Africa Live: Gang tries to saw off SA athlete's leg

Bringing you the news from around Africa on Wednesday 7 March 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Summary

  1. Triathlete attacked by robbers in Durban while training
  2. Al-Shabab orders closure of Mogadishu football pitches

Live Reporting

By Mirren Gidda and Flora Drury

All times stated are UK

Sierra Leone heads to the polls

A women cast her ballot as part of the general elections, on March 7 at a polling station in Freetown. More than 3.1 million voters are registered for the polls across the small West African nation
Getty Images

Sierra Leoneans are headed to the polls as voting gets underway to elect the country's next president and parliament.

Sixteen candidates are competing to be elected leader, with Samura Kamara, from the All People's Congress (APC) party, and Julius Maada Bio, from the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), the two front runners.

For the first time, however, other parties have a stake in the elections, which have traditionally been divided between the APC and the SLPP.

Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella's National Grand Coalition and Samuel Sam-Sumana's Coalition for Change are also expected to secure a high number of votes.

Voters are hoping for a peaceful election following incidents of violence at recent political rallies that left at least one person dead.

They are also hoping for an end to the corruption allegations which have dogged the outgoing president, Ernest Bai Koroma's, administration.

The BBC's Umaru Fofana has observed high voter turnout in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

Al-Shabab 'orders closure of football pitches'

Children watch a football game in Mogadishu, Somalia
AFP

Somali militant group al-Shabab has reportedly ordered the closure of all privately-owned football pitches in three districts of the capital, Mogadishu.

According to Radio Dalsan, more than 20 playgrounds in Karaan, Yaqshid and Heliwaa districts are following the order, which was reportedly issued at a meeting between some of the stadium managers and al-Shabab leaders in Tora Torow, Lower Shabelle Region.

Why al-Shabab issued the order is not entirely clear.

The group, which has been behind a violent campaign that has left thousands dead, is known to hold sporting events to seek the support of the residents in the areas that they control.

In the past, these have included archery, tug of war and breaking of mud pots.

However, the group was forced from the capital in August 2011.

Gang tries to saw off South African athlete's leg

The South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala has been attacked by a chainsaw-wielding gang while on a training ride in Durban.

Three men are believed to have dragged the athlete into a bush and attempted to hack at his leg with a chainsaw.

”We don’t yet know how far they went in‚ whether they were trying to cut it off‚ or what the circumstances are," Dennis Jackson, director of the Elite Athlete Development programme, told Times Live.

"All we know is that Mhlengi is alive‚ he is talking and that he is under medical care."

Calling the attack "really bizarre", Mr Jackson added that Mr Mhlengi "doesn't know why they left".

He said the athlete would not take part in the South African Triathlon Championships later this month.

Fellow athletes have been tweeting about the attack, and offering their sympathies to Mr Gwala.

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live, where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent throughout the day.

