Africa Live: Buhari to visit UK

Getty Images Stompie Seipei's mother says she doesn't believe the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was responsible for her son's murder

The mother of Stompie Seipei, a 14-year-old boy kidnapped by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's bodyguards, says she doesn't believe the late activist was responsible for her son's subsequent death.

Joyce Seipei told the news site Times LIVE she still doesn't know who killed her son, whose body was found near Madikizela-Mandela's home.

She added that she had reconciled with Madikizela-Mandela after she apologised for what had happened to her son.

Despite this, many continued to believe that Madikizela-Mandela had ordered the murder of Seipei, a young activist accused of being a police informant.

Madikizela-Mandela's bodyguard, Jerry Richardson, maintained that he killed Seipei because the teenager had found out Richardson was an informant.

Earlier this week, former police commissioner George Fivaz said there was no evidence linking Madikizela-Mandela to Seipei's death.

Later today, the ruling ANC party will unveil a wall of remembrance for her, following her death last week.