Africa highlights: Seven jailed in fake medicine crackdown in West Africa
Bringing you the news from around Africa on Tuesday 13 and Monday 12 March 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
Egypt's most successful football club - in 60 seconds
Cairo giants Al Ahly have won their fortieth Egyptian Premier League title with six weeks to spare.
They've won 10 of the last 11 championships, and are also the most successful team ever in the African Champions League.
BBC Arabic's Nader Ibrahim sums up their historic achievement:
Buhari fires Delta militants amnesty chief
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the head of an amnesty programme for former militants who attacked energy facilities in the Niger Delta oil production heartland.
A spokesman said Brigadier-General Paul Boroh was to be replaced with Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo as the coordinator of the amnesty programme.
The spokesman said Mr Buhari had also ordered "a full investigation into the activities of the amnesty programme from 2015 to date, especially allegations of financial impropriety".
The amnesty programme, which was agreed upon in 2009, was mean to encourage tens of thousands of militants into giving up their arms in return for a monthly salary and the opportunity to retrain as divers, welders and boat builders at colleges overseas.
But critics regarded the deal as little more than a "bribe for peace" which took up a huge amount of the country's resources.
Seven jailed for selling 'fake medicine' in Benin
Alex Duval Smith
BBC Africa, Dakar
A court in Benin has jailed seven senior staff of pharmaceutical companies on charges of selling illicit medicines.
The case sets a precedent in the fight against fake medicines in West Africa.
Medicines are considered fake when they lack a crucial ingredient or contain lower levels of it than claimed. They are sold in packaging which is often identical to the real thing.
The seven men work for wholesalers importing all kinds of medicines - ranging from painkillers to anti-malarials - for sale in Benin and the region.
They were jailed for four years and fined a total of 100 million CFA Francs ($190,000; £136,000). Two other defendants were given six-month jail sentences.
Cotonou is one West Africa's biggest ports. In the past year, Benin's police have staged many raids on fake drug stores.
The country wants to shed its image as a crossroads for counterfeit goods.
Tillerson's Africa soundbites
The US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, who had just returned home from an official state tour of five African nations, is out of a job - as we reported earlier.
He was fired by President Donald Trump and will be replaced by the CIA director, Mike Pompeo.
During his state visit to Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Nigeria and Chad he met with heads of state and the African Union, and spoke on several occasions to stress America's commitment to the continent.
Our colleagues at BBC Focus on Africa radio have compiled some of the key moments:
Sierra Leone vote: First results expected
Reporters have gathered in the Sierra Leonean capital Freetown ahead of an expected announcement by the country's electoral commission.
It is thought the spokesman will reveal the results of the presidential vote - which is expected to end in a run-off between the top two candidates.
However, it could be something else entirely.
How scientists traced sickle-cell disease back to one African child
New research suggests that the history of sickle-cell disease goes back to a mutation in just one person, a development researchers hope will make treatment less complicated for the many people who suffer from this painful illness.
So how have they traced it and why does it matter?
Our colleague Nalina Eggert has been speaking to the people behind the research: Tracing sickle cell back to one child, 7,300 years ago
Arrests made in Sierra Leone amid election tension
Eighteen people have been arrested following violent clashes in eastern Sierra Leone between supporters of the ruling party and the main opposition, the BBC's Umaru Fofana reports.
Military and police patrols have been put in place at Koquima in Kono District where local police say several people were injured, but calm has now returned.
Eyewitnesses say trouble started yesterday when opposition Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) supporters began taunting their All People's Congress (APC) counterparts over the current partial results of the presidential race which gives their candidate, Julius Maada Bio, a narrow lead.
It began as violence between two neighbors before spreading, our reporter adds.
Namibia records first case of listeriosis
A 41-year-old man is fighting for his life in a Namibian hospital after becoming the country's first listeriosis victim, the health minister said.
Bernard Haufiku said the man became ill after eating a vienna sausage from a butchers about 300 miles (475km) north of the capital Windhoek, where he is now receiving treatment.
The announcement came a week after Namibia announced it was banning imports from the company which was revealed as the source of the world's largest ever outbreak in neighbouring South Africa.
So far, South Africa's outbreak has killed more than 180 people and made almost 1,000 ill.
However, Mr Haufiku said Namibia was ready as a result.
He told parliament: "We were already prepared as a country when we heard there was a break out in South Africa."
The new case comes two days after a human rights lawyer invited victims in South Africa to join him in a lawsuit against Tiger Brands, the owner of the Limpopo province factory where the outbreak is believed to have begun.
Campaigners call for gay rights vote in Ghana
Favour Nunoo
BBC Pidgin, Accra
Ghana's LGBTQ community is calling for a referendum on the rights of homosexuals in the country.
The group says they can prove there are more gay Ghanaians than thought but most are hiding due to fears of persecution and discrimination.
Homosexual acts are illegal in Ghana, and many religious groups and politicians are vehemently opposed to legalising it.
But speaking to BBC Pidgin, activist Philcollins Agbedanu Kröger accused the parliamentary speaker, Mike Oquaye, of not being “fair” in taking a dogged stance against gay rights.
“Gay and lesbian rights legalisation is not an individual issue, it should be debated in parliament and call for referendum so people can vote.”
The growing pressure from LGBTQ group follows comments by US Ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson, who revealed Ghana is likely to legalise homosexuality within in a decade.
He said: “Statistics indicate that probably 10% of people are born gay.
"I think there are far more gays in Ghana than Ghanaians realise but because of societal pressure, societal attitude, they keep their sexuality private."
Burundi president 'only a visionary'
Burundi's ruling party has denied it has elevated its leader, President Pierre Nkurunziza, to "Eternal Supreme Guide" - saying it had only bestowed the title "visionary" on the politician.
The party said the confusion was down to a mis-translation of the Kirundi phrase "Imboneza yamaho".
During a press conference on Tuesday, the party's secretary general Evariste Ndayishimiye explained that they regarded Mr Nkurunziza as a visionary after reviewing what he had achieved "against the odds", according to our BBC reporter.
Mr Ndayishimiye also revealed the party was asking its members to devote Thursdays for God, prayer and fasting", according to the news agency AFP.
The move, he said, was inspired by evangelical Christian Mr Nkurunziza, who already dedicates his Thursdays to such matters.
"The whole party is obliged to follow him," Mr Ndaysihimiye said.
The demand will do little to assuage fears Mr Nkurnziza, a former rebel leader who plunged the country into violence after refusing to step down in 2015, is forming a cult of personality around himself.
Dozens killed in fresh DR Congo violence
At least 30 people have died in fresh clashes after heavily armed men armed attacked villages in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).
The men - wielding machetes, arrows and AK-47s - are reported to have started by burning people's homes in at least one of the affected villages in Ituri province, according to the United Nations-sponsored Radio Okapi.
The radio station says it has counted as many as 41 dead, after speaking to local people. In two of the villages alone, witnesses said 10 people had been killed.
However, news agency AFP says it has only confirmed the deaths of 30 people.
"We have recorded 30 deaths. There are certainly other bodies out in the bush. A search is underway," a government official told the agency.
The violence is believed to be the latest in series ethnic clashes which has left more than 100 people dead since December. There were 31 deaths reported at the start of this month alone.
It has forced some 200,000 people to flee their homes, with conflict between the Hema cattle herders and Lendu farmers being blamed for the upsurge in violence.
However. the problem gripping Ituri is just one of several conflicts in the DR Congo.
Tillerson fired by Trump 'during Africa tour'
President Trump has sacked his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, who had just returned from an official state tour of five African nations this morning.
He'll be replaced by the CIA director, Mike Pompeo.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Mr Trump thanked Mr Tillerson for "his service" as he put it.
Reporters for US media outlets, including the Washington Post and CNN, say Mr Tillerson was actually fired on Friday - the day he visited Djibouti and Kenya.
He then cancelled some of his activities in Kenya the following day, saying he felt unwell.
The other three countries he visited on his tour were Ethiopia, Nigeria and Chad.
On Monday, Mr Tillerson said he agreed with Britain's assessment that Russia was likely to be responsible for the poisoning in Britain of a Russian double agent and that those involved must be punished.
But his words weren't matched by the White House. Earlier Mr Trump and Mr Tillerson has several public disagreements, specifically over how to deal with North Korea.
In one instance, Mr Tillerson pointedly refused to deny calling his boss a moron.
Wakanda has Black Panther. Senegal has Sandale-man.
Black Panther has shattered stereotypes and smashed global box office records, raking in $1bn (£717m) at the box office and counting.
But while critics have praised the film for challenging Western clichés about Africa, a Senegalese filmmaker says African cinema won't benefit from its success.
Jean Jacques Toué wants more recognition for local superheroes like his character Sandale-man, who fights crime in Senegal thanks to his powerful sandal throw.
He says that what started out as a joke became a tool for local representation. There is plenty of talent, Toué adds, but the challenge is the lack of funding for African cinema.
National Geographic: 'Our coverage was racist'
US magazine National Geographic says its past coverage of people around the world was racist.
It ignored non-white Americans and showed different groups as exotic or savage, propagating "every type of cliché", editor Susan Goldberg said.
The magazine's April edition is dedicated to race and it has asked a historian to look at past issues.
It decided to re-examine its coverage to mark 50 years since civil rights leader Martin Luther King was murdered.
"Let's confront today's shameful use of racism as a political strategy and prove we are better than this,"Ms Goldberg wrote in an editorial entitled "For Decades, Our Coverage Was Racist".
Ms Goldberg said some of the magazine's archive material left her "speechless", including a 1916 photo of Australian Aborigines with the caption "South Australian Blackfellows: These savages rank lowest in intelligence of all human beings".
Violent protests in Guinea disrupt mining shipments
Protests over disputed local elections in Guinea have spread to the mining towns of Boke and Kamsar, disrupting shipments of bauxite - the aluminium ore which is critical to the West African country's economy.
Opposition protestors have blocked roads with burning tyres and the police have responded with tear gas and clubs.
The opposition says last month's elections were rigged and are demanding that the results be published, Reuters new agency reports. There is now growing anger with the government.
The polls were meant to be held eight years ago, but were delayed due to cash shortages, political wrangling and the outbreak of the deadly Ebola disease.
On Monday, thousands of women led demonstrations in the capital Conakry and other towns because their children had not been to school for weeks due to an unresolved teachers strike.
"Our boats are stranded and waiting to be loaded," the head of Societe Miniere de Boke -one of Guinea's biggest mining companies, told Reuters news agency. Frederic Bouzigues added that the situation was causing losses.
Gupta brothers are SA citizens, says India
It has been the question gripping South Africans for the last week: are the Gupta brothers citizens of their country, or not?
The South African government certainly seemed confused about the status of the wealthy Indian-born family - who have been accused of having used their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to wield political power and help their business interests, accusations they deny.
Eventually, after going back and forth on the issue, it settled on two out of three of the brothers holding South African citizenship, with just Ajay - currently wanted by police - not having taken up citizenship.
Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that is quite the end of the matter.
It has now emerged the Indian government has also looked into the issue - and has told the world in no uncertain terms that the Gupta brothers were all South African citizens.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Shri Raveesh Kumar has been quoted as saying: "I think it is important to understand the background of the Guptas themselves.
"The Guptas is a privately owned South African business. They and their family members are South African citizens, the government and the law enforcement agencies of South Africa are doing their job.
"The law must and, I think, will take its own course, it should prevail."
He added the government of India would not involve itself in the matters of other countries.
It is not exaggeration to say that the revelation - brought to light by national broadcaster SABC - has been met with a fair amount of eye-rolling in South Africa.
None of the three brothers have been seen in South Africa since police raided their home earlier this year, and it is not entirely clear where they are currently residing.
They had been invited to give evidence at an inquiry into so-called "state capture" today, but their lawyers said they would not be attending.
Court challenge to 'restrictive' media law in Tanzania
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Journalists and activists will be in court in Tanzania today, fighting a new law which they say will place unfair restrictions on what they can publish and block people from working as reporters.
The case comes amid fears for freedom of expression in the east African country - especially in light the recent decisions to suspend a number of newspapers and jail individuals jailed for criticising the government.
The Media Council of Tanzania and rights activists say some provisions of the new media law unfairly restrict what a media outlet can publish.
They reject the requirement that all journalists in Tanzania must be accredited, and they oppose the power given to a government body to bar an individual from working as a journalist.
The applicants have taken the case to the East African Court of Justice, arguing these provisions contravene a treaty which requires member countries to abide by and protect all rights provided by the treaty.
Media stakeholders in Tanzania had requested more time to review the bill and provide their input before it was signed into law.
But their calls were dismissed, the parliament enacted the law, and the president quickly assented.
Over the past few years the media space in Tanzania has grown exponentially, but so have the laws and regulations which give authorities the power to restrict journalists and media organizations on the grounds of national security or public interest.
South Sudan general on UN blacklist fired
A South Sudanese general accused of fuelling the country's ongoing conflict has been fired by President Salva Kiir.
Lt Gen Marial Chanuang Yol Mangok, the assistant chief of the defence forces, is one of six generals placed on a United Nations' blacklist in 2015 for their part in the civil war.
Mr Kiir announced he was being removed along with Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau in an official decree read out on state radio.
He gave no reason for the decision.
Dozens killed as bus falls off cliff in Ethiopia
Almost 40 people have died after the bus they were travelling in plunged off a five-metre drop in Ethiopia, according to state media.
The accident happened in the Legambo District of the country's Amhara region, north of the capital Addis Ababa.
Local officials have confirmed 28 men and 10 women were killed.
Ten passengers have survived but suffered "serious and minor injuries", AFP quotes state-affiliated Fana Broadcast Corporate as saying.
"Most of victims of the accident are students of higher learning institutions," the broadcaster said.
SA drought declared national disaster
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
South Africa's government has declared a national disaster to deal with drought-stricken areas such as popular tourist destination Cape Town.
This will enable authorities to have access to special funds.
The announcement was made by Minister of Co-operative Governance Zweli Mkhize.
He said that the decision was announced at 10:00 local time (12:00GMT) following work done by the Inter-Ministerial Task Team (IMTT) on Drought and Water Scarcity.
An amount of 6 bn rand ($4.7bn; £3.4bn) was set aside in the 2018/19 budget speech for bringing relief to affected communities.
Minister Mkhize emphasised that a stringent process will be followed when allocating relief funds.
“We call on everyone in the country to use water sparingly as we are a water scarce country.”
The national disaster declaration covers a period of three months.
Senegal film classic inspires Beyoncé and Jay-Z tour art
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's announcement of a joint tour called On The Run II features promotional art inspired by Senegalese filmmaker Djibril Diop Mambéty.
The image features the pair sitting on a motorbike with a cow skull on the handlebars, echoing Mambéty's 1973 film Touki Bouki.
Excited fans have been comparing the images on social media:
Commentators point out that Beyoncé has referenced a number of African cultures in recent years - including Yoruba deities during her performance at last year's Grammy awards in the US.
Gigaba: I always acted in South Africans' interests
South Africa's former minister of finance has defended his actions before an inquiry into so-called "state capture".
Malusi Gigaba, who was named home affairs minister in a recent reshuffle, told the inquiry he always "acted in the public interest", according to local news site Fin24.
Mr Gigaba was one of the few people scheduled to speak at the inquiry, which is probing allegations of mismanagement into state-owned companies, to turn up today.
Lawyers acting for the Gupta brothers - the wealthy Indian-born family who have been accused of using their friendship to wield enormous political influence to aid their business interests - said they would not be attending, as they were out the country.
The Gupta family are linked to several contracts at state-owned companies.
None of them have been seen since police revealed they were seeking the arrest of one of the three brothers, Ajay.
Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, and South Africa Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni also said they would not be attending.
Meanwhile, a South African court has temporarily blocked plans by state-owned power company Eskom to sign 27 renewable energy deals.
Unions asked the court to halt the agreements, saying they would put some 30,000 jobs at risk and push up prices.
Eskom was planning to finalise its deals on Tuesday, to buy green energy from independent producers. That would lead to the closure of coal-fired electricity plants.
Kenya is top property hotspot for Africa's super-rich
Kenya is the country of choice when it comes to Africa's super-rich buying property, a new survey has found.
Almost a quarter of the continent's wealthiest own property in the East African nation, estate agents Knight Frank say.
The next nearest country is South Africa, which lags behind on just 9%.
According to Kenya's The Nation, it means out of the 22,970 Africans with a net worth of more than $5m (£3.5m), more than 5,500 have property in Kenya.
The report also names Karen, in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, and Cape Town's Central Business District as two of the world's luxury home hotspots.
Nigeria to negotiate for Dapchi schoolgirls' release
Will Ross
Africa editor, BBC World Service
The Nigerian government says it will negotiate for the release of 110 abducted schoolgirls rather than use military force.
The students were seized last month from their school in the town of Dapchi by the militant group Boko Haram.
However, the Nigerian authorities know that sending troops and aircraft in pursuit of the jihadists holding the abducted school girls is an extremely risky strategy.
President Muhammadu Buhari said the government had chosen negotiation over the military option and Nigeria was working with international organisations and negotiators to ensure that the girls were released unharmed by their captors.
Negotiations have been partially successful before. Dozens of the Chibok school girls were freed in exchange for the release of Boko Haram prisoners. The government denied a ransom was paid.
More than 100 schoolgirls are still missing four years after they were abducted from Chibok secondary school.
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
Ethiopians flee to Kenya
Kenya's Red Cross is giving aid to people fleeing the Ethiopian border town of Moyale amidst an ongoing military operation, according to its Twitter account.
We reported earlier how nine civilians were killed during an operation in the town on Saturday.
As a result, the Ethiopian military has said it has suspended several soldiers and launched investigations.
But it seems some residents have taken the decision to flee.
The Red Cross said 2,000 people have arrived in Kenya so far:
Moyale Mayor Aschalew Yohannes told DW Amharic some 50,000 civilians had crossed to Kenya.
The Ethiopian News Agency said soldiers were deployed to Moyale town in the Oromia region to pursue Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) fighters who had crossed into Ethiopia from three locations.
OLF is a secessionist group which the government has branded a terrorist organisation.
Analysis: Nigerian politicians' astonishing expenses
Will Ross
Africa editor, BBC World Service
The National Assembly deliberately made it impossible for Nigerians to learn exactly how much politicians were paid.
For seven years, no budget was published but advocacy groups changed that and some hard to decipher figures were released last year.
It took the outspoken Senator Shehu Sani to lift the lid from the inside.
The salaries, at around $2,000 a month, are relatively modest. But via the back door Nigeria’s senators are receiving some astonishing expense payments for which there is little accountability.
After serving two terms a senator’s expense payments total an eye-watering $3.5m. That is separate from the $500,000 a year that is for constituency projects.
You get a clue as to how some of the money is spent when you visit a senator’s office.
There will always be a queue of people waiting to have a quiet word – often expecting a hand out from the Senator’s deep pockets.
But how much stays in the pockets and how much is paid out – no one knows!
Congo opposition leader 'to return by June'
Exiled Congolese opposition leader Moise Katumbi has promised to return home by June so he can take part in the presidential elections.
Moise Katumbi, who has been living in exile since May 2016, said he would return in order to file his candidacy papers for the long-delayed election, due to take place in December.
However, there is a possibility he will be arrested as soon as he steps foot in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), as he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars for a property deal.
But while he would not be drawn on the exact date he planned to return, he added: "I'm not scared of returning to Congo."
Mr Katumbi was joined by supporters in Johannesburg, South Africa, as he unveiled his new "Together for Change" party, which he hopes will unseat President Joseph Kabila's ruling party come December.
"This fight and the successful transfer of power are national issues... so we have decided to establish a political movement known as 'Together for Change'," Mr Katumbi explained.
Mr Katumbi's impending return to DR Congo was met with scepticism by some - not least, the BBC's Africa editor, who tweeted:
Mr Kabila was supposed to step down from his role as president in 2016, when his mandate ran out.
However, the election has twice been delayed, leading to unrest in the large central African country.
Uganda wife beating MP reveals his wife hit him
A Ugandan MP who called on men to beat their wives has defended his comments to the BBC - revealing his wife had even doled out a slap in his direction on one occassion.
As Africa Live reported earlier, Onesimus Twinamasiko found himself at the centre of controversy after suggesting that "as a man, you need to discipline your wife".
The comments have not been well received in Uganda, where one in five women have been a victim of physical or sexual violence.
Bit in an interview with BBC Focus on Africa, Mr Twinamasiko attempted to clarify his comments with reference to his own marriage, saying:
"I don't mean beatings which cause injuries or death - but a slap - I would feel fine! Because it's calling me to order. We would sit down and sort it out.
"I was slapped once by my wife and it was OK with me, because we sorted out our differences. I also slapped her once. She had wronged me."
Anti-government protest in Guinea
Thousands of people have answered a call by the main opposition party in Guinea to march in the capital, Conarky, to protest against February's disputed local election.
Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) called for the city to come to a "standstill".
Youths erected roadblocks and set fire to tyres in an expression of anger against President Alpha Conde.
The march coincided with growing calls for authorities to reopen schools following a teachers' strike on 12 February.
AFP reports that several hundred demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace, chanting anti-Conde slogans and demanding an end to the school strike.
"How can we accept the silence and contempt of the president when our children have been at home for a month?" a woman is quoted as saying.
Protests erupted after local elections on 4 February, which were won by the ruling the Rally for the Guinean People.
The elections were the country's first at a local level since 2005.
AFP reports that around 12 people have died in the unrest, some of whom were shot dead by police.
Tillerson arrives in Nigeria for whistle-stop tour
The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has landed in Nigeria for what has become a flying visit.
Mr Tillerson arrived in Abuja on Monday afternoon, having already made a brief stop in Chad after leaving Kenya this morning.
Mr Tillerson had originally been meant to spend the night in Nigeria before flying home, but has cut short his visit.
His staff said he had to return to Washington in order to deal with urgent matters back home.
However, he has made an impression.
In Chad, for example, he revealed the US was thinking about lifting a travel ban imposed by his boss, Donald Trump.
Mr Tillerson praised the steps the US ally had made in strengthening control over its security and passports, according to news agency Reuters.
"These steps I think are going to allow us to begin to normalise the travel relationship with Chad," he told reporters.
Six children die in Mozambique boat accident
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
Six children - five of them from the same family - have died when a fishing boat overturned close to a Mozambican tourist resort.
According to the privately-owned television, STV, the vessel went under in bad weather on its way to Vilankulos town from the island of Magaruke in the Indian Ocean.
The maritime authorities in the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane say the boat was carrying 20 people at the time.
The local maritime authorities blamed bad weather for the accident.
Accidents are common on Mozambique's rivers, lakes and sea waters, with most due to bad weather or overloading.
Shock as Nigerian senators pay outs revealed
Nigerians are reacting in shock after it was revealed each senator is given a budget of close to $40,000 (£29,000) a month to be used on expenses of their own choice.
The money is on top of a salary of more than $2,000 a month - not to mention a yearly constituency budget of $500,000.
Nigeria's minimum wage, meanwhile, is just $50 a month.
Senator Shehu Sani, a governing party politician who revealed the figures, is calling for the scrapping of the payments, saying they were a key reason why many people went into politics.
Civil society groups in Nigeria have welcomed his decision to reveal how much they were receiving each month.
Meanwhile, on social media everyday Nigerians - who, up until now, had little hope of discovering the financial arrangements of their MPs - are venting their anger:
Police must deal with pregnant schoolgirls, says Tanzanian official
An official in Tanzania has called for a police crackdown against pregnant schoolgirls.
Arusha Regional Administrative Secretary Richard Kwitega told The Citizen newspaper the authorities were not doing enough about rising pregnancy rates.
According to Mr Kwitega, 333 schoolgirls became pregnant in his district - of whom 81 were still in primary school - in 2016 and 2017.
But instead of suggesting better education may be the best way to reduce the numbers in future, Mr Kwitega revealed his frustration lay with the police.
"Despite reporting the matter to the police, no legal action is taken against a majority of the students," he said.
Last year, Tanzania's President John Magufuli said teen mums should not be allowed to return to school.
A law passed in 2002 allows for the expulsion of pregnant schoolgirls, justifying the decision on the grounds the girls had committed "offences against morality" and "wedlock".
Men who get the girls pregnant face a possible 30 years behind bar, Mr Magufuli has also warned.
Ghana 'to ban' shisha
Ghana is set to ban the smoking of water-pipe tobacco, commonly known as shisha, by the middle of this year, a health official has said, Citifmonline reports.
According to the website, Divine Darlington, from the health ministry,says research by the Ghana Health Service had shown one puff from shisha tube was the equivalent of a whole cigarette.
He said the research revealed the rate of smoking shisha and e-cigarettes among young people has shot up to 5.3%, higher than the traditional use of tobacco which stands at 2.8%, Citifmonline reports. .
Kenya's health ministry banned shisha in December, citing health concerns.
Its health ministry said that violators of the ban would be held liable for a minimum fine of $490 (£346) or imprisonment of up to six months.
Tanzania and Rwanda have also banned shisha.
Malema rejects ANC recall
Julius Malema, the firebrand leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has scoffed at an invitation by President Cyril Ramaphosa to rejoin the ruling party.
In a tweet, he referred to the African National Congress (ANC) as "thing", calling it "dead":
He was expelled from the party, where he had been the head of the national youth league, in 2012.
President Ramaphosa had said during a voter's drive that he would love to see Mr Malema return to the party and that "he [Malema] is still ANC down, deep in his heart", eNCA reports.
Mr Malema has been a vocal critic of ANC and was especially a thorn in the side of former President Jacob Zuma.
How the rise of the digital currency could affect the Kenyan economy
Kenya is one of Africa's top Bitcoin traders.
Many still look at cryptocurrencies with scepticism, but others believe they can take developing economies like Kenya's into the future.
BBC's Newsday presenter Alan Kasujja has been speaking to Michael Kimani, chairman of the Blockchain Association of Kenya.
Mr Kimani says the technology could help people make cross-border payments, or it could help people in the informal economy.
Listen here: