Africa Live: Gang tries to saw off SA athlete's leg

Getty Images

Sierra Leoneans are headed to the polls as voting gets underway to elect the country's next president and parliament.

Sixteen candidates are competing to be elected leader, with Samura Kamara, from the All People's Congress (APC) party, and Julius Maada Bio, from the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), the two front runners.

For the first time, however, other parties have a stake in the elections, which have traditionally been divided between the APC and the SLPP.

Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella's National Grand Coalition and Samuel Sam-Sumana's Coalition for Change are also expected to secure a high number of votes.

Voters are hoping for a peaceful election following incidents of violence at recent political rallies that left at least one person dead.

They are also hoping for an end to the corruption allegations which have dogged the outgoing president, Ernest Bai Koroma's, administration.

The BBC's Umaru Fofana has observed high voter turnout in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.