Africa Live: Ghanaian-American is Louis Vuitton creative boss

Voters will choose between the opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio and Samura Kamara of the governing party.

The courts in Sierra Leone are due to decide shortly whether Tuesday's presidential run-off can go ahead.

This after a governing party member took legal action in a bid to get a forensic audit of the first-round results.

On Saturday a judge temporarily halted the run-off election until the High Court and the Supreme Court concludes the case.

For now Sierra Leoneans are unsure if the election will be postponed or they will still be heading to the polling stations on Tuesday to choose between the opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio and Samura Kamara of the governing All Peoples Congress.