Mr Odinga claims that he beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 8 August election which was annulled by the Supreme Court because of "irregularities and illegalities".
He boycotted the repeat election which Mr Kenyatta won.
Father pleads Nigerian government to find abducted daughter
The father of a 14-year-old girl who is among 110 believed to be abducted by Boko Haram has pleaded with the Nigerian government to act quickly.
Kachalla Bukar was speaking to Newsday this morning.
His daughter Aisha was in a group of girls who went missing after jihadists stormed their school in the town of Dapchi in the north-eastern Yobe state on 19 February.
Mr Bukar says his wife cannot stop crying and he cannot sleep:
Read more on the BBC News website.
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here to send us your African proverbs
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.