Africa Live: Ghanaian-American is Louis Vuitton creative boss
- Louis Vuitton names Virgil Abloh creative director
- Magufuli shrugs off bishops' criticism
- Egypt voters to elect president
By Natasha Booty and Dickens Olewe
Sierra Leone awaits green light for presidential run-off
Umaru Fofana
BBC Africa, Freetown
The courts in Sierra Leone are due to decide shortly whether Tuesday's presidential run-off can go ahead.
This after a governing party member took legal action in a bid to get a forensic audit of the first-round results.
On Saturday a judge temporarily halted the run-off election until the High Court and the Supreme Court concludes the case.
For now Sierra Leoneans are unsure if the election will be postponed or they will still be heading to the polling stations on Tuesday to choose between the opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio and Samura Kamara of the governing All Peoples Congress.
Deadly car crash in Mozambique
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
Twenty-three people have been killed in the Mozambican capital Maputo, after a car crashed into a crowd attending a carnival.
Officials say the driver, who they believe was drunk, lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to speed through a traffic police checkpoint.
More than 30 people were injured. One eyewitness said the car hit a road barrier at high speed, overturned, and then ploughed into people gathered by the roadside.
Police say the driver and a passenger are among the dead.
President Filipe Nyusi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.
Egyptian voters to elect president
BBC World Service
Egyptians are voting in presidential elections which the incumbent, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, is widely expected to win by a landslide.
Mr Sisi has only one challenger - Moussa Mustafa Moussa - a relatively unknown party leader who supported the president until his last-minute declaration.
Several candidates have dropped out of the three-day race, saying they were intimidated, while another challenger was arrested for running illegally.
News agencies have been filing photos from inside and outside polling stations in the capital Cairo:
Magufuli's Easter greetings to church critics
The spokesperson for Tanzanian President John Magufuli says the government has nothing to say in response to strong criticism of Mr Magufuli's leadership by the country's bishops.
A tweet (in Kiswahili) said that the only thing they will say is to wish all Christians a Happy Easter:
The church leaders had warned that Tanzania's unity and peace are under threat.
A statement from the influential Conference of Lutheran Bishops criticised the government - condemning recent kidnappings, attacks on political leaders and the use of violence to break up opposition protests.
The government has closed down critical media outlets in recent months. The bishops warned that freedom of expression was under threat.
In December, the government said it would take action against religious organisations that interfered in politics.
Mr Magufuli took office in 2015 with a tough anti-corruption stance, but his detractors say his authoritarian leadership style amounts to a clampdown on opposition and freedom of expression.
Louis Vuitton names Ghanaian-American as new creative boss
Virgil Abloh, the founder of streetwear brand Off-White and Kanye West's creative director, has been named the new menswear designer for French fashion label Louis Vuitton.
"I feel elated," the 37-year-old told The New York Times, saying the opportunity was "always a goal in my wildest dreams".
The news site says Abloh is one of the few black designers at the helm of a major French fashion house.
Others include Olivier Rousteing - the creative director at Balmain, and British designer Ozwald Boateng who led Givenchy men’s wear from 2003 to 2007.
Abloh will present his first menswear collection for Louis Vuitton in June at Paris Fashion Week.
Louis Vuitton chief executive Michael Burke praised the designer's "sensibility towards luxury and savoir-faire" adding he would be "instrumental in taking Louis Vuitton’s menswear into the future".
