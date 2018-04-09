Africa Live: Buhari to visit UK
- Buhari set to meet UK PM and business tycoons
- Priest killed amid wave of violence in DR Congo
- Mozambique to vaccinate 12 million children
By Clare Spencer and Mirren Gidda
Speaker of Somali parliament resigns
Somalia's parliamentary speaker, Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari, has resigned following weeks of political tension.
His decision to step down comes ahead of a no confidence motion against him after he repeatedly clashed with other politicians.
One area of disagreement came over Mr Jawari's decision in 2015 to drop impeachment proceedings against the then president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
Speaking to Reuters, lawmaker Dahir Amin Jesow said that Mr Jawari's resignation had been accepted and that "the political crisis" was over.
Stompie Seipei's mother: Winnie not responsible for son's murder
The mother of Stompie Seipei, a 14-year-old boy kidnapped by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's bodyguards, says she doesn't believe the late activist was responsible for her son's subsequent death.
Joyce Seipei told the news site Times LIVE she still doesn't know who killed her son, whose body was found near Madikizela-Mandela's home.
She added that she had reconciled with Madikizela-Mandela after she apologised for what had happened to her son.
Despite this, many continued to believe that Madikizela-Mandela had ordered the murder of Seipei, a young activist accused of being a police informant.
Madikizela-Mandela's bodyguard, Jerry Richardson, maintained that he killed Seipei because the teenager had found out Richardson was an informant.
Earlier this week, former police commissioner George Fivaz said there was no evidence linking Madikizela-Mandela to Seipei's death.
Later today, the ruling ANC party will unveil a wall of remembrance for her, following her death last week.
Nigerians question Buhari's UK trip
The Nigerian press has been speculating as to why their president, Muhammadu Buhari, is travelling to the UK so long before his scheduled Commonwealth meeting.
The Premium Times news site says presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu "did not indicate if Mr Buhari will see his doctors in London".
The newspaper notes that during his previous trip to the UK, Mr Buhari "spent several months last year receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment".
Business Day reported earlier in the week that the opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), demanded to know the details of his trip.
“We know that Mr President is billed to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled to take place between April 16 and 20, but Nigerians are wondering why he is taking off to an undisclosed destination in London two clear weeks ahead," the party said in a statement.
“We ask: [Are] President Buhari and his handlers hiding anything from Nigerians so much so that they cannot disclose the reason and duration of the so-called private visit?"
Mr Shehu did go on to release details of the president's trip. His itinerary includes meetings with the British Prime Minister Theresa May, the head of Shell oil and gas company and the Archbishop of Canterbury, as we reported earlier.
Mozambique to vaccinate 12m children against measles and rubella
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
A nationwide vaccination campaign begins in Mozambique today against measles and rubella.
The campaign, which covers children between the ages of six months and 14 years, is expected to immunise about 12 million children.
According to official health ministry data, measles currently affects more than 90,000 people, over half of whom are children.
The official launch of the vaccination campaign takes place today in Lichinga, the provincial capital of the northern province of Niassa and is led by Mozambique's first lady, Isaura Nyusi, accompanied by Health Minister Nazira Abdula.
Speaking on arrival in Lichinga on Sunday at the start of a five-day working visit to Niassa, Ms Nyusi asked parents and guardians to take their children to the vaccination centres to get them treated.
Buhari makes state visit to UK
Mayeni Jones
Lagos
Nigeria’s president is travelling to the UK today on an official state visit.
President Muhammadu Buhari will meet Prime Minister Theresa May, as well business and religious leaders.
According to his spokesperson, President Buhari will discuss British Nigerian relations with Ms May, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which starts on 16 April.
During his visit, the president will also discuss investments in Nigeria’s oil industry with the head of Shell oil and gas company.
In addition, President Buhari plans to meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury.
It is unclear how long his trip to the UK will be.
Last year a string of visits to London by the president led to concerns for his health as he sought treatment for an unspecified illness.
Priest killed in DRC
A priest has been shot dead in the Democratic Republic of Congo, shortly after he held mass in North Kivu province.
The head of the Goma diocese in North Kivu told AFP news agency that a local militia group was responsible.
"Father Etienne Sengiyumva was killed Sunday by the Mai Mai Nyatura in Kyahemba where he had just celebrated a mass including a baptism and a wedding," Father Gonzague Nzabanita said.
He added that Sengiyumva had had lunch with a parishioner before he was shot in the head.
It is the latest in a wave of violence affecting North Kivu province where militia groups have begun extorting money from local people and fighting over natural resources.
Last week, unknown men kidnapped another priest and issued a $500,000 (£354,000) ransom for his release.
