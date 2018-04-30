Africa Live: South African gangs burn 18 lorries
- Arrests after violent riots on South African motorway
- Nigeria's President Buhari to meet Trump in US
By Clare Spencer and Lucy Fleming
Nigeria’s deadly cough syrup epidemic
In Nigeria, thousands of young people are addicted to codeine cough syrup – a medicine that’s become a street drug. But who makes this syrup?
And who sells it to Nigeria’s students? Watch BBC Africa Eye's undercover investigation:
South Africa rioters burn 18 trucks
Gangs in South Africa have set fire to at least 18 trucks on a motorway in the eastern province of KwaZulu Natal.
The unrest has closed the main road between the country's two biggest cities, Johannesburg and Durban.
Local media has been tweeting pictures of the trucks:
Reports say vehicles were looted during the overnight rioting and shots were fired, although it is not clear why the violence began.
Police have been deployed to the area in force and more than 50 people have been arrested for public violence.
There are unconfirmed reports that protesters opened fire with live rounds at police.
The unrest follows a similar incident earlier this month on the same road, after which some of those involved said they were protesting about the employment of foreigners as truck drivers.
Buhari to meet Trump in Washington
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will become the first sub-Saharan African leader to be received by US President Donald Trump when he arrives in Washington for talks later.
They are expected to discuss shared economic and security interests.
But many will also be watching the talks closely after a row over Mr Trump's alleged use of the word "shithole" to describe African nations.
Mr Trump denied being a racist after the reported crude remark.
He also denied making the comment.
