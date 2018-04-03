Africa Live: Kenyan officials summoned over Miguna Miguna row
Bringing you the news from around Africa on Monday 3 April and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Kenyan MPs seek answers about Miguna row
- Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to get state funeral
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
State funeral for Winnie Mandela
Anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela - known to millions as "the mother of South Africa" - will be given a state funeral, with events around the country to remember her life, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.
Mrs Madikizela-Mandela, who, along with her husband Nelson Mandela, became a symbol of the struggle against white minority rule, died on Monday at the age of 81.
Her funeral will be held at Orlando Stadium, near her home in Soweto, on Saturday, 14 April, with an official memorial three days before, President Cyril Ramaphosa told media on Monday evening.
Mr Ramaphosa - who said last night that the nation was "ill-prepared for her early departure" - also paid tribute to her determination and strength in the face of a regime which did everything it could to break her spirit, including torture and imprisonment.
People were still gathering outside her home this morning to pay their respects.
South Africa's Mail & Guardian shared these pictures:
The Africa Live page will be keeping up-to-date with the latest developments from South Africa throughout the day, so keep checking back.
But to read all about Mrs Madikizela-Mandela's life, click here, or to see pictures, click here.
Kenyan officials summoned over Miguna's deportation
Top Kenyan government officials are currently appearing before a parliamentary committee to answer questions about their handling of opposition politician Miguna Miguna, who was deported from the country last week.
A court has fined the three officials - Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i, Police Inspector Joseph Boinnet and Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa - for not obeying an order to release Mr Miguna.
The lawyer was held at the main airport for three days following a row over his citizenship before being sent back to Dubai.
A government official has shared a picture of the three officials at the parliamentary hearing:
Mr Miguna was deported last week for the second time.
He said he was beaten and drugged before being forcibly removed from the country to Dubai.
Kenyan authorities say he renounced his citizenship in the 1988 when he took Canadian citizenship.
They say that he should apply for the Kenyan citizenship if he wants to regain his status.
Mr Miguna says that he was born in Kenya and did not lose that status. His supporters also point out that he was a candidate for the Nairobi governor race in last year's election, a privilege held only for citizens.
He tweteed yesterday that he had arrived in Canada for treatment and that his plans remain to return to Kenya.
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.