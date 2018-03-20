Africa today: Egypt 'bans Uber' after taxi drivers complain
By Natasha Booty, Dickens Olewe and Clare Spencer
And, on the day the world said goodbye to the last ever male northern white rhino, we leave you with this picture of Sudan the rhino with one of his dedicated carers.
Mixed reception for French president's language mission
France's President Emmanuel Macron has announced ambitious plans to extend the international influence of the French language, which he sees as key to boosting France's presence on the world stage.
French is the fifth-most spoken language globally, according to the International Organisation of La Francophonie, after Mandarin, English, Spanish and either Arabic or Hindi.
Africa is home to the world's biggest French-speaking population, with 31 of the continent's 54 nations having French as an official language - a legacy of French and Belgian colonial power.
In today's speech marking International Francophonie Day, President Macron quoted Burundian author Gaël Faye as saying the idea of the "francophonie" wasn't relevant to many young people, to whom it represented old portraits of French and African presidents.
President Macron appears to be on a mission to change that attitude.
He also called international French secondary schools the "backbone" of French teaching, saying he wants to double the number of students enrolled. Currently 350,000 pupils are taught at 500 such institutions internationally.
French-Moroccan novellist Leïla Slimani will lead the campaign to internationalise French.
But other francophone African writers are more sceptical.
Congolese author Alain Mabanckou, who is also a university professor in the US, reportedly turned down an invitation by Macron to be involved, saying France first needed to "prove" it had renounced colonialism.
News site The Local also reports that Cameroonian philosopher Achille Mbembe and French-Djiboutian author and scholar Abdourahman Waberi have expressed similar concerns.
Ghana 'denies allowing US military base'
The Ghanaian news site Joy Online says it has intercepted documents which show an agreement has been approved by cabinet to allow the US to use Ghana as a military base.
Joy Online said documents appeared to show that negotiations with the US lasted at least eight months, and the cabinet approved the deal on 8 March.
But both the US and Ghana deny this, says AFP news agency.
Ghana's defence minister Dominic Nitiwul told AFP that it was "not true" Washington wanted a more permanent presence in the country.
Similarly, the US Embassy in Accra said in a statement that Washington had "not requested, nor does it plan to establish a military base or bases in Ghana".
It added that joint exercises were planned for this year "which require access to Ghanaian bases by US participants".
Mr Eazi: 'I feel the need to represent everywhere'
Like Davido and Wizkid before him, Mr Eazi is winning fans internationally as Afrobeats becomes mainstream in the US and UK.
"I feel the need to represent everywhere," he tells the BBC's Hannah Ajala.
The 26-year-old Nigerian artist moved to Ghana at the age of 15, and his Nigerian and Ghanaian fans on social media have a jokey rivalry about which country can claim him.
"Oh, is he Nigerian? Is he Ghanaian?," Mr Eazi says he is used to people asking the question and that it is part of his brand.
What's next for the rising star, who has already collaborated with big names like Sarkodie and performed internationally?
"I want records in the Top 10 - in the UK, America and Europe."
Watch the interview below:
Cambridge Analytica's Kenya election role 'must be investigated'
A full investigation must be carried out into a UK consultancy firm which helped take Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta to victory, the main opposition coalition has told the BBC.
National Super Alliance (Nasa) official Norman Magaya accused Cambridge Analytica and the ruling party of trying to "subvert the people's will".
Cambridge Analytica bosses were apparently caught on camera boasting of the control they had exerted in Kenya.
The company denies any wrongdoing.
There was no immediate comment from Mr Kenyatta's Jubilee Party.
Cambridge Analytica first hit the headlines after helping US President Donald Trump to his shock win in 2016. However,questions are now being raised around the world over its methods- including the use of data harvested from people's Facebook pages.
Before they helped Mr Trump, however, the company was active in Kenya, using the work it did for Mr Kenyatta's successful 2013 election as one of its case studies.
According to the website, it conducted a "large-scale research project", sampling 47,000 people, which provided a profile including things like "key national and local political issues, levels of trust in key politicians, voting behaviours/intentions, and preferred information channels".
Nigeria recalls police officers on private guarding duties
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
Nigeria’s police chief has ordered the withdrawal of all police officers attached to private individuals and companies.
He says this is as a result of the security challenges in the country.
There are indications that some 150,000 Nigerian police officers of total workforce of around 400,000 are deployed to individuals and private organisations.
This is not the first time a Nigerian police chief has recalled police officers from guarding private individuals. But to date such orders have never been implemented.
At a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja, the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris said all state commissioners of police must comply with the orders immediately.
Nigeria, which has a population of nearly 200 million people, faces serious security challenges.
In the north-east Boko Haram's insurgency remains dominant. Clashes between herdsmen and farmers are on the rise in central Nigeria. While in the south-east, agitation among separatists is growing, and militant activities in the oil-rich Niger delta are a concern.
Added to this are communal clashes, kidnappings and armed robberies across major cities in the country.
Analysts say assigning police officers to guard a few individuals while millions of Nigerians live under daily threats of crisis and criminality exposes the inability of Nigeria's police force.
Why are white rhinos so rare?
The world's last surviving male northern white rhino, called Sudan, has died after months of ill health, as we reported earlier.
Rhinoceroses - of which there are five species - are the second-largest land mammal after elephants.
The white rhinoceros consists of two sub-species: the southern white rhino and the much rarer and critically endangered northern white rhino.
Sudan, who was the equivalent of 90 in human years, was the last surviving male of the rarer variety after the natural death of a second male in late 2014.
The subspecies' population in Uganda, Central African Republic, Sudan and Chad was largely wiped out during the poaching crisis of the 1970s and 1980s.
Poaching was fuelled by demand for rhino horn for use in traditional Chinese medicine, and for dagger handles in Yemen.
The last few dozen wild northern white rhinos in the Democratic Republic of Congo had been killed by the early 2000s.
By 2008, the northern white rhino was considered extinct in the wild, according to WWF, the global environment campaign.
Kidnappings on the rise in Cameroon
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
Cameroon is witnessing an increase in kidnappings.
Last week an armed group kidnapped two Tunisians working at a construction site in Cameroon's South-West region.
Meanwhile a top civil servant abducted over the weekend was freed early this week.
In February, a separatist group claimed they kidnapped a divisional officer, Namata Diteng.
Also in February, an administrative official was snatched by armed men near Batibo, 40km (25 miles) west of the city of Bamenda.
If these too have been carried out by English-speaking separatists, it means kidnapping has become their new line of action. They used to attack the security forces.
The past year has seen regular unrest peaking in January when 47 separatists, including their leader Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, were extradited from Nigeria.
Separatists from English-speaking parts of Cameroon accuse the Francophone majority of discrimination.
Malawi’s electronic one-man band
Faith Mussa is an Afro-soul singer, songwriter and guitarist, combining older sounds with newer production techniques.
Here he performs live in the BBC Focus on Africa studio and describes how he has developed as an artist, including his appearance at Glastonbury music festival last year.
"The connections I made there have shaped the music I'm making now," he explains:
Egypt 'bans Uber'
An Egyptian court has banned ride hailing apps Uber and Careem, according to AFP news agency.
The court has accepted a petition asking the government to stop licensing Uber and Careem activities in Egypt, AFP explains.
Taxi drivers had complained that the drivers for both services did not need to pay the hefty fees to operate transportation vehicles.
The news agency adds that Egyptians who complained about taxi drivers refusing to turn on their meters or their air conditioning had switched to the ride sharing apps.
Kagame opens free trade talks
Rwanda's president Paul Kagame has opened the talks in his capital around free trade, as this tweet from the African Union shows:
One tweeter picked out a cutting remark he made:
Nigeria has pulled out of the talks which could lead to a free trade agreement to reduce trade tariffs and import quotas between African countries.
Leaders arrive for Africa free trade talks
Matthew Davies
Editor, BBC Africa Business Report
African leaders are arriving in Rwanda's capital Kigali to sign a deal which could see the establishment of a free trade area on the continent.
Zimbabwe's president tweeted pictures showing himself addressing the talks:
Under a free trade area agreement, all 54 countries in Africa would have to agree to reduce the trade tariffs and import quotas between each other and boost intra-African trade.
The African continental free trade area has been talked about for years, if not decades.
Those excited about the deal say it'll boost trade and create jobs.
But the process has already seen some glitches.
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari isn't going to Kigali - officials from Africa's largest economy said more time was needed to discuss the deal with business leaders back home.
There are already red flags being raised by the unions - they say unfettered access by foreign workers to their labour markets would cause problems, as people gravitate towards the continent's stronger economies.
There's also a concern that countries with comparatively weaker import regulations could be used by a country outside Africa as a springboard to move cheaper goods into the continent.
Opening up about mental health in Uganda
Mental health is not something that is talked about much in Uganda. People find it difficult to share their experiences with family or friends because of the social stigma attached to conditions like depression, bipolar disorder and dementia.
Liz Kakooza and Sarah Tushemereirwe have decided to talk openly about their struggles with mental health issues.
BBC Newsday's David Whitty asked them why they want to encourage a public conversation:
SA politician apologises for filmed assault
A South African opposition politician who was filmed assaulting a journalist outside parliament today has admitted his actions were "inappropriate".
"I accept that my impatience with the gentlemen was inappropriate," EFF Deputy Leader Floyd Shivambu says in the statement.
He adds that he regrets the incident and will write an "official apology on the scuffle because I believe it was not supposed to happen".
Mr Shivambu tweeted the full statement:
Ethiopians refuse to return after shooting
Emmanuel Igunza
BBC Africa, Nairobi
The Ethiopian government says it will begin repatriating thousands of refugees who have fled into Kenya over the past week.
More than 40,000 people left the town of Moyale after 10 people were there killed on Saturday, the Ethiopian government says. Of those who fled, 10,000 crossed the border into Kenya, the Red Cross says.
Ethiopian authorities say the shooting was a botched security operation.
I spoke to 21-year-old Guyo Jarso who was shot twice. One bullet grazed his side, and another passed through his arm.
“It is the Ethiopian soldiers who shot us. They started firing at people,“ he told me.
Mr Guyo eventually found his way across the border and into Kenya. I met him at the local health centre in Somare where he is receiving further treatment.
“I will never go back there. It's my home but life is much more precious,” he said.
Officials say civilians were killed by mistake during an operation to track down members of the Oromo Liberation Front, which is outlawed in Ethiopia.
The Ethiopian government says soldiers involved in the operation have been arrested and are being investigated.
The Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya Dina Mufti told the BBC that it was "an unfortunate incident that created fear among our nationals".
But insisted that “it's definitely time for them to go back home”.
UN Refugee Agency’s emergency response co-ordinator Burton Wagacha told me that there is not adequate health and water available at the Kenyan camps for the people fleeing.
Even so, back at the camps, people are bracing themselves for a much longer stay.
Dima Godana and her friends are laying down fresh foundations for their future in Kenya.
“It is not a foreign enemy that is killing us but our very own government. If that government is still in power we are not going back. But if this government is removed we will go back."
It is a sentiment that people keep repeating. They say though home is so near, peace and security in Ethiopia are so far.
South Africa suspends tax boss
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Johannesburg
The head of tax collection in South Africa has been suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who accused him of failing the organisation and the country.
The move against Tom Moyane is being seen by some as a crucial step towards restoring public confidence after years of controversy during the era of President Zuma.
In an angry letter, President Ramaphosa said South African Revenue Service (SARS) boss Tom Moyane had failed to deal with a major corruption scandal, and had brought the institution into "serious disrepute", weakening its ability to collect taxes in an increasingly cash-strapped nation.
Concern was raised over how Mr Moyane handled the resignation of Jonas Makwakwa - the former head of business and individual tax accused of money laundering - because he failed to immediately report it to the finance minister, the presidency said.
Mr Moyane had earlier insisted he had done nothing wrong and would take the matter to court. President Ramaphosa said he was ready for that.
This is a key battle for South Africa’s new leader, as he tries to exert his authority, and deal with the murky legacy of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.
Mr Zuma was accused of failing to handle his own tax affairs properly, and of seeking to break the independence of the revenue service – allegations he’s denied.
SA politician caught on video assaulting journalist
Video footage of a South African politician assaulting a journalist outside parliament today is being shared online.
The two men have been identified as the Deputy Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party Floyd Shivambu and Adrian de Kock - a reporter for Afrikaans language website Netwerk24.
Other journalists at the scene say the scuffle broke out when Mr de Kock tried to take a photograph of Mr Shivambu. Mr de Kock told a reporter from the Mail & Guardian that he had also asked the politician a question about the opposition. He says the politician then "grabbed" him "by the throat", saying "you don't have my permission" to take photographs.
Mr Shivambu has not yet commented.
But it has been condemned by a group which represents journalists which has issued a statement on Twitter saying "any journalist has the full right photograph and ask questions of any public representative".
The Parliamentary Press Gallery Association adds that it will seek an apology from Mr Shivambu and pursue disciplinary action.
Apology over assuming Kenyan will become prostitute
A Swedish woman has apologised after she came under heavy criticism in the Kenyan press for posting on Instagram that a girl she met in Kenya would grow up to become a prostitute.
Jossa Johansson originally wrote the comment on this picture:
Jossa Johansson wrote this about the young girl she met in the poor area of Nairobi, Kibera:
"One of the most happiest moments in your life was probably when you met me and my friends."
She went on to delete the comment but the Citizen kept a screen grab of it, along with many tweeters.
This Kenyan tweeter says it is the equivalent of slum tourism:
She replaced her comment in English with a comment in Swedish where she apologised and called the experience a wake-up call.
She explained: "People in the slum area told us that it is common for children to sell their bodies to make money."
But she went on to say: "It was stupid of me to write about this girl’s life and I admit it was disrespectful."
Undertakers raise money to pay Zuma's legal fees
A group of funeral directors in South Africa are raising money for to pay for former President Jacob Zuma's legal fees as he prepares to face a corruption trial, reports Times Live.
The National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) describes itself on its Facebook page as a "funeral association representing the majority of the black and previously disadvantaged funeral businesses".
It has been criticised in the past for saying no white or Indian funeral parlours should be allowed to carry out burials in Durban's black communities.
News site Times Live reports that the organisation recently hosting a gala dinner "to honour the former president for reviving radical economic transformation and promoting expropriation of land without compensation".
Last male northern white rhino dies
The world's last surviving male northern white rhino has died after months of ill health, his carers said.
Sudan, 45, lived at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. He was put to sleep on Monday after age-related complications worsened significantly.
The conservancy tweet their "great sadness":
His death leaves only two females - his daughter and granddaughter - of the subspecies alive in the world.
Hope for preserving the northern white rhino now lies in developing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) techniques.
French police hold ex-president Sarkozy
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been taken into police custody for questioning over allegations that he received campaign funding from the late Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi.
Police are investigating alleged irregularities over the financing of his 2007 presidential campaign.
The allegations came from a French-Lebanese businessman, Ziad Takieddine, and some former Gaddafi regime officials.
Police have questioned him previously. A former aide, Alexandre Djouhri, was arrested in London recently.
In 2013 France opened an investigation into allegations that his campaign had benefited from illicit funds from Gaddafi. Mr Sarkozy has denied wrongdoing.
Somali teen politely declines deputy commissioner job
Darod Farah
BBC Monitoring
A 16-year-old student in Somalia has rejected a request for him to become a deputy commissioner of the south-eastern state of Hirshabelle.
Feisal Abdullahi Omar was asked by the states's Minister for Internal Affairs Mohamed Ali Adle.
He said that the appointment came after people visited his father and asked them to propose a representative for a clan seminar.
But he rejected the offer saying - saying he was not able to manage the post.
He added that there are serious challenges in his home region.
Gambole is 50km (31 miles) west of Jowhar and is controlled by the al-Qaeda-linked militant group al-Shabab which has recently increased its attacks on government and African Union troops.
'Nigerian army ignored warnings about Dapchi attack'
Stephanie Hegarty
BBC Africa, Lagos
Campaign group Amnesty International says that the Nigerian army ignored repeated warnings of an attack on Dapchi town, hours before 110 schoolchildren were kidnapped from the government girl's school.
They said they spoke to 23 different local leaders who said they saw the militants in the vicinity on the day of the attack.
The local leaders alerted the Nigerian army to the presence of a convoy of militants in a village called Gumsa, about 30km (18 miles) from Dapchi town.
That was early on Monday 19 February. Later that evening, militants attacked the school on at least nine vehicles, kidnapping 110 children.
Amnesty claim the attack was reported as it happened but still the army failed to respond.
Nigeria's army spokesman said that the government has set up a committee to investigate the security lapse which lead to the kidnapping and urged Amnesty to submit its findings to them.
In a press release a week after the attack, the army admitted it had pulled out of Dapchi town a few days before the kidnapping. They claimed troops were required elsewhere and Dapchi was considered safe.
It has been a month since the kidnapping and parents of the missing girls still have no information on where their daughters might be.
Last week President Muhammadu Buhari said his government was pursuing negotiations with the militants instead of pursuing them by force.
The kidnapping and its aftermath echoes the infamous abduction of the Chibok girls in 2014, 100 of whom are still missing.
And we leave you with this picture from the streets of Liberia's capital, Monrovia:
Husband-wife murder trial opens in Nigeria
Habiba Adamu
BBC Africa, Abuja
A murder trial has opened in Nigeria into the death of a prominent politician's son, Bilyaminu Haliru Bello.
The victim's wife, Maryam Sanda, is one of the four people accused of stabbing him to death last October.
The couple have a ten-month-old baby, Nigeria's Daily Post has reported.
The case hit the headlines in Nigeria in part because Mr Bello, 35, was the son of veteran politician Mohammed Haliru Bello, the former chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
Because a principal witness was not present at the court, the case has been adjourned until 19 April.
Canada to send troops to Mali
BBC World Service
The Canadian government says it will send troops and transport helicopters to join the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.
A date has not yet been fixed for the deployment which is due to include female soldiers.
Eighteen months ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a commitment to increase Canada's contribution to UN peacekeeping missions, but his government has been criticised for being slow to deliver on the pledge.
The deployment to Mali will be Canada's first in Africa since 1994 when a small contingent of Canadian peacekeepers was left traumatised by the horrific events of the Rwanda genocide.
Is Mo Salah the king of EPL?
Egyptian striker Mohammed Salah is arguably the best player in the English Premier League this season.
He has scored 30 goals in 43 appearances and has 10 assists.
Only one other African player has scored more in a single campaign.
Guess who is looking over his shoulder.
Kenya struggling to patch up cracked road
Authorities in Kenya have been struggling for several days to fix a massive gulf that has split one of the country's main roads in Mahi Mahiu area in the Rift Valley, following heavy rains.
The road has given way several times despite several attempts to fix it.
A local TV station has shared a birds-eye view of the damage and the ongoing work to patch up the road.
Many people have blamed the ongoing heavy rains for the damage on the road.
Geologist David Adede has however told the NTV station that the massive crack is part of ongoing tectonic shifts that will one day result in the continent splitting in two.
He adds that the gulf has been growing at a "rate of two centimetres per year".
Watch his comments below:
Payout for families of 'tortured' psychiatric patients in SA
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Johannesburg
The South African health authorities have been ordered to pay the families of psychiatric patients who died after being "tortured" in what amounted to "death traps".
That conclusion came from a retired judge investigating the death of 144 psychiatric patients in 2016.
At the end of a lengthy public hearing, the judge ordered the state to pay each family £70,000 ($98,000) in compensation.
Retired judge Dikgang Motseneke said the health authorities had acted cruelly and irrationally, in moving patients out of their private care centre, and into a network of what he called unregulated “death traps".
The 144 deaths were found to be a direct result.
Many of the deaths were due to pneumonia, dehydration and diarrhoea.
The police are now expected to investigate senior officials for possible fraud, after the judge rejected their explanations as “untrue”.
This has been a revealing, and traumatic process for South Africa.
But today’s groundbreaking judgment has been hailed by some as a defining moment – forcing a government too prone to passing the buck to take responsibility for its actions, and for its most vulnerable citizens.
An encouraging end, then, to a traumatic process. But even now, another 44 patients are still missing.
US robots 'set to take' African jobs
Within less than two decades it will be cheaper to operate robots in US factories than hire workers in Africa, a new report warns.
Falling automation costs are predicted to cause job losses as manufacturers return to richer economies.
Some analysts say poorer countries could be less impacted by this trend, however the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) suggests otherwise.
But its report adds African nations have time to prepare for the change.
"African countries must not shy away from manufacturing, but instead prepare by increasing access to internet, investing in technical skills and promoting technological innovation," said Karishma Banga a senior research officer at ODI.
ODI's report, Digitalisation and the Future of Manufacturing in Africa, found that in furniture manufacturing, the cost of operating robots and 3D printers in the US will be cheaper than Kenyan wages by 2034.
In Ethiopia, ODI predicts robotic automation will be cheaper than Ethiopian workers between 2038 and 2042.
Nigeria arrests 'wanted gunrunner'
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
Nigeria's secret police says it has arrested a notorious gunrunner who has been on its wanted list for the last ten years.
Jonah Abbey is allegedly involved in the arms and ammunition trade and is believed to supply weapons to militant groups across Nigeria.
Mr Abbey, who was arrested alongside his driver Agyo Saviour, allegedly supplied arms to criminal groups - many of whom are located in the oil-rich Niger Delta, the south-east and parts of central Nigeria.
His arrest could be the first major link to explaining the sources of arms to militant groups as well as kidnappers and armed banditry syndicates in parts of the country.
Many people have been killed following a series of armed conflict in parts of the country.
The police recently linked the suspect to a movement of arms and ammunition from Konduga in Borno state where Islamist militant group Boko Haram is active, to Taraba state – an area prone to clashes between herdsmen and farmers.
According to the secret police, there are indications that Mr Abbey sources arms from Cameroon and parts of the north-east of Nigeria.
He has denied the allegations and is expected to be charged in court after police investigations.
UN: DR Congo security forces killed then hid protesters
The UN Commission for Human Rights has accused the Congolese military and police of killing 47 demonstrators over the past year and attempting to cover up the atrocities by removing the bodies.
A statement said the Congolese authorities were quashing dissent at all costs and there was an urgent need for an independent judicial investigation.
There have been numerous protests following President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down when his mandate expired over a year ago.
Analysts say the political uncertainty is fuelling conflict in the east of the country.
The teenager with a zoo in his mouth
As a boy, Justice Osei from Ghana discovered he had an unusual talent: imitating the sounds of his sheep, goats and other local wildlife.
Since then he has taught himself many more, and now has more than 50 species in his vocal menagerie. He performed some of them for BBC Pidgin.
Watch it here:
Gupta private jet is grounded by SA court order
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
A High Court in Johannesburg ordered that a private jet belonging to the controversial Gupta family be grounded.
The Gupta family have a lease agreement with a Canadian credit agency, Export Development Canada (EDC), for a Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft.
EDC brought the application against the Guptas in a dispute on the lease agreement in a UK court relating to the jet valued at $41m.
The request by EDC was for the court here in South Africa to ground the plane until a final order was made.
The Gupta family have been accused of abusing their close relationship to former president Jacob Zuma in which they allegedly had undue influence over government officials for contracts.
They have always maintained their innocence. Mr Zuma also denies any wrongdoing.
Today’s court order said the plane, registered as ZS-OAK, must be parked at Lanseria airport north of Johannesburg and its tracking system be switched off.
Zimbabwe stolen funds amnesty: Millions still to be returned
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has released the names of hundreds of companies and individuals who failed to return $827m (£590m) illegally stashed abroad despite an amnesty.
After taking office last year Mr Mnangagwa gave individuals and companies 90 days to give up the funds.
He said on Monday it had resulted in $591m being returned, less than half the funds believed to be held abroad.
He has warned that those who fail to comply are at risk of prosecution.
Mr Mnangagwa, who promised to crackdown on corruption after being sworn into office last year, said he had been left with no choice but to release the 1,800 names, which include manufacturers, miners, small businesses, state-owned entities and even churches.
Read the full story on the BBC website.
UK says suspect $500m sum can go back to Angola
The UK's National Crime Agency says half a billion dollars that had been frozen as part of a corruption investigation can now be returned to Angola.
UK authorities become suspicious when an attempt was made last year to transfer the money from the Angolan Central Bank into a UK bank account.
Last week, Angolan prosecutors charged the former central bank governor - Valter Filipe da Silva - in connection with the alleged $500m (£355m) fraud, which is reported to have taken place in the last days of José Eduardo dos Santos' presidency.
President Joao Lourenco who took office in September 2017 has promised to crack down on corruption.
The country is under increased scrutiny since it was revealed, in the Paradise Papers leak, that its national sovereign wealth state has paid tens of millions in fees to a businessman who works closely with dos Santos' son, Jose Filomeno.
Angola is Africa's second-biggest oil producer but its economy has been hit by a drop in oil prices.
Correspondents say he wants to weaken the influence of the Dos Santos family.
Months after coming to power, Mr Lourenço fired the daughter of his predecessor as head of the country's state oil company Sonangol.
Museveni snubs free trade summit in Rwanda
Wanyama wa Chebusiri
BBC Africa
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has unexpectedly cancelled his planned visit to Rwanda where leaders are due to sign an Africa-wide free trade deal - known as the African Continental Free Trade Area Treaty.
This comes a day after Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari also opted out of the Kigali conference, saying he wanted further domestic consultation on the continental deal that would remove trade barriers and eventually allow free movement.
It remains unclear why President Museveni decided to cancel the trip.
But commentators say Mr Museveni’s move suggests deteriorating relations between Kigali and Kampala.
Rwanda accuses Uganda of illegally detaining its citizens and helping groups fighting its government, while Kampala accuses some Rwandans of espionage.
'Thirteen Kenya MPs receiving cancer treatment in India'
At least 13 Kenyan MPs are receiving cancer treatment in India, news site The Star reports, quoting a lawmaker who has been receiving treatment in the country.
MP Francis Munyua Waititu, who is being treated for brain cancer, said he had met several of his colleagues who were secretly receiving cancer treatment in India.
Kenya has 416 lawmakers in both house of parliament ( National Assembly and Senate).
Mr Waititu said the stigma around cancer was the main reason some of his colleagues were being secretive about their treatment:
The Star reports that approximately 10,000 Kenyans travel abroad every year in search of treatment and end up spending at least Kenya shillings 10 billion ($100m; £70m) in the same period, according to data from the ministry of health.
It also says that about 40,000 Kenyans are diagnosed with cancer annually, and the disease kills about 15,000 people every year, quoting the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.
Dr David Makumi from Kenyan Network of Cancer Organisations told the news site that 75% of cancer patients seeking treatment in India can be treated in Kenya for less money.
Mr Waititu said some of the patients he met in India complained about the long waiting time at the country's main referral hospital, and it was the reason they sought treatment abroad.