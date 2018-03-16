Africa highlights: Opposition taunts Zuma about orange overalls
By Flora Drury, Joice Etutu, Mirren Gidda, Dickens Olewe, Clare Spencer and Natasha Booty
Banana disease behind Mozambique job losses
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
Mozambican authorities say a fungal infection which eats at banana plants is to blame for at least 2,400 people losing their jobs.
They say Panama disease has hit planations in the northern provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado, across an estimated area of 1,300 hectares.
The country says it is looking for alternative banana varieties which are resistant to the disease.
A spokesman for plant health at Mozambique's ministry of agriculture and food security says:
Burundi prisoners released in mass presidential pardon
Prisoners have been released today in Burundi in a mass political pardon, according to Reuters news agency.
The male prisoners at Mpimba Central Prison, in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, waited behind bunting for their release earlier today:
The photo opportunity continued as Burundian Justice Minister Aimee Laurentine Kanyana gave out food to former prisoners:
The government started releasing a quarter of their prison population in January, reports AFP news agency.
it added that authorities aimed to free some 2,500 prisoners in total.
Ms Kanyana was quoted as saying in January that the pardon was aimed at "relieving prisons to allow those remaining to live in acceptable conditions".
But activist Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa of the Aprodeh prisoners' defence group told AFP that he specifically wanted the release of over 4,000 political prisoners.
Burundi has always denied holding political prisoners.
Who will be Ethiopia's next prime minister?
Ethiopia's ruling coalition is due to meet soon to choose its next leader. That person will automatically become the prime minister. They will be taking on the role at a time of bitter internal wrangles and violent protests.
Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn announced on 15 February that he would resign as both the chairperson of Ethiopia's ruling coalition EPRDF and as prime minister - a position he had held since 2012.
So that leaves the 180-strong EPRDF council to choose the next prime minister.
The top seven contenders for prime minister are Abiy Ahmed, Debretsion Gebremichael, Lema Mergessa, Workneh Gebeyehu, Demeke Mekonnen, Debretsion G Michael and Siraj Fegessa.
Soldiers forcibly remove Somalia's parliamentary guard
Government soldiers have forcibly removed the parliament guard at Somalia's parliament, according to the house speaker.
BBC Somali's Mohamud Abdi reports that the soldiers who are now controlling the area are taking orders from the prime minister. They have replaced the guards who were taking orders from the speaker of the house.
There is currently a power struggle between the prime minister and the speaker of the house who are attempting to impeach each other.
The BBC Somali service says this development could indicate that the conflict between the speaker in the house of parliament and the prime minister is escalating.
Bitcoin beckons for the Resident Presidents
President Olnushambles takes a keen interest in digital currencies in this week's edition of our satirical series Resident Presidents, but President Kibarkingmad is not sure:
Cameroon 'coffin revolution' activist's case on hold
Nduka Orjinmo
BBC Pidgin
Mancho Bibixy, a broadcaster and anglophone activist accused of "threatening Cameroon's sovereignty" for his role in protests, has had his trial adjourned for the thirteenth since his arrest over a year ago.
He first appeared in a coffin at a protest in the western city of Bamenda in November 2016, saying the vessel was symbolic of anglophone Cameroonians “who seemed to have died before their real death” and who therefore should not fear speaking truth to power.
Mr Bibixy was arrested months later in January 2017.
Cameroon's government say Mr Bibixy and others have threatened national sovereignty by “demanding the partition of Cameroon through the creation of the State of Ambazonia".
At a previous hearing, he is reported by the Journal du Cameroun news site as having told the judge:
"I have a heavy heart because Cameroon is on the brink of a civil war. We find ourselves in this situation because our politicians have failed in finding tangible solutions to our problems.”
Call for Niger Delta oil spill investigation to be re-opened
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
Amnesty International has called on the Nigerian government to re-open investigations into 89 oil spills in the Niger Delta.
The campaign group accuses oil companies Shell and Eni of publishing misleading information on the causes and quantities of oil spills in Nigeria’s Niger Delta.
In its report, the campaign group said contrary to claims by Shell and Eni that they are doing everything they can to prevent oil spills, Amnesty’s activists claim the companies often ignore reports of oil spills for months.
They noted that on one occasion Eni took 430 days to respond to one spill, even though Nigeria's regulations require them to respond within 24 hours.
Shell and Eni are expected to respond to the report but they constantly deny any wrong doing.
Amnesty International says it will present its findings to the Nigerian government.
If the report gets the endorsement of the government, it would offer several communities that have suffered oil spills the opportunity to hold the oil companies to account – possibly suing them, for not paying them compensation.
Opposition taunts Zuma about orange overalls
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has joked that he hopes to see former President Jacob Zuma sentenced to prison and dressed as an inmate, telling South African broadcaster SABC, "we will see him in orange overalls":
Prisoners in South Africa wear a distinctive orange uniform with a circular pattern.
Zuma trial: Opposition warns ex-president
South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), which made major gains in 2016's local elections against former President Jacob Zuma's ANC, has warned "there must be no further delay in starting the trial".
The party added in a tweet: "The witnesses are ready, the evidence is strong, and Jacob Zuma must finally have his day in court".
The DA says it will tell party lawyers to "oppose any effort" by Mr Zuma to delay the trial process, and will "fight to ensure the public do not have to carry the cost" of the trial.
Zuma trial: Long court battle awaits
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
As Jacob Zuma is no longer president, he cannot use state resources to support his defence.
But do not get too ahead of yourself - Mr Zuma is known for fighting every single battle right till the end.
Therefore expect some pushback even after this heavy blow.
He is by law allowed to challenge this decision. In other words we might see a delay before any trial actually starts.
And even when the trial begins, it will be long and drawn out.
But for now his political enemies, particularly the opposition, are celebrating that he is closer to facing a judge in court than ever before.
'Beach-grabbing erodes our birth rights'
Fishing communities in Mauritius are complaining that foreign property developers are squeezing them out of beach-side land.
"We want to tell these big corporate companies that they have a responsibility and cannot capitalise on locals being deprived of their birthright to enjoy their beach," one activist tells the BBC's Vumani Mkhize.
Campaign group Aret Kokin Nu Laplaz, which means "Stop Stealing Our Beaches" in Mauritian Creole, are calling on the government to halt sales to developers.
'Long and pointless': Tweeters react to Zuma trial announcement
Tweeters are reacting to the news that corruption charges are going to be reinstated against ex-South African President Jacob Zuma.
Many tweeters mention that Mr Zuma has previously asked for his day in court:
One implies the trial will be long:
Another is skeptical there is any point to having a trial:
Mr Zuma will be prosecuted for 16 charges: 12 fraud charges, one racketeering charge, two corruption charges and one money laundering.
He will appear in the Durban High court. The date is still unknown.
BreakingSA reinstates Zuma corruption charges
Head of South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority Shaun Abrahams has announced he is reinstating corruption charges against South African ex-President Jacob Zuma.
Mr Zuma disputes all allegations against him.
South Africa awaits Zuma corruption announcement
South Africa's chief prosecutor is set to announce any minute now whether he is reinstating corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.
You can watch it live on YouTube:
He faces 18 charges of corruption relating to a government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority shortly before Mr Zuma became president in 2009.
Mr Zuma was forced to resign as president last month.
Angola's dos Santos: My party should choose a new leader
BBC World Service
Angola's former President, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who retained his position as head of the ruling MPLA, says the party should choose a new leader.
Mr Dos Santos was last year succeeded by Joao Lourenco, but held on to significant power through his leadership of the MPLA.
Two of his children, including Africa's richest woman Isabel, have been removed from key positions in recent months.
The Nigerian hip hop star who became a CEO
Nigerian hip-hop star Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI, says becoming the CEO of a record label has made him "sharper".
He is the boss of Chocolate City Music, the same record label the musician is signed on to.
MI, who recently released a new album titled Rendezvous, was speaking about his new role as CEO to the BBC Pidgin Service.
“It has sharpened me mentally,” he said. “It is one of the best things to ever happen to me."
According to MI, record labels are now the ones looking for musicians to sign instead of the other way around.
Man with baby sling sparks Twitter debate
A photo of a man carrying a baby on his back has sparked debate on social media, with some saying it's merely a magazine photoshoot.
Others commended the man for carrying the child in manner which is most commonly seen among women, suggesting his commitment to sharing parenting duties.
They shared pictures of themselves, and of other fathers in South Africa and Nigeria, doing the same:
But one person couldn't resist getting silly.
Air hostess who fell from plane 'had injuries to face'
The air hostess who died after falling from the emergency door of an aeroplane in Uganda was “unconscious but alive” when she was admitted to hospital, a spokesman for the institution has told the BBC.
Edward Zabonna, the public relations officer at Kisubi hospital, said the Emirates flight attendant had injuries "all over her face" and "also had injuries on her knees".
New president tells Mugabe it's time to move on
Zimbabwe "has moved on", President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said in a statement after his predecessor Robert Mugabe called the change in power a "disgrace" which "must be undone".
Speaking publicly for the first time since he left office in November last year, Mr Mugabe criticised President Mnangagwa yesterday for "turning against him":
President Mnagagwa responded today in a statement which he also tweeted, saying the former president "is entitled to express himself freely, as is the case for any private citizen".
It continues: "The nation has moved on. Our focus at this time shall remain on preparing for free, fair and credible elections in 2018".
Nigeria arms imports rise
Stephanie Hegarty
BBC Africa, Lagos
In the past four years, the import of arms by African countries has dropped by 22%, according to a report on the global arms industry by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
But in Nigeria arms imports rose by 42% in the same time period.
The overstretched Nigerian military is facing three separate security crises - the war against Islamist militants Boko Haram in the north, intercommunal clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farming communities all across its middle belt and the threat of militancy in the oil-producing south.
The report looked at the biggest exporters and importers around the world.
The US came out on top as the world's biggest exporter while India, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are the top importers.
Only three African countries - Algeria, Morocco and Egypt - appear on the list of top 40 arms importers.
Top African university to investigate sexual harassment
Uganda's prestigious Makerere University has responded to students' complaints of sexual harassment by forming an investigation committee.
In January, a report released by an independent committee mandated by Uganda's president said that over 50% of female and about 40% of male students interviewed called sexual harassment a major cause of discontent on Makarere's campus.
The new team of five professors, which is to investigate all complaints by students and those brought by the general public, should have a report of their findings ready in two months.
Sylvia Tamale, who has been picked to lead the committee, is an outspoken women’s rights advocate, academic and the first ever female dean of the School of Law.
The announcement has been made at a press conference which is also being live tweeted:
One student who says a lecturer attempted to rape her told the BBC that university officials insulted her and "called her stupid" after she reported the attack.
She was left disappointed when the university senate committee formed to investigate her case concluded that there had been "an environment of sexual harassment", but told her nonetheless to return to class and be taught by her alleged attacker.
The student turned down the offer and never resumed her studies, saying it was "unjust" to return her to that "hostile environment" without any punitive action for the teacher.
Makere University says it has sacked five lecturers since 2006 for sexual harassment, and hopes the new committee with "completely deal with" the problem.
African countries demand antique ivory ban
Alastair Leithead
BBC Africa correspondent
Three African countries that are home to the bulk of the continent’s elephants have signed a petition asking Britain and the rest of the EU to ban the legal trade in antique ivory.
At a wildlife summit in Botswana, the country’s president Ian Khama said a complete trade ban would help protect the remaining elephants.
He and the presidents of Uganda and Gabon have put their names to a global petition calling for the end of legal trade – such as that involving antique ivory.
He criticised the US president Donald Trump for lifting a ban on hunting trophies saying he was “encouraging poaching”.
Thousands of African elephants continue to be killed by poachers every year despite international efforts to stop the trade in ivory.
Botswana is the last sanctuary for the animals – half of Africa’s elephants are found here and just over its borders.
Many conservationists believe that the only way to save the last remaining elephants in Africa is to stop all trade in ivory.
Somali president 'sacks 18 military generals'
BBC Monitoring
The world through its media
Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo appears to have has fired 18 military generals.
A military source close to Villa Somalia - the presidential palace - has told local media that only four out of the 22 generals in the army, were spared.
Mr Farmajo intends to inject fresh blood into the military ranks as part of his ongoing security reforms.
Mr Farmajo has moved his office to the Ministry of Defence to monitor the changes he is making to the armed forces.
Girl dies after falling into pit latrine
A five-year-old girl has died after falling into a pit toilet at a primary school in South Africa, reports South African news site News 24.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is quoted as saying: "The death of a child in such an undignified manner is completely unacceptable, and incredibly disturbing."
The site goes on to report that the circumstances around Viwe Jali's death were not immediately clear and police in Eastern Cape are investigating it.
Another five-year-old fell to his death in South Africa not long ago.
In 2014, another five-year-old Michael Komape drowned in a pit latrine at a South African primary school. His parents went on to sue the previous basic education minister.
Air hostess 'falls to death from plane' in Uganda
A flight attendant who fell from the emergency door of a parked aeroplane in Uganda's Entebbe airport on Wednesday has died, AFP reports.
The woman died before the ambulance carrying her reached Kisubi hospital 16km (10 miles) away, AFP quotes hospital spokesman Francis Sekandi as saying.
"We received her from the Civil Aviation Authority in an ambulance, but she was already dead," he said.
Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority said an investigation into the incident has been opened, AFP reports.
In a statement it said the Emirates flight attendant "appeared to have opened the emergency door" and unfortunately "fell off an aircraft that had safely landed and parked".
Uganda's Daily Monitor newspaper has also quoted unnamed sources as saying the woman appeared to have jumped intentionally from the plane.
AFP quotes a statement from Emirates airlines as saying: "A member of our cabin crew unfortunately fell from an open door while preparing the aircraft for boarding".
The Dubai-based airline has promised its "full cooperation" with the investigation.
Mnangagwa’s neck tie auctions for $15,000
Beverly Ochieng
BBC Monitoring
A neck tie belonging to Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s has been snapped after for $15,000 (£10,750) after it made a surprise appearance at an auction in Victoria Falls.
Mr Mnangagwa was speaking as the guest of honour at the Chief Executive Officers Africa Roundtable in the resort town when the director of ceremonies apparently spotted an opportunity.
He asked the politician to remove his tie, which was then promptly bought by Tafadzva Musarara, chairman of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe.
Luckily for the smartly-dressed Mr Mnangagwa, he did not have to go without a tie for long.
He was quickly handed two more, one of which was branded with the US flag, said to symbolise Mr Mnangagwa's mantra, "Zimbabwe is open for business".
The state-owned Chronicle newspaper said on its website the money would be donated to the local hospital.
President Mnangagwa came into power following a military takeover that ousted long-serving leader Robert Mugabe.
He has been particularly keen on restoring investor confidence in Zimbabwe after decades of economic isolation and mismanagement.
However, it has not impressed the leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change – Tsvangirai (MDC-T) Nelson Chamisa, who had been visiting Harare Hospital.
South African teen invents fire-proof shack
A 17-year-old South African schoolgirl has invented a shack which will not go up into flames if a fire was started inside.
Gabriella Mogale, of the Collegiate Girls' High School in Port Elizabeth, won a gold medal at the 2017 Eskom’s regional Expo for Young Scientists.
According to a post on the competition's Facebook page, she was inspired by the fires which ravaged the seaside town of Knysna last year.
Shack fires are a huge problem in South Africa, so the invention could be truly life-saving.
In an interview, she said: “You never think you would create or do something great until you do it and, having come from a disadvantaged background, I have always wanted to be that person who is going to change the lives of someone who was like me.”
Lassa fever outbreak in Liberia
Jonathan Paye-Layleh
BBC Africa, Monrovia
Liberia's Ministry of Health has revealed it is fighting to control an outbreak of Lassa fever which has killed two people since the beginning of March.
A spokesman told the BBC the two confirmed victims were a 57-year old woman and a 44-year-old man.
The two cases happend in the central city of Gbarnga and the capital Monrovia respectively, which are almost 200km (125 miles) apart.
According to the ministry, both had sought treatment at a number of health centres where they were treated for malaria and typhoid.
An official of the ministry, Yatta Wapoe, told the BBC the outbreak seems under control, as all of the 109 suspected cases had tested negative.
They will be officially declared free of the disease by the 25 March.
Spread mainly by rats, Lassa Fever has been endemic for years in the parts of Liberia close to the border with Guinea;
The disease’s symptoms include hiccup, abdominal pains, bloody stool and the oozing of blood after injections.
Egyptian teen's Nottingham death sparks anger
UK police are keeping "an open mind" about whether a fatal attack on an Egyptian student in Nottingham which sparked outrage in her home country was racially motivated.
Mariam Moustafa, 18, died on Wednesday after being attacked by a group in Nottingham on 20 February.
The hashtag "Mariam's rights will not be lost" has been trending in Egypt.
Egypt's prosecutor-general has requested information about the probe into her death by British officials, according to BBC Monitoring.
Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: "At this time, from our investigation, there is no information to suggest that the assault was motivated by hate but we continue to keep an open mind."
Before Miss Moustafa's death, police arrested a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. She was released on conditional bail.
SA's Danish 'FGM' man gets two life sentences
A Danish man whose freezer was found to contain women's genitalia has been given two life sentences by a South African court.
Peter Frederiksen was found guilty of rape, production and possession of child pornography in November last year.
He was also convicted of assaulting his wife Anna Matseliso Molise, who was due to testify against her husband before she was fatally shot four times outside her home in Maseru, Lesotho.
The charge of conspiracy to murder was added to Frederiksen's long list of offences for which he was found guilty.
But the charges relating to mutilating women were dropped, due to a loophole in South African law.
The case attracted international attention after police found 21 women's body parts in his freezer in Bloemfontein in 2015.
The BBC's Milton Nkosi reported at the time that they were all neatly labelled in plastic bags with a date, the name of a woman and where she was from.
Sitting in Bloemfontein High Court today, Judge Johann Daffue said he had "never felt so disgusted" as he did after reading Frederiken's diaries and watching videos he owned.
According to local news site OFM, Judge Daffue said Frederiksen - who is wanted in his own country on arms charges - needed to be removed from society for the safety of women and children.
Frederiksen's lawyer says they plan to appeal.
Zimbabwe national guilty of Grenfell Tower fraud
A Zimbabwean woman who said she lost her home and husband in London's Grenfell Tower fire has been found guilty of fraud.
Joyce Msokeri, 47, filled a room at Kensington's Hilton hotel with donations after saying she was a grief-stricken victim of the disaster.
Southwark Crown Court heard data showed the 47-year-old's phone had never been used near the Grenfell site.
Msokeri, who now lives in Sutton, was convicted of three counts of fraud and a charge of possessing a false document.
As well as claiming goods, accommodation and cash handouts, worth a total of £19,000, Msokeri concocted an elaborate ploy to claim insurance on her fictitious partner's death, the court heard.
Read the whole story here.
Two female suicide bombers die and nine hurt in attack on Maiduguri
Two female suicide bombers have been confirmed dead after a failed suicide attack in the city of Maiduguri, Nigeria.
The attack took place on Wednesday evening and injured nine civilians.
Local reports say the women detonated their vests after being denied entry into the area by security personnel.
In a statment Borno State Police said: “Two female suicide bombers in an attempt to infiltrate the Alikaramanti area, after Giwa Barracks, were intercepted by security operatives on duty, but they hurriedly detonated the IED strapped to their bodies, killing themselves and injuring nine others.”
He added “Corpses and injured victims have been evacuated to the hospital and normalcy restored.”
Two soldiers killed in renewed Fulani-farmer violence
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
At least two soldiers were killed on Wednesday in renewed violence between herders and farmers in central Nigeria's Plateau state.
The soldiers had been sent to quell the violence between the Miango community and herdsmen at Rafiki village, but came under attack.
Two of them were killed during a fierce battle, while two other soldiers were wounded and rushed to a military hospital in Jos.
Reports indicate that two policemen and some other civilians were also killed, with many wounded and some houses burned to the ground.
This is the second week of clashes in the volatile Plateau state. The Nigerian army in a statement said 23 dead bodies were discovered in Mararaba Dare area after gunmen opened fire.
Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the clashes. Meanwhile, the Plateau state government has ordered movement restriction and impose dusk to dawn curfew on the area.
Cameroon holds first cabinet meeting since 2015
Cameroon's ageing president has called his first cabinet meeting since 2015.
Paul Biya, who has ruled the country since 1982, has called his council of ministers to Unity Palace, news agency Reuters said.
However, it is not known what they will be talking about at the closed door meetings.
Reuters suggests little discussion is expected, as Mr Biya, 85, has ruled the central African country with zero tolerance for dissent and has ruled virtually by decree since taking power.
It seems relatively likely the cabinet meeting will at least touch on the Anglophone separatist movement in the west, which has left many dead.
However, the last meeting reportedly focused on "accelerat[ing] preparations for the important sports celebrations", which were football compettitions the country was due to host in 2016 and 2019.
Mr Biya has met ministers in the intervening years, Reuters said, although these get-togethers often happened at the airport before he went on holiday.
In February, the Organised Crime and Corruption Project released a report which calculated that he had spent some four-and-a-half years outside Cameroon during his tenure as leader.
Heavy rain in Nairobi causes flooding
Thousands of people have reportedly been left stranded in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi after heavy rain in the city.
Civilians were seen trying to shield themselves in bus shelters and makeshift sanctums.
According to local reports, residents have criticised the government for failing to adequately prepare for the weather.
"Year in year out, we complain of flooding whenever there is down pour and this time it’s not any different," a woman told Kenya's Standard newspaper.
"The rains were forecasted weeks ago but it seems not enough has been done to avoid flooding,”
Despite all the havoc caused by the weather, some social media users have been wondering why the rainfall has not been harvested for later use.
Ghana's Atsu launches fundraising drive for orphan's school
Stanley Kwenda
BBC Africa
Ghana and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu said he would like to use the story of his own childhood to highlight the dangers of child labour and human trafficking faced by many young children in his country.
Atsu said the struggles he faced to make it as a professional footballer is a good example of the lived realities of children in Ghana.
"Growing up in Ghana I had a very difficult situation. I had no money to buy food or to get shelter. It was very difficult for me and my family," Atsu explained.
The 26-year-old said he knew he was "lucky to come out of the situation" - but was more than aware others had not had his luck.
As a result, he has decided to help build a school attached to an orphanage which cares for 50 children in his home country.
Speaking an event he organised in Newcastle, together with charity organisation, Arms Around the Child, last night, he revealed he hoped to raise £50,000 for the scheme.
"We are seeing a lot of children suffering from child trafficking and child labour so we are working hard to get them out of this situation and give them better education," Atsu, who earns a reported £10,000 a week, said.
"I think it's very important for footballers to get involved because they can inspire a lot of people to help in charity causes."
His Senegalese teammate Mohamed Diame agreed.
"Footballers are privileged people so it's important to share and give support and never forget the people in Africa," he said.
"Helping others should be a normal thing because God tells us that we have to share," Diame added.