Africa Live: South African gangs burn 18 lorries

Gangs in South Africa have set fire to at least 18 trucks on a motorway in the eastern province of KwaZulu Natal.

The unrest has closed the main road between the country's two biggest cities, Johannesburg and Durban.

Local media has been tweeting pictures of the trucks:

Reports say vehicles were looted during the overnight rioting and shots were fired, although it is not clear why the violence began.

Police have been deployed to the area in force and more than 50 people have been arrested for public violence.

There are unconfirmed reports that protesters opened fire with live rounds at police.

The unrest follows a similar incident earlier this month on the same road, after which some of those involved said they were protesting about the employment of foreigners as truck drivers.